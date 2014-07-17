Time’s up: ticket companies fail to justify excessive fees

On 16 June we told ticketing companies they had one final month to respond to our concerns about high compulsory fees. The deadline’s up and the biggest companies have failed to respond…

…so we’re taking our findings to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Since the launch of our Play Fair on Ticket Fees campaign seven months ago more than 50,000 of you have signed our petition.

Ticketing industry makes changes

Together we managed to get all of the major ticketing companies to show their fees upfront. That means it’s now easier to work out where to get the cheapest tickets from, and it also means you shouldn’t get stung by any nasty surprise fees.

We’ve also raised the issue of rip-off ticket fees up the public agenda. Journalists and politicians have increasingly been asking whether the level of fees ticketing companies charge is fair. And more than 400 of us challenged Ticketmaster and SeeTickets directly on Twitter, while we also pressured them behind the scenes.

Tick tock @TicketmasterUK! You only have until 16 July to show me & @WhichCampaigns that your #ticketfees are fair http://t.co/JwOXhvLfoq — Peter Jennings (@pjajennings) July 10, 2014

Tick tock @seetickets! You only have until 16 July to show me & @WhichCampaigns that your #ticketfees are fair http://t.co/kC4vq6ljUs — Jeanne Rathbone (@Funforal) July 10, 2014

Our findings are with the CMA

Despite this, the major players in the ticketing market still appear to be ignoring the anger of the thousands of you who have supported our campaign.

We don’t think that the ticketing market is working well for you, especially when eight in 10 people think that the level of fees are a rip-off. So, in the final phase of our campaign, we’re today handing our findings over to the CMA.

Are you fed up with rip-off ticket fees? What was the highest fee you’ve paid for a show or event?