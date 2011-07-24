I was shocked to read that Brits suffer from a ‘Pre-Holi-Daze’. The stats on the number of Brits who leave passports behind, forget to feed the pets or forget to lock up are alarming. Do you add to the quota?

It’s one week to go before my holiday. The washing and ironing begins. I ensure I have enough outfits for daywear and evening wear, shoes of flat, kitten and high-heeled variety and enough underwear for two changes a day!

I check the insurance, locate my EHIC card, and put together an itinerary for my stay to share with family so they know how to get hold of me.

By this point I’ve read the guide book, highlighted my favourite pages and made advance bookings for restaurants. I’ve located the delay timers, alerted the neighbours and arranged for someone to park in our space.

Yes, I’m the other extreme – the Pre-Holi-Craze!

5% forget to lock up

Given my approach to getting ready to go away, research from E.ON, suggesting 5% of Brits forget to lock up before going away, really surprises me. Those last minutes of getting out the door are admittedly very stressful, but I’d like to hope the three times I’ve checked the doors and windows should ensure the house is secure when I go away.

For the 7% of us guilty of leaving important documents behind and the 2% of us forgetting to feed the pets – is it the stress of ticking off all those things on our to-do lists, or have we already kicked back and mentally adjusted to holiday mode?

Perhaps the key to my situation is that I don’t have any children – I can imagine taking a family away is a whole different matter.

I watch in awe as my siblings pack my nieces and nephews off to school with a bag bigger than I’d take for a week away. I don’t know how they do it – school kit, an instrument, a sports bag – the endless list usually means at least one item is left behind.

How much do you prepare?

Naturally, E.ON’s interest in the research is how many Brits bother to unplug their household gadgets and appliances to help consumers understand how they could be saving energy – and money! – when they’re away.

The research suggests that just under a quarter of people keep gadgets plugged in. I must confess despite my elaborate preparation ritual, I don’t turn off every appliance in the house. I’m fussy about the television and kitchen appliances but others I’ll often naughtily leave plugged in.

So my scenario is a little bit overboard – and verging on the excessive – but I take a lot of pleasure in the preparation. It’s all part of the fun for me. Do you take pride in preparing for your holiday, or are you a ‘get out the door and on your way’ kind of holidaymaker?