Tired? Take a ‘daycation’ not a two-week break

Deckchairs on pebbly beach
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe Hannah Jolliffe Guest Author
More and more of us are shunning the traditional two-week summer holiday in favour of lots of single days off. Does this appeal to you, or is it vital that you take a good two-week break to unwind from work?

‘Daycation’ is undoubtedly the buzz-word of the moment. Another catchy media term that we won’t be able to forget. Rather like manscara, sexting and unfriending. What, you’ve forgotten them already?

Cynicism aside (I am spending valuable time writing about it after all), the story behind the catchphrase actually rings rather true to my life. It goes something like this: fewer people are taking traditional two-week breaks and more people are taking lots of single-day holidays, aptly dubbed ‘daycations’.

New holiday patterns

The research, by The National Trust, suggests that the number of Brits taking a fortnight off has decreased by almost 20% in five years, with more than half not planning a summer two-week break.

Spookily, I had just submitted my holiday request for two weeks’ leave in June when this story came to my attention. I’m planning to go camping in France – my first long holiday abroad in about four years – years which have mostly been made up of a week’s holiday accompanied by lots of days here and there.

According to the study my holiday pattern isn’t unusual. More than a quarter of workers say they plan to take at least 10 single-day holidays this year, while a third say they will take between five and 10.

What’s the appeal of shorter breaks?

So what’s the appeal here? Almost half said the cost of a fortnight’s holiday was stopping them from taking longer breaks, while one in 12 felt they could not afford to switch off from their jobs for so long. What’s more shocking is that 21% of Welsh workers didn’t even want to switch off.

For me, it’s more about spreading my time off effectively. Taking just one long holiday is great, but it leaves the rest of the year rather sparse. Lots of long weekends mean you can spend time with different friends and family, experience a variety of areas and check out lots of festivals and events.

Do you fit the ‘daycation’ mould too, or are you sticking to a traditional two-week break?

Comments
Guest
Sophie Gilbert says:
18 March 2011

I’m lucky to have a very good holiday entitlement at my place of work (partly due to how long I have “served”), which is 6 weeks plus 9 public holidays, and we also enjoy flexitime. I can therefore mix and match long holidays, long weekends and the occasional day off here and there. There is something to be said for all of them. I came back completely chilled from my two and a half week long Christmas holiday, and when I’m very, very busy it’s great to be able just to take the Friday off when things have calmed down a bit but it still wouldn’t be a good idea to be off for too long just in case you’re needed.

Profile photo of Hazel Cottrell
Guest
Hazel Cottrell says:
18 March 2011

I love a good daycation! Even just a half-daycation makes my whole week seem a lot shorter. I’m also a big fan of long weekends, and have been taking just mini-trips and days here-and-there for the last few years. However, I do find it hard to switch off from work sometimes, and by the time I have, it’s normally time to return… so now I’ve gone to the other extreme and booked a three-week trip to Borneo!

Profile photo of cat m
Guest
Cat says:
18 March 2011

“Almost half said the cost of a fortnight’s holiday was stopping them from taking longer breaks,”

^ this very much caught my eye.

Comparatively, I find that if I were to add up the cost of my short breaks (fan of long weekends!) they would work out as more expensive than a solid 2 week break…

_____________

However, the ‘problem’ with me taking numerous shorter breaks is I tend to go into overdrive with what I pack in to them.
Therein they are highly invigorating but not in the least bit restful – very different to my *********** longer breaks!

Overall, I would have to err to liking (needing?) a combination of the two – at least until I win the lottery 😉

Profile photo of cat m
Guest
Cat says:
18 March 2011

NB. No idea where the line of asterix’s came from – apologies!

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
18 March 2011

Sorry about that Cat, over-enthusiastic profanity filter again. If you send the word using our contact form we can add it back in: https://conversation.which.co.uk/contact-us/ Thanks.

Profile photo of cat m
Guest
Cat says:
18 March 2011

Hi Patrick – I’ve no idea what the word was (nor indeed if there was one!)
Perhaps I used a symbol combination or something that worried the system.
Not to worry 🙂

Please have a lovely weekend – and if, in light of the thread, it’s an extended one, enjoy! 😀

Profile photo of portlandbill
Guest
Michael J Challis says:
7 April 2011

As my wife and I are now retired, a daycation is quite a nice idea. We live at the southern most part of Lincolnshire with the lovely county of Norfolk starting just two miles away and therefore have a choice of which county. We both drive which is an advantage ( I dont drink so I usually drive!!!) But Norfolk has our attention mostly as there are ample places to visit depending on how we feel and do we want coast or woodland (or both). If at the end of a day out we do not want to travel home then we will “bed and breakfast it”.

