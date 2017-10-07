60 years of Which? – what are your memories?

Which? is officially 60 years old today. So what better way to celebrate than a brief stroll down memory lane, topped off with a quiz? Take a slice of our virtual cake and grab a cuppa for this special edition convo…

First off – 🎉🥂🎂!

In our 60 years we’ve achieved so much change for consumers, and as we look forward to our next 60 years we thought we’d challenge you all with a little walk down memory lane.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve heard from Which? Conversation community members John Ward and Wavechange about their Which? memories. While we still have more memories from members yet to come, we thought we’d mark our anniversary with a little quiz!

So here you go, test out your Which? knowledge with our Which? 60 years quiz:



</p> <section> <h2></h2> </section> <section> <h2>1. How many people joined Which? in its first month?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>2. And how many members and supporters does Which? have today?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>3. When did Which? award its first ever ‘Best Buy’?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>4. In answer to the liberation of the swinging 1960s, which product did we decide to start testing?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>5. Pressure from Which? led to the creation of the first ever Consumer Affairs Minister in 1972 – who held that post first?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>6. In 1983, a flagship Which? Campaign saw a huge change in UK safety law – what was it?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>7. In what year did Which? launch its first website?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which? has the power to make super-complaints, a legal power that allows us to report market problems to the regulator. In what year did we gain this power?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>In 2016 we celebrated a big success for our nuisance calls campaign – what was that win?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Finally, what’s our latest campaign?</h3> </section> <section> <h2>Oops!</h2> <div>Nice try – we hope our facts and figures surprised you, at the very least. Maybe you’d like to give it another go!</div> </section> <section> <h3>You’re a clued-up consumer</h3> <div>Good work, you know your Which? history pretty well. Why not share your result, or try again for full marks?</div> </section> <section> <h3>You’re a Which? expert!</h3> <div>Nice work, you must know us pretty well. Why not share your result?</div> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

We’ve come a long way since the days of our founders Michael Young and Dorothy and Ray Goodman. Back then they were testing out products in a garage in London’s Bethnal Green.

Last month, we paid a visit to co-founder Dorothy Goodman to share memories of our origins and award her with a lifetime achievement award. Dorothy said:

‘You’re still testing products and brands to make sure that they’re fit for purpose, albeit with more sophistication than the early days.’ ‘The Which? Drive, determination, and values remain today, and that’s what I’m most proud of.’

So what are you proud of and what are your favourite memories of Which?’s work over the years? Oh, and how did you score in the quiz?