Were you paying attention to Which? Convo this year? We wanted to say a great big thank you for all your support over the last twelve months, so we thought we’d gift you this very special quiz on some of the best moments from Convo in 2017. Let us know how you get on!

Which country controversially started switching off its FM radio signal for good at the beginning of the year?

How many nuisance calls per week did BT aim to block with its new Call Protect service?

What was accidentally dug up in February?

What did Tesco and Morrisons ration their customers to three per visit in February?

As of 1 April, the Financial Conduct Authority made it compulsory for insurance companies to do what?

According to research published in May, which city has the best 4G mobile signal?

How many passengers were affected by British Airways’ IT failure on spring bank holiday?

What special birthday did Which? celebrate on 7 October?

Speaking in Parliament in October, how many fire-risk tumble dryers did Whirlpool say were still in UK homes?

Following an advertising ruling in November, what will broadband providers soon have to do?

Oops! Nice try! Maybe that quiz was a bit tough, better luck next year!

So close! Not bad. Maybe give it another go?