60 years of Which? – what are your memories?

Which? is officially 60 years old today. So what better way to celebrate than a brief stroll down memory lane, topped off with a quiz? Take a slice of our virtual cake and grab a cuppa for this special edition convo…
First off – 🎉🥂🎂!
In our 60 years we’ve achieved so much change for consumers, and as we look forward to our next 60 years we thought we’d challenge you all with a little walk down memory lane.
Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve heard from Which? Conversation community members John Ward and Wavechange about their Which? memories. While we still have more memories from members yet to come, we thought we’d mark our anniversary with a little quiz!
So here you go, test out your Which? knowledge with our Which? 60 years quiz:
We’ve come a long way since the days of our founders Michael Young and Dorothy and Ray Goodman. Back then they were testing out products in a garage in London’s Bethnal Green.
Last month, we paid a visit to co-founder Dorothy Goodman to share memories of our origins and award her with a lifetime achievement award. Dorothy said:
‘You’re still testing products and brands to make sure that they’re fit for purpose, albeit with more sophistication than the early days.’
‘The Which? Drive, determination, and values remain today, and that’s what I’m most proud of.’
So what are you proud of and what are your favourite memories of Which?’s work over the years? Oh, and how did you score in the quiz?