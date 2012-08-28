Do you, like me, organise your holiday’s abroad around when it’s cheapest to fly? Well, we’ve found that there really are trends for the cheapest days to go away. And let’s just say it’s not over the weekend…

Having scrimped and saved over my student years to go travelling during uni holidays, I became quite the ‘pro’ at researching a whole variety of flight combinations to get the furthest away for as little money as possible.

So, yes, I’ve spent many a night camped out in Singapore airport to catch that 4:30am flight. Don’t get me wrong, during such lonely, painful experiences I have often sat tutting to myself; ‘was it really worth saving £20?’

Good news for early risers

But, happily for me, our research has confirmed that I’m not simply pedantic (well, maybe a little) about flying at the most inconvenient times.

We tracked 1,174 flights in September, offered by three of the biggest UK airlines (British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair) and found that depending on who you booked with there are cheaper times of the day to fly. And usually these are early in the morning or late in the evening.

To give an example, 86% of British Airways’ cheapest outbound flights – flying to Barcelona in September – were before 7:30am; flights before this time could be over a half cheaper than flights at other times of day. However, it’s a different story for EasyJet, where its most expensive outbound flights were in the morning, and the most expensive return flights were in the afternoon. EasyJet’s cheapest inbound flights were in the evening.

Being tactical about what day of the week to fly is also key for cheap-flight-hunters, like me. As might be expected, we found that these three airlines offered their cheapest inbound and outbound flights mid-week, with Tuesday being the cheapest day to fly overall. And Sunday was, on average, the most expensive day to return home.

So, taking two lovely half-weeks at work looks to be the way forward for any prospective holiday-goers out there…

No pain no gain?

It looks like I can continue to justifiably drag my boyfriend out of bed to fly at ‘uncivilised’ times, in order to save some cash for cocktails on the beach.

But what do you think? Is a rubbish night’s sleep worth catching that cheaper flight? Or would you rather pay extra to enjoy a less painful journey?