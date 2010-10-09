Would you buy a package holiday from easyJet?

Buying a package holiday from a company famed for no-frills flights might not sound like an ideal holiday plan, but if you were booking a flight with easyJet anyway, it might pay you to do just that.

Earlier this year, when we published the results from our short-haul airline survey, easyJet found themselves in a rather abysmal 13th place. They received an overall customer satisfaction score of just 56% (if you’re interested, Swiss were top with 72%).

Could they do better in our tour operator survey? Next time we do our research, we may well find out, as easyJet are now selling package holidays under the banner of easyJetHolidays.

What makes a ‘package’ holiday?

Ok, so in the past you have been able to book a flight with easyJet, then add on accommodation, car hire etc. But although you may have booked all the components on the easyJet website, you didn’t really buy a ‘package’.

You would have had one contract with the airline, one with the hotel owner, and so on. That means if your flight was cancelled, or there were problems with your hotel booking, you wouldn’t have been entitled to a refund or compensation for your entire holiday.

With easyJet now operating as a tour operator, they claim that all their holidays are fully protected by the Travel Trust Association. Plus, booking flights and hotels together as a single package gives 100% refund protection.

A comeback for the package deal?

So is this good news for us holidaymakers wanting value-for-money breaks? Having a quick look online, I was impressed at how easy it is to compare different prices. It allows you to see all the options if you want to upgrade your hotel room or change your flight dates or times. And, as the website also lets you book short breaks of any length, it offers great flexibility.

Perhaps in the past, people haven’t bothered with package holidays when it comes to weekend trips, but after the volcanic ash cloud disruption, I think we’re all being more cautious. After all, no one wants to be stranded abroad or left out of pocket.

If easyJetHolidays’s claim that you won’t find cheaper on the web is true (they’re offering a price promise guarantee on all their holidays) then I may just be tempted to use them to book my next European city break. Will you?