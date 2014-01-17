Earlier this week, we asked whether you’d discovered any perks or benefits for being a little bit older and a lot wiser when it comes to saving money. We’ve rounded up some of your best comments.

Both Wavechange and Rajabalzarahni told us they enjoyed the discounts that come with holidays. Wavechange said he benefits from having more time to research the holiday, and he can be more flexible with his travel dates. Rajabalzarahni said:

‘I was on holiday in Malaysia a couple of years ago and was pleasantly surprised to note that they have reduced entry fees or free entry to museums, historical sites etc. for over 55s including foreign tourists.’

Discounted travel fares

But, for most, it’s not the savings on jetting off that make the difference – it’s the day-to-day travel costs. Phil told us he treats himself to first class train tickets thanks to his Senior Railcard. And Keith64 told us:

‘By far the best senior perk is the Freedom Pass. It’s the best present I’ve ever received, bar none. I’d be happy to give up all other discounts and handouts for seniors just to keep this one.’

Lessismore had a word of caution highlighting that not all pensioners are able to take up the offers available due to access difficulties:

‘Many don’t have good mobility or sight and hearing to get there let alone enjoy properly what is on offer. Everybody is now expected to work and there are fewer volunteers to transport people around. Many pensioners aren’t able to access the internet to find it. It would be good if some of those who felt that they did not need a benefit could re-distribute it really easily to somewhere or something where they felt it was needed and would be of greater use.’

Snipping the price of a haircut

Finally, Malcolm has a silver-lining (or silver-trimming) for pensioners:

‘I’ve been tearing my hair out to think of a positive benefit – then remembered haircuts. My local barber offers a trim to “senior citizens” (nicer than “pensioner”) for £8.50 Monday to Thursday instead of £13. I take advantage of that 4 times a year. An added bonus is that the lady shearer who lowers my ears usually asks me for £13, and I have to point out I qualify for the reduced price. Nice not to look your age (or perhaps it’s a marketing ploy to flatter you).’

Malcolm’s comment made us chuckle and gets him our Comment of the Week. Have you any tips you’d like to share? Are there any discounts you wish came with retirement?