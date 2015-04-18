Do you buy travel insurance add-ons?

When you’re planning your holiday, do you have ‘flight cancellation insurance’ on your checklist alongside your passport and your holiday money? If so, are such travel insurance add-ons worth it?

Maybe you look to buy ‘flexible ticket insurance’ just in case you need to change the dates you fly on? And you always make sure your ‘airline failure insurance policy’ is packed just in case your airline goes belly-up while you’re on the beach?

If you buy any of these products, we want to know what you think about them.

Worthless travel insurance?

If you’ve paid for this kind of travel-based insurance policy in the past, maybe you should save your money, especially if you already have travel insurance.

Travel insurance is an essential especially for anyone travelling abroad, especially because of the medical cover provided as part of it. But the truth about additional policies, such as the ones I’ve mentioned above, is that the cover is limited. They can be hugely expensive for what they actually cover and if you already have a travel insurance policy, you’re probably covered anyway.

We’re about to investigate add-on travel-based insurance products like this, and we need your views to help shape our research. Have these travel insurance add-ons worked well for you? Or do you avoid them like the plague?