Why are Brits risking a tan without sun cream?

Almost half of us got sunburnt this summer (is it really over already?) but what’s most troubling is that many of us would chance it again next year. So why are we ditching sun cream for a short-lived tan?

What risks will you take for a tan? In a survey by Cancer Research UK, 46% of people said they’d got burnt this year, with a third admitting they wanted to get brown.

It’s even more worrying when many of those who got burnt confessed that they’d take the risk again next year. And even if they weren’t out to get brown, many avoided sun cream as they didn’t think the sun was powerful enough to burn them. Yes, I know it’s not always boiling in the UK, but that mid-day sun is surprisingly strong.

Slap on the sun cream

All this despite cases of malignant melanomas having increased faster than any other type of cancer in the last 25 years. Getting sunburnt can not only increase this risk, but can also age our skin prematurely.

Is the need for a tan really worth avoiding sun cream and getting sunburnt? Plus, you can be safe and still get a tan. So, here’s our advice for when you’re sun seeking next year:

Use the right amount of factor 15+ sun cream – try the ‘two finger rule’ – squeeze cream along the length of your first two fingers and use this much on each body area.

Spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm.

Aim to cover up with t-shirt, hat and sunglasses (with a 100% UV protection sticker).

‘Water resistant’ doesn’t mean waterproof, so reapply sun cream after swimming.

Remember to take extra care with young children and babies.

You can find more tips from Cancer Research UK’s SunSmart advice.

Are you safe when you’re out in the sun, or do you risk getting burnt for that ‘impressive’ tan?