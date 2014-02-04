The House of Commons Transport Committee wants to hear your travel concerns and how it can improve the roads, rail network and aviation industry. So what’s your top travel concern that you’d like addressed?

The Committee has agreed to consider any of the comments shared here as part of their review of things to address in 2014. The Government is obliged to respond to the Committee’s suggestion so your irritation could become the next innovation.

Now, the committee ‘only’ look at the work of the Department for Transport and associated organisations. I say ‘only’ because that’s still a big list – anything the Department itself, Network Rail, Highways Agency or Civil Aviation Authority work on.

In recent years the Committee has looked at subjects as diverse as the cost of motor insurance, modernisation of the Coastguard Service, sulphur emissions by ships, high speed rail, and aviation strategy.

From safety to travel savings

Last year, several of their enquiries were suggested by members of the public: transport in isolated communities; safety at level crossings; the consumer perspective on motoring agencies, particularly the DVLA; and the work of the British Transport Police.

We’ve some ideas ourselves that we’d like to put forward – particularly when it comes to transparency for train ticket prices and conditions of travel. And we’re also keen for the changes to terms and conditions to be more transparent so changes which could cause detriment to travellers don’t go unnoticed.

But we are also keen that the Committee hear directly from you. Some of our most popular Conversation debates have been transport themed – from speed limits, cameras, road tax, flights costs and cancellation rights. So what would you like the Committee to look into?