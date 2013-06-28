Travel insurance is often the last thing you think about when you’re planning a getaway. But leaving it last minute, especially if you’re an older traveller, can cost you dearly.

Our research has found that once you hit the age of 65, your insurance premiums can almost double. And it doesn’t stop there – the older you get, the pricier your premium becomes. At age 80, you could see your premiums doubling once again.

To complicate things further, standard travel insurance policies will ramp up your premiums even further if you have a serious medical condition – a factor we all have to consider as we approach our later years.

Travel insurance medical cover

Our members often tell us that one of their most essential travel insurance features is the medical cover it offers. Our Best Rate travel insurance policies have to include a minimum £5m of medical expenses (for a worldwide policy) so that you’re fully covered if you find yourself falling ill in a far off place where hospital costs can spiral.

My best advice would be to – as the old adage goes – shop around. Make sure you’ve done your homework before picking a policy and do it in plenty of time. This will ensure that you have all the cover you need without breaking the bank.

Help with a travel insurance query

One of our members recently wrote to us saying that they’d been stung by leaving their travel insurance to the last minute. But they had a further question – is it possible to strip out the non-essential features of a travel insurance policy to keep what’s most important to them – the medial cover?

‘My wife and I are 83 and regularly holiday in France. Hurriedly arranged insurance recently cost us £213, including £80 for declared and accepted medical conditions. But we found we were also paying to insure against non-medical hazards (such as loss of luggage) we’re prepared to forego. Can we get EHIC top-up insurance to give medical cover?’

So, what could our member do to cut down their travel insurance costs in the future? Tell us your thoughts below and we’ll come back with the Which? verdict in a couple of weeks’ time.