2davetparkes says:16 April 2017health — hip replacement experiences i cant find anything on this – there must be hundreds of which members affected.

Alan Fryer says:18 April 2017Recording phone calls What exactly is the law on recording phone calls? I often record calls, if I'm ringing a company's support line to make a complaint or arrange a repair. I understand the law requires me to tell the person on the other end that I'm doing so. But I often think this puts them on the defensive, or at least makes the call stilted. Is it really mandatory to tell them? Or is it just that, if I don't, then the recording can't be used in a court of law? In reality I'm pretty unlikely to take anything to law; I often want the recording just for my own reference. I don't really understand the purpose of this law in calls like this (I would understand for a private or personal call), especially as the company are normally recording the call themselves anyway.

Citerson says:8 June 2017Does UV, Blue LEDs, or silver ions increase the preserving power of fridges ? Panasonic have introduced their "Hygiene active" Blue LED, and Haier have their "Anti Bacterial Treatment with UV light", but does anybody know whether they work? There are reports of 10mW / cm-2 of 405 nm blue light being effective against a range of dangerous bacteria, but does anybody know what the wattage of the LED(s) is, or whether they generate sufficient light?

Bernardeta Jakubczyk says:6 June 2017Hi, I occasionally use Which? when I am looking for a new product or a home appliance. I find your advice interesting but only useful to a degree. What I am missing, is a clear distinction between products of different price (top end, mid range, basic) and recommendations within these three groups. I was recently looking at washing machines. Apparently, Miele is the best brand, but their products are very pricey – £600 upwards. What I would like to find out would be: what is a really good washing machine at say £300 – 400 price mark. Another thing. Is there an archive of reviews of older products? A lot of people buy second hand goods now, for which reviews are not available any more. I think that would be very useful as well. Kind regards. Bernardeta Jakubczyk

Lauren Deitz says:7 June 2017Hi Bernardeta, thank you for contacting us. If you change your search criteria on the Best Buy search page (http://www.which.co.uk/reviews/washing-machines/article/recommendations/which-best-buy-washing-machines) you can re-order the results from 'Low to high', this will show the price order of our Best Buys. Our cheapest Best Buy is this model – http://www.which.co.uk/reviews/washing-machines/zanussi-zwf91283w/review If you have trouble finding anything else on the Which.co.uk website, please contact Which? Member Services http://www.which.co.uk/about-which/contact-us

Iain Mackay says:5 June 2017Are claims for replacing night storage radiators with direct electric heating valid? A "home improvement" firm recently pitched an idea to us to replace our night storage radiators with modern direct electric heating radiators employing "fuzzy logic". The advertising appears to suggest that you only need much lower powered electric heaters of this type, thus saving on electricity. This sounds like misleading advertising to me – what do others think, and does anyone have experience of this? The proposed heaters are by Spanish firm Rointe, which I note has already been ruled against by the ASA regarding one of its adverts. However if there is something in this, maybe it is worthy of note…

Vincent Rossiter says:5 June 2017Car Insurance – new customer quotes I have car insurance with Aviva and got a quote from them as a new customer which was neraly £90 less than the renewal quote for my existing policy. They did honour the lower quote but it seems that when shopping around don't forget to check your existing insurer too.

AndyLawton-Collins says:4 June 2017Volkswagen issues following diesel emissions recall Hi, has anyone else experienced an engine management problem a short time after their diesel emissions recall was completed? The fuel injector on my 7 year old 1.6 Bluemotion Golf needed work 2 months following the completion of the emissions recall at a local garage. Prior to that we haven't had any issues of this kind.

Dave Renouf says:2 June 2017Windscreen repairs Have you had a windscreen repair or replacement? Was the windscreen replaced with a genuine original car brand part? Beware that some companies don't always replace your windscreen with a genuine car brand but their own brand, unless you specifically ask!

Vic Gerrard says:26 May 2017Uv eye protection I've searched the sight to find info about uv eye protection and lens qaulity, I found the section on fake sunglasses but nothing about uv eye protection. What about this as a subject? JOHN PHILIP WEBSTER says:24 May 2017STANDARDISE SMARTMETERS The other day i receive an email from BG asking me if i wanted to upgrade to smart meters.As my house is only 3 years old the smart meters were fitted as standard.However i decided to carry out some research,and my findings left me totally incredulous.It seems that if you have a smart meter fitted by for eg.EON,then switch to BG for eg.the smart meter becomes a dumb meter.Last year nearly 5m customers switched suppliers,so in a worst case scenario,if all the switchers had smart meters before switching,then after switching they would have dumb meters.How ridiculous is that?I would imagine that the smart meter rollout is being paid for by the customer via their bills.This is another own goal by toothless OFGEM/Govt.they should not have allowed the rollout to begin until a standard smart meter was available that worked for all energy suppliers.The rollout should be halted immediately,and anyone switching should be made aware that their smart meter will not function after the switch.So it will be back to reading your own meters again.I am not sure however if the energy monitor will still work

Paul Corser says:20 May 2017Car tyre availability We recently bought a new car (BMW X1), and within a week, had a puncture in one tyre. A replacement tyre was required, but my 2 local tyre dealers (in Aberystwyth) were unable to acquire one for 5 days. I managed to buy one on-line at a premium but that took 3 days to deliver. My nearest BMW dealer admitted to there being a supply issue. When a new car is introduced, should there not be some rule as to availability of parts ? I now feel that I need to buy a fifth wheel and tyre, just to feel secure when driving on long journeys.

freelife says:18 May 2017Car rental abroad is having a nasty 2017 make over After renting cars for the last 30 years I discovered this year a nasty addition to the hidden charges: the cross border fee! As we know the majors (Avis, Hertz, Europcar, etc) have each created a low cost subsidiary with fancy names, hoping not to tarnish their reputation & allowing them to boost up their own prices. However this year they introduced exorbitant cross border fees into their low cost subs (InterRent, Firfly, etc), making them as expensive. So hidden that when I phoned AutoEurope, a leading comparaison website, to check on a GoldCar quote, the agent told me no, but when I asked him to double check he found it, pretending not to know about it? That's another matter. Is this the end of low cost car rental?

Dave M says:17 May 2017Vulnerable Operating Systems – Microsoft/ Linux I believe that many important professional organisations use Linux for security reasons not least. Why does the NHS not use this as it said to be more secure. Why does not WHICH COMPUTING also do more on this operating system instead of being so tied to Microsoft and Apple. I am seriously investigating UBUNTU to dual boot with VISTA on my old PC, as there are plenty of ways to give it a go and I am expecting that the off line Apps that I run on Vista will function normally whilst getting the best of on services.

Anthony Barraclough says:16 May 2017Stop the Banks from having online accounts unless they guarantee that their clients money is ALWAYS safe. The other idea is that all those social sites should be taken OFF LINE until they can guarantee the public a total clean and respectable site. One which a child of five would be safe.

JUNE Viveash says:16 May 2017A lot of older people who cannot manage their affairs have someone who has their power of attorney. Perhaps the banks could flag up the power of attorney's name and phone number so any unusual withdrawals could be flagged up straight to them. Perhaps this could help older people being a target

Susanne Lyndell says:11 May 2017Transparency and honesty by retailers This query is quite frustrating and curious in particular I always buy mineral or spring water to drink.. Depending on the brand (and the store) the cost varies from 38p to over one pound for 2 litres. I always read the back and see where it is sourced and bottled. I have decided after the tap water was analyzed and many things I would not drink were in it, that I would make soups and so on with a cheaper water. I have been buying several bottles of Morrisons "still Table Water'" Whatever that means. These large bottle are only 18p but they do not state the source. I do buy the 'Yorkshire Vale' from Morrisons sold at 44p for the 2 litre bottle for the table. This has the information on the back. I called Morrisons several times andthey would not give an answer. I was promised a return call but did not get one. I laugh with friends at the old comedy 'Only Fools and Horses', in the episode were they were filling bottles with tap water and selling it. I am not saying this is what Morrisons (or any other store that is not transparent) does, but if there is any way that 'Which?' can find this information out, it would be extremely helpful. They should put the 'source and where it is bottled' of ALL the waters that is charged for on their bottles

Elizabeth Phillips says:11 May 2017I think a lot more should be done about decent housing for people who cannot afford to buy. One of the worst things that happened under the Thatcher government was allowing the councils to sell council properties leaving tenants forced into private renting from useless dodgy landlords who don't care as long as they get their rent.

James annandale says:10 May 2017Take the power away from the solicitor, how, read on. The solicitor/conveyor quotes a price for the job. When they are good and ready, and ONLY when THEY are good and ready, the sale completes and they take there fee and hand over the other monies to whichever parties. Stop the solicitor taking his money, there should be a gap between the sale completing and the solicitor/conveyor getting their fees. Only if the customer is fully satisfied should they then be paid. I asked my solicitor to ask specific questions via email, their reply was something like, 'I will ask the questions that I feel need answering and advise you in due course'. Not one of the issues I had with the sale were answered, just the ones they were interested in, and in their own time. They should give you a price, and an exact date when all searches etc in your property will be completed by. If this criteria is met, they get the full fee, if not, they don't. Buyers pulling out at the last minute should be stopped, the French system, you commit to a deposit, you have 1 week cooling off, then you sign, pull out, you lose your deposit. Another way, You decide to sell, instruct your solicitor/ conveyor, they do the necessary searches, they all know the necessary searches, get them done before the new buyer comes along. The sellers solicitor should do this, not the buyers. Then approximately one month after the sale, the solicitor gets their fees less any agreed for his incompetence.

Gurbax Bajwa says:8 May 20173% tax for separated partners buying a new home. The landlord tax 2016 levies 3% on additional properties bought. However this tax aimed at landlords is also costing couples when they separate. For example, if a marriage fails and the home is jointly owned unless the house is sold or one partner is bought out the partner vacating the marital home will be forced to pay 3% on a new home, even though he or she is not a landlord. This effects men more than women as if a woman is the main carer of the children she cannot be forced to sell and in many cases of without a salary or working part time, cannot buy out her partner, forcing her ex to support his children and pay 3% on top of buying a new home.

Lesley Bacon says:7 May 2017Utility bills on line I have been moving my bills on line to reduce my use of paper. However, when trying to sort out my late husband's finances the solicitor seems to be insisting on an original bill as ID. Fortunately I have one, but should consumers be warned to keep one bank or utility bill in paper form? MrGDrescher says:23 April 2017Further info on Viking/Which?/Virgin cashback I must apologise to Virgin MoneyBack since their link provides cashback on the same listed price for a BT 4600 cordless phone as would be offered to anyone using Viking. The confusion occurred because the link from Which? actually gives a cheaper listing and is obviously a better deal in the same way as a voucher code may offer a better price. Just goes to show you should trust Which? for the better deal.

Mr G Drescher says:23 April 2017Credit card cashback – is it really a good deal? I compared the price offered by Viking for a BT 4600 cordless phone using the Which? link to their site (£31.55 incl. VAT) with the exact same item via the Virgin MoneyBack site (£34.79 incl. VAT). At 1.9% the cashback (VAT not included!) is 55p which makes it £2.69 cheaper to go direct to their site. The two listings do have very slightly differing stock numbers! Virgin and/or Viking must clean up their act.

FrequentlyFedUp says:22 April 2017What are your thoughts about the age of the login provider? With more and more of our services offering to be tied to a single login provider, be that Facebook, Google or Microsoft do you think enough is being done to allow for free and fair competition between them or any new challenger? Particularly as, for a lot of services, there is no mechanism for migrating from one provider to another.

Julia Lansdown Whittaker says:22 April 2017Re-usable coffee pods I would love a coffee machine which has the simplicity of pods, but am concerned about the millions of pods cluttering up the planet. Can Which give us a review of re-usable coffee pods and the machines that will take them?

D100428350 says:21 April 2017AirPrint fail Switched from Talk Talk to Sky. Now cannot AirPrint through router but can when in same room as printer. Printer in separate room with wifi extender. Looked on web and it Which need to adjust their printer review tests as they are substandard. They put too MUCH emphasis on the amount of ink wasted/ used during the preparation stages for scoring purposes. It IS an important consideration but as mosthe of us buy printers to print we want better quality reviews from Which. I’m looking for a decent/good photo printer all in one and I come to Which with poor quality reviews. I find no photo printer reviews in recent years merely a quick mention of decent/reasonable/ poor photos with no proper explanations. The Printer reviews I did find reviewed printer’s from 2012 onwards! This isn’t good enough! Your reviews must be recent say from 2016 onwards and really MUST ALL be reviewed under the same system or they are worthless like now. We also need to know about build quality and ease of use as well as printers with decent digital screen sizes so we can edit on printer without having to use a computer. health — hip replacement experiences
Recording phone calls
Does UV, Blue LEDs, or silver ions increase the preserving power of fridges ?
There are reports of 10mW / cm-2 of 405 nm blue light being effective against a range of dangerous bacteria, but does anybody know what the wattage of the LED(s) is, or whether they generate sufficient light?
I occasionally use Which? when I am looking for a new product or a home appliance. I find your advice interesting but only useful to a degree. What I am missing, is a clear distinction between products of different price (top end, mid range, basic) and recommendations within these three groups. I was recently looking at washing machines. Apparently, Miele is the best brand, but their products are very pricey – £600 upwards. What I would like to find out would be: what is a really good washing machine at say £300 – 400 price mark.
Another thing. Is there an archive of reviews of older products? A lot of people buy second hand goods now, for which reviews are not available any more. I think that would be very useful as well.
Bernardeta Jakubczyk
Hi Bernardeta, thank you for contacting us. If you change your search criteria on the Best Buy search page (http://www.which.co.uk/reviews/washing-machines/article/recommendations/which-best-buy-washing-machines) you can re-order the results from ‘Low to high’, this will show the price order of our Best Buys. Our cheapest Best Buy is this model – http://www.which.co.uk/reviews/washing-machines/zanussi-zwf91283w/review
If you have trouble finding anything else on the Which.co.uk website, please contact Which? Member Services http://www.which.co.uk/about-which/contact-us
Are claims for replacing night storage radiators with direct electric heating valid?
Car Insurance – new customer quotes
Volkswagen issues following diesel emissions recall
Windscreen repairs
Beware that some companies don’t always replace your windscreen with a genuine car brand but their own brand, unless you specifically ask!
Uv eye protection
STANDARDISE SMARTMETERS
Car tyre availability
Car rental abroad is having a nasty 2017 make over
Vulnerable Operating Systems – Microsoft/ Linux
Stop the Banks from having online accounts unless they guarantee that their clients money is ALWAYS safe.
The other idea is that all those social sites should be taken OFF LINE until they can guarantee the public a total clean and respectable site. One which a child of five would be safe.
A lot of older people who cannot manage their affairs have someone who has their power of attorney. Perhaps the banks could flag up the power of attorney’s name and phone number so any unusual withdrawals could be flagged up straight to them. Perhaps this could help older people being a target
Transparency and honesty by retailers
I always buy mineral or spring water to drink.. Depending on the brand (and the store) the cost varies from 38p to over one pound for 2 litres.
I always read the back and see where it is sourced and bottled.
I have decided after the tap water was analyzed and many things I would not drink were in it, that I would make soups and so on with a cheaper water.
I have been buying several bottles of Morrisons “still Table Water'”
These large bottle are only 18p but they do not state the source.
I do buy the ‘Yorkshire Vale’ from Morrisons sold at 44p for the 2 litre bottle for the table. This has the information on the back.
I called Morrisons several times andthey would not give an answer. I was promised a return call but did not get one.
I laugh with friends at the old comedy ‘Only Fools and Horses’, in the episode were they were filling bottles with tap water and selling it.
I am not saying this is what Morrisons (or any other store that is not transparent) does, but if there is any way that ‘Which?’ can find this information out, it would be extremely helpful.
They should put the ‘source and where it is bottled’ of ALL the waters that is charged for on their bottles
I think a lot more should be done about decent housing for people who cannot afford to buy. One of the worst things that happened under the Thatcher government was allowing the councils to sell council properties leaving tenants forced into private renting from useless dodgy landlords who don’t care as long as they get their rent.
Take the power away from the solicitor, how, read on.
You decide to sell, instruct your solicitor/ conveyor, they do the necessary searches, they all know the necessary searches, get them done before the new buyer comes along. The sellers solicitor should do this, not the buyers. Then approximately one month after the sale, the solicitor gets their fees less any agreed for his incompetence.
3% tax for separated partners buying a new home.
Utility bills on line
Further info on Viking/Which?/Virgin cashback
Credit card cashback – is it really a good deal?
What are your thoughts about the age of the login provider?
Re-usable coffee pods
AirPrint fail
Handheld massagers
Has anyone got any experience of electric handheld massagers, my partner and I have increased stiffness in muscles and joints from accidents and falls. We are looking at the handheld type percussion type to relive the muscle knots that sit deep within the muscles. We have regular sports massage but at £60 a month it is starting to get expensive plus the time involved so are looking for interim self-help to reduce the visits to say once every 3 months.
If you have used or can recommend any mains models that would be great -thanks
MAJOR modernisation and changes urgentry needed to reviews.