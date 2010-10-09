/ Travel & Leisure

Would you buy a package holiday from easyJet?

13
easyJet plane
Profile photo of Lorna Cowan Lorna Cowan
Comments 13

Buying a package holiday from a company famed for no-frills flights might not sound like an ideal holiday plan, but if you were booking a flight with easyJet anyway, it might pay you to do just that.

Earlier this year, when we published the results from our short-haul airline survey, easyJet found themselves in a rather abysmal 13th place. They received an overall customer satisfaction score of just 56% (if you’re interested, Swiss were top with 72%).

Could they do better in our tour operator survey? Next time we do our research, we may well find out, as easyJet are now selling package holidays under the banner of easyJetHolidays.

What makes a ‘package’ holiday?

Ok, so in the past you have been able to book a flight with easyJet, then add on accommodation, car hire etc. But although you may have booked all the components on the easyJet website, you didn’t really buy a ‘package’.

You would have had one contract with the airline, one with the hotel owner, and so on. That means if your flight was cancelled, or there were problems with your hotel booking, you wouldn’t have been entitled to a refund or compensation for your entire holiday.

With easyJet now operating as a tour operator, they claim that all their holidays are fully protected by the Travel Trust Association. Plus, booking flights and hotels together as a single package gives 100% refund protection.

A comeback for the package deal?

So is this good news for us holidaymakers wanting value-for-money breaks? Having a quick look online, I was impressed at how easy it is to compare different prices. It allows you to see all the options if you want to upgrade your hotel room or change your flight dates or times. And, as the website also lets you book short breaks of any length, it offers great flexibility.

Perhaps in the past, people haven’t bothered with package holidays when it comes to weekend trips, but after the volcanic ash cloud disruption, I think we’re all being more cautious. After all, no one wants to be stranded abroad or left out of pocket.

If easyJetHolidays’s claim that you won’t find cheaper on the web is true (they’re offering a price promise guarantee on all their holidays) then I may just be tempted to use them to book my next European city break. Will you?

Comments
13
Profile photo of redheadpeter
Member
Peter says:
12 October 2010

Well I never buy a ‘package’ holiday from anyone – so that’s an easy question to answer.
Package holidays – if you want to be treated like a cardboard box!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
13 October 2010

It is precisely because booking flights and hotels together as a single package gives 100% refund protection that I would definitely consider buying an easyJet holiday package. I’d perhaps just have to brace myself for a not so wonderful (ie no frills) flight and/or hotel. On my small budget that’s what you sometimes have to do if you want to go places.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of nomosaic
Member
nomosaic says:
13 October 2010

If it means that more people will be covered if something goes wrong with their flight/ hotel then it’s a good thing. As long as easyjet adheres to the Package Travel Regulations then it’ll be alright…at least customers have a better idea where they stand

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of cat m
Member
cat m says:
21 October 2010

I like the idea of refund protection, whilst admittedly I am not a fan of EasyJet (see caveat below)
However, I thought I would look a little deeper and investigated a couple of the packages on offer – and certainly via what I could see on the internet – several package deals seem reasonable (incl. the quality of accommodation options)
Having flown with EasyJet probably in the region of a dozen+ times in the last year, I have learnt that as long as I avoid them during peak season, they “do as it says on the tin” sufficiently. Frankly the only reason I avoid EasyJet in the peak season is because of the (general) calibre of their passengers eg. those on stag parties etc [Read: drunk & Unruly]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richjenn13
Member
richjenn13 says:
19 November 2010

Buy a holiday from a company that treats its customers like rubbish [yes, I toned that word down]?
I think not.
You’d have to be some sort of masochist. I’ve flown with them twice [only because there was no other choice on a particular route], and the experience was little short of traumatic. And not remotely cheap, to add insult to injury!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Mikhail says:
22 November 2011

I hope you don’t mind me asking what went so wrong?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Cath
Member
Cath says:
12 April 2013

Don’t be tricked by their ‘Refund Policy.’
The EasyJet Holiday lawyers have every other eventuality meticulously covered in their ‘Terms and Conditions.’ There is no error for human mistakes and it is a heartless, cut throat company supported by their young, inexperienced and rude so called ‘Customer Services Team.’
Book your flights and accommodation separately.At least that way if anything goes wrong you will most likely receive 100% refund from a reputable hotel who will also make transparent their terms and conditions prior to booking.EasyJet Holidays do not openly spell out their accommodation terms and conditions on the website.
I am totally disgusted by their behaviour, attitude, excuses and inconsistent answers.
After numerous phone calls and discussions over a duration of 12 days there has, as yet, still been no solution to my £353 4 night city break.
It is very very hard to get any money back from EasyJet once you have parted from it so,please, choose your provider carefully.Don’t give them the business!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
lathecut21 says:
25 September 2014

I’ve been caught by EayJet holidays and lowcostholidays.com
I booked one day and realised that I’d given the wrong dates. I phoned them the next day to be told that the flights had already been paid for and I was unable to re-schedule. All of this within 24 hours.
I was told that if I cancel they would take my deposit (£750) to pay for the flights plus a cancellation charge and unspecified expenses.
I accept the concept of “buyer beware” but thought the consumer in the event of a mistake within 24 hours but Ive really been stung by EJ and Co.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
lathecut21 says:
25 September 2014

I’ve been caught by EayJet holidays and lowcostholidays.com
I booked one day and realised that I’d given the wrong dates. I phoned them the next day to be told that the flights had already been paid for and I was unable to re-schedule. All of this within 24 hours.
I was told that if I cancel they would take my deposit (£750) to pay for the flights plus a cancellation charge and unspecified expenses.
I accept the concept of “buyer beware” but thought the consumer was protected in the event of a mistake within 24 hours but Ive really been stung by EJ and Co.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sue says:
19 January 2017

I had I very bad situation with them 2 years ago My accommodation on holiday was full of bedbugs in Mayorca I was 4 months pregnant they don’t even care just mention all hotel where filled booked and nothing they could do to help so I had the worst holiday you could imagine!!!!!!!!!!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jem says:
18 November 2014

No No No!!
After an appauling hotel stay never again!!!
They eventually after 2months of dispute offered me less than 10% refund of the full holiday and have so far taken a further month to return the monies.
Do not book any packages with them as they then state they are not responsible for the accomodation. Its underhand and they are not covered by ATOL or ABTA
They are just thieves

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sam says:
10 March 2015

I would never buy anything from these people again. Their website is rubbish and unhelpful the staff are rude and obnoxious and once you have booked with them it is hard to change anything. They are the worst company I have ever come across so unprofessional and not willing to help. You can never get through to the right people and if you have a problem they won’t let you speak to a manager or give you a higher persons telephone no. I completely advise everyone against doing business with this rip off rubbish company

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David Herd says:
20 July 2016

Any airlines flights can be delayed, but the treatment of passengers; generally like cattle, is really quite unforgivable. I would not recommend EasyJet Holidays to anyone. I arrived late (flight delayed) in Madeira in May ’16 only to find that the hotel we were supposed to be staying at had not been booked by easyjets agents! A 14 night holiday quickly became a farce. Luckily the hotel had a room for a few days, but it took four and a half days for them to sort it out. In the end it was the hotel manager that actually sorted the problem and easyjet were totally useless. The hotel was the Arts in Hotel Conde Carvalhal and the staff and hotel are really superb; I’d go back there any day, just not with easyjet! You’ve been warned.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions