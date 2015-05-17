How much would you pay for extra legroom on flights?

How much would you be prepared to pay for extra legroom on a flight? ‘Not very much’, is the answer from most of you so far. Our poll’s still open, so make sure to cast your vote.

Paul Ryan had this problem recently when flying to the US – being 6ft 6 tall he decided to fork out extra to sit in the exit row seats. And as I’m looking to travel abroad in the next two months, I’m starting to mull over whether I should also pay for the extra leg space.

Exit row seats – where can I put my bags?

John Ward felt that sitting in the exit row seats had its downside, no matter what the cost:

‘What we hadn’t realised was that if you’re in the exit row there is nowhere to put personal bags, which must be securely stowed during take-off and landing, and which would normally go under the seat in front. ‘By the time the cabin staff informed us of this, all the nearby overhead lockers were already full and my wife’s handbag and my flight bag were taken away to another part of the plane.’

Stephen booked a seat with extra legroom, but a last-minute change of aircraft resulted in him losing out. Annoyingly, other passengers who hadn’t asked for the extra space were seated in them instead. Stephen’s seeking compensation and is determined to fly with a different airline next time.

Happy to pay for more legroom

Terry was pleasantly surprised after paying for extra legroom when flying back from Orlando:

‘I was flying with a companion and the only way we could be seated together was to pay $60 extra each (around £36) to sit in the extra legroom seats. This increased the pitch by around 3″ and it was well worth it as it was a night flight and the row in front reclined their seats as soon as the evening meal was over. What bugged me is that the people in front didn’t look behind before dropping their seats back – we could still have been eating for all they knew.’

We’ve kept the poll open to give you more time to vote. Would you shell out more money for extra legroom on flights? What else would you consider paying extra for?

How much would you pay for extra legroom on flights? Nothing at all (40%, 398 Votes) £1 to £19 (32%, 320 Votes) £20 to £49 (21%, 206 Votes) £50 to £99 (4%, 43 Votes) £100 or more (4%, 36 Votes) Total Voters: 1,003