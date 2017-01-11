What’s your go-to source for gardening advice?

Whether you’re a beginner or someone who’s owned and looked after a garden for years, there are always questions that crop up, so where do you go to for advice?

From identifying a pest that’s attacking one of your plants and what to do about it, to working out how and when to prune your plants and knowing how to get the best from your soil type, there’s always something you need to find out about when it comes to your garden.

In these instances, do you hot foot it to your local garden centre (which we found preferable to DIY stores when we secretly tested staff on gardening problems) or do you thumb through a gardening encyclopedia?

Maybe you ask a gardening-loving friend or relative, hope your issue crops up on a gardening TV show, or simply rely on trial and error.

Helping hand

Realising that even the most seasoned gardeners need easily accessible and reliable, comprehensive advice, Which? Gardening has created a new online helpdesk with the answers to over 100 common questions.

Most of these have been inspired by real-life issues our team of experts have been asked to solve over the years.

All you need to do is type in your problem in the search bar and you should be directed to an article where you’ll find the advice you need.

We’ll also be adding new articles every week, making it a fantastic resource of gardening knowledge.

So far, we’ve had questions ranging from which plants to grow in a small garden (we suggested low-maintenance shrubs such Euonymus fortunei) to whether a wisteria could be causing subsidence to the foundations of a house (we decided it was unlikely as the house wasn’t very old, so would have decent foundations).

Legal issues

Occasionally, you might need some legal advice, such as what to do about a dodgy bag or compost you’ve bought or overhanging trees from your neighbours’ garden or nuisance noises.

If that’s the case, you’ll also find jargon-free answers to common issues from Which? Legal.

If you’re still stumped and you’re a Which? Gardening member, you can also email our experts your questions and you’ll get an answer within two working days.

Where do you go to for gardening advice? What do you think of Which? Gardening’s new online helpdesk? What other topics would you like us to cover?