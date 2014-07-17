/ Money, Travel & Leisure

Time’s up: ticket companies fail to justify excessive fees

Ticket fees
On 16 June we told ticketing companies they had one final month to respond to our concerns about high compulsory fees. The deadline’s up and the biggest companies have failed to respond…

…so we’re taking our findings to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Since the launch of our Play Fair on Ticket Fees campaign seven months ago more than 50,000 of you have signed our petition.

Ticketing industry makes changes

Together we managed to get all of the major ticketing companies to show their fees upfront. That means it’s now easier to work out where to get the cheapest tickets from, and it also means you shouldn’t get stung by any nasty surprise fees.

We’ve also raised the issue of rip-off ticket fees up the public agenda. Journalists and politicians have increasingly been asking whether the level of fees ticketing companies charge is fair. And more than 400 of us challenged Ticketmaster and SeeTickets directly on Twitter, while we also pressured them behind the scenes.

Our findings are with the CMA

Despite this, the major players in the ticketing market still appear to be ignoring the anger of the thousands of you who have supported our campaign.

We don’t think that the ticketing market is working well for you, especially when eight in 10 people think that the level of fees are a rip-off. So, in the final phase of our campaign, we’re today handing our findings over to the CMA.

Are you fed up with rip-off ticket fees? What was the highest fee you’ve paid for a show or event?

Comments
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 July 2014

We must be careful not to overload the Competition and Markets Authority – they already have 58 open investigations, including
– the Private Healthcare Market
– Supply of Pharmaceutical Products
– Ryanair/Air Lingus merger
– Energy Market
– Eurotunnel/Sea France merger.
No doubt priotities will set timescales for anything new, so Is there not another way of dealing with ticket surcharge issues that is likely to produce a quicker result (and hopefully allow CMA to get on with sorting out the energy market)?

Member
Bridget McEvilly says:
19 June 2015

Back on the concert tickets saga.
I wanted to buy Neil Diamond tickets for the O2 as a 60th birthday present. I wanted to get 4 good tickets and went through Ticketmaster who put me through to Double 88 tickets.
The face value of the ticketmaster tickets was £85.00 plus £1.00. However I was passed to 88 Tickets, a broker for Ticketmaster, and they charged £137.48 per ticket and postage.
As it was a special occaision I really wanted to see Neil. I eventually gave in but potential visitors to acts at the O2 should be aware that what they think will be a reasonable charge will certainly not be what they expect.
Shame on you 88 and indeed Ticketmaster for ripping people off left right and centre.

