You’ve booked your flights and accommodation, packed your bags to the brim and got your passport. All you need to do now is sort out your spending money – but what’s the best way to spend your money abroad?

When it comes to currency for your holiday, trip, or break abroad, it is often hard to think beyond holding hard cash in your hand.

The traditional method is to buy your travel money on the high street. However, you might not necessarily get the best deal this way.

So you may prefer to order your currency online – a method proving to be increasingly popular among organised holidaymakers thanks to the competitive exchange rates on offer. However, foreign exchange is not a regulated service so there is no protection for your money if the online currency provider goes bust, meaning you might not get your money back.

Big trip down under

But depending on the trip and how long you are going for, carrying large amounts of cash on your person might not be a good idea, especially if the total is more than would be covered under your travel insurance policy if it was lost or stolen. That is something one Which? member is concerned about as they prepare to go to Australia. They said:

‘My wife and I are going to Australia for four weeks. I have no idea how much money to take as we will probably be flying internally a couple of times, and will need to pay for accommodation etc. I have a debit card but no credit card, and I don’t really fancy taking large amounts of cash, either in sterling or Aussie dollars. What is the best way to take the money?’

So, what would you suggest is the best thing to do? Let us know your thoughts below, and soon we’ll tell you what we’d do as well.