Your view: are importing fees too steep?

Import duty was the big debate of the week, with your experiences of buying from abroad being shared en masse. Do you think it should be easier, simpler and cheaper to buy from the US?

Jenny paid twice for an iPod:

‘My son, who lives in USA, sent an iPod touch to UK for his daughter’s birthday, but the import duty meant the iPod cost more than the same product in UK. Of course, I had to pay the fee.’

Woodgreener is always ready for import fees:

‘I have always known that if you buy goods from outside the European Union extra costs are incurred such as Duty and VAT. I have bought things from the USA, Canada and Argentina only because I could not find those items in the UK or the European Union … so in my calculations I had factored in my extra duty and VAT charges and expected any delays at customs. These are goods I wanted and could not get anywhere else. So… no shock… no surprises.’

NFH thinks customs limits in the UK are too low:

‘The customs limits are way too low. Compare the UK’s customs limits for unaccompanied goods (e.g. online ordering) to those of Australia, which is well known for strict customs controls. Residents of Australia can receive goods up to AUD 1,000 (GBP 555) without paying anything in import duty or tax. We need a similarly sensible limit in the UK.’

Extra post office handling charges

John bemoans the handling costs added by Royal Mail:

‘When I ordered a couple of art prints from a US company a few years ago I ended up paying a couple of pounds extra for import, which was fair enough. The charges levied by Royal Mail for ‘handling’ however added an extra 10% to the total cost which I thought was well beyond any reasonable charge.’

Graham, who shared his views on our Facebook page, criticised similar charges:

‘The import duty is not the problem as it is a percentage you can calculate. The problem is the ridiculous post office handling fee for which there is apparently no method to avoid. Surely you should be able to pay the duty so you purchase can make it straight to you and avoid a grossly unfair handling charge for them doing nothing.’

Paying for your birthday gift

SuperGran, who gets our Comment of the Week, shares her birthday experience:

‘I think Which? should conduct a campaign against import duty on modest gifts and against the exorbitant handling charge levied by Royal Mail. My daughter, who lives in Australia, sent me a nice but moderately-priced birthday present this year comprising a simple plastic stand for recipe books and a plastic cover for my phone. I had to pay £8.80 import duty and even worse, a handling charge of £10 to Royal Mail. Scandalous.

‘My ‘gift’ cost me £18.80 and I even had to drive seven miles (and back) in order to collect it. The parcel arrived over a week late, even though it had been posted in good time for my birthday. No doubt because it had been held up going through Customs and then Royal Mail processing. In future, I shall drop a hint to my daughter that she buys presents for her parents online from John Lewis. At least that way she will not incur charges for us and will know that presents are being delivered to our door.’

Have you had a similar experience of customs when ordering online goods from the US?

Should the UK Government raise the import duty threshold so Brits can buy more from America?

Yes (72%, 925 Votes)

No (18%, 236 Votes)

Don't know (9%, 120 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,281

Guest
James Bryant says:
6 June 2014

Duty and VAT are reasonable taxes, and HMRC (HM Revenue & Customs) do not charge an additional fee for collecting them – so small items enter without charge because the tax is not worth the effort. But when duty/VAT is charged carriers (the Post Office, Fedex, UPS, etc.) can and do charge a fee which is out of all proportion to the work entailed, simply because they can, and the recipient has no redress.

It would be a sensible campaign for Which to press for for HMRC to pay the carrier a reasonable fee from the tax collected and prohibit any charges by the carrier to the recipient.

Guest
Johnno says:
6 March 2017

If HMRC were to pay a fee for tax collected on their behalf, imagine the clamour from the 2.5 MILLION VAT registered business’s who spend hours every month collecting and accounting for it, with only complaint and criticism from clipboard carrying jobsworths as a reward.

Guest
Bill B says:
6 June 2014

Retailers are not allowed to make a charge for collecting VAT so why is the Post Office? How would it be if you went and bought a new toaster and the retailer said “And I want £8 more for collecting the VAT from you”.

Guest
malcolm r says:
6 March 2017

The cost of tax collection, whether vat, paye, or whatever, is already factored into the overhead costs of any business – so the purchaser pays in the price charged.

Guest
Begee3 says:
7 June 2014

Why must we have so many goods imported anyway? A great many innovations and designs started in thsi country but we don’t support our own manufacturers and producers. We prefer to put our own gratification first.
Why not think about supporting British industries, designers, manufacturers and in the process give our young people more work opportunities ????????????

Guest
Mike.W says:
2 January 2015

It is because the manufacturers and retailers only sell what they think will make them a good profit and if they don’t have it, we have to look elsewhere. Also the quality of manufacture is not always of a good standard and a lot of manufacturers they call themselves are actual importers using Chinese/Indian etc. cheap labour. The question arises who are we actually supporting when we make a purchase, and why are we paying UK prices for shoddy manufactured goods. Answer: Capital Greed. Something the UK in particular is good at.

Guest
James Bryant says:
7 June 2014

I wish I could buy locally. But the specialised electronic parts that I need to make the control system that I design cost more than twelve time as much here as they do in China. If I bought them here my control systems would be unaffordable. They were designed here, but not enough are needed here for it to be economic for local manufacture. One manufacturer makes enough for the whole World.

India tried to prohibit imports of things that could be made locally, but not at an economic price, and set it economy back for decades by doing so.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Begee3 says:
7 June 2014

Thank you very much for your comment. It is certainly food for thought for those of us who don’t work in production. I intend sending these comments to my MP and to the Tory Party.
Thanks and good luck with your work.

Guest
Robert says:
7 June 2014

I would suspect that there is quite a lot of “manual” work involved in collecting import duty & VAT on imports.
Each one is an individual transaction which has to be tracked, matched and accounted for, so maybe the fixed £10 fee or whatever is realistic.
If the system is/was fully automated then the fee should be much smaller, but it is always going to be dis-proportionate for 1 off low value items.

Guest
Oscar Rilde says:
17 October 2014

what happened to FREE TRADE, a system that is supposed to be supported by our fine country, yet adopting an unfair tax levy on goods over the price of £15 is banal.

free trade is dead.

Guest
Mike.W says:
2 January 2015

I purchased an item from abroad because I couldn’t get a particular colour in this country. The item was exactly the same price as in the UK. Postage Free. ($214 US) the carrier delivered it to the door and informed me a charge of £80 was required for me to get the parcel. That was well over half the price of the object . You can guess what I told him. What worried me was that it was an arbitrary figure with no invoice or authority he just stated it was a customs and Excise charge and I had to pay. No I didn’t. He went away with the package. I got in touch with the Manufacturer and he refunded the purchase. I am deeply suspicious that a carrier can pick figures out of the air and that HM customs and Government allows this to happen. (it was an alloy frame for a model which weighed 30g) and boxed 6*6*2 inches.)

Guest
Mike.W says:
15 January 2015

I bought an item online from abroad price 145 US dollars it arrived by courier they said I will have to pay GBP equivalent to 127 US Dollars I said no I wont and did not sign for it. Got in touch with supplier abroad. They refunded the purchase price. They said re-order and they will use a different courier. The item arrived at my door a few days later and the extra cost was GBP equivalent to 5 US dollars which I paid gladly, It appears the couriers can charge what they like without impunity.

Guest
RCC says:
12 December 2015

I’m sure I remember a Which? campaign to reduce the rip-off charges of Royal Mail and other couriers to collect customs charges, but I can’t now find any details on the Which? website. I have just received advice from Royal Mail of a customs charge of £3.33 plus an £8 handling fee! Was the Which? campaign a failure?

Profile photo of PhilipThomas
Guest
PhilipThomas says:
9 March 2017

The collection of cash or other forms of payment by the Post Office is quite time consuming, and therefore expensive. The Post Office also has to present the package to Customs (as we used to be called). This too has a cost, and the cost of production to Customs is borne by the importer. Add in the record keeping and accounting procedures, and you get an idea of how the costs mount up. I am not saying that the delivery charge is pitched at the right level: I do not have the data to calculate that.
What I did find interesting was MikeW’s example two posts above. I presume that there was no VAT involved (20%), and the apparent tax rate seems a bit low. I doubt it was in fact tax.
But I bought some very cheap watches a couple of years ago and wondered how they could send them from China for the price. I came across the answer a few weeks ago in a newspaper referring to concessionary rates of postage available to the Chinese sellers. The implication of the article was that the Post Office played some part in fixing the charge. Strange, but possibly true. So maybe subsidised in some way by the Post Office?
There was (is?) a company in the Channel Isles that supplied pharmaceuticals by post, but without VAT. I did read of some bother with my former colleagues, but my recollection is that the UK backed down. With postal collection charges it would almost certainly have destroyed the business. No doubt High Street competitors paying the VAT would have good grounds for objection, but the effect on the Channel Island concerned may have been a relevant policy issue.
For my own part I buy at as low a cost as I can, but do not put myself in the position of being liable for Customs charges due to the collection charge. I decline to buy from the sort of supplier who says they will make a false declaration to reduce charges.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
9 March 2017

Philip-you might then know about a Japanese company supplying top end hi-fi at TRADE prices – ie- £1000 cheaper its been in business for years and is well known to US audio enthusiasts . They are able to send it cheaply as well and even cheaper if they do as some US customers want and send it as a gift/ low value . I don’t want to name the company but it does good business worldwide . I also know not all business companies import according to the law so imposing high moral values on the public is in my view hypocritical . I know what goes on in many financial fields that due to City Lawyers/ City Accountants they can “get away with ” things your ordinary man in the street cant -no I don’t store it on my PC I am not that daft . I just don’t accept a one-sided playing field where the public have to be “whiter than white ” while corruption rules.

