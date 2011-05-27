This week’s best comments include funny ways to use papers (use them when you’re ‘caught short’ anyone?) and serious suggestions for getting old people online. Plus, does coal or Calgon have a place in your home?

Supporting our silver surfers

There’s been lots of debate over who should help old people get online – Wavechange thinks it should be friends and family:

‘I am very keen to encourage older people to use computers. Who should help people use online services? My suggestion is friends and family.’

Here’s Maddy’s response:

‘A lot of pensioners don’t have the family to help them use the internet, and also a lot of pensioners don’t have the money or facilities. Something has to be done to not let them get left behind!’

Our research found that the thin layer of limescale that builds up without Calgon isn’t enough to affect performance. Simon had an interesting point about the costs involved:

‘I’ve had to replace my heating element once due to limescale build up, after about five years of weekly use. It only cost around £100 to have it replaced though, so surely I’d have spent more on Calgon in that time?’

Is a new hotplate-style ‘placha’ barbie for you? Dean says no:

‘Not for me, eating carbon is one of the only ways I can reduce my footprint.’

But Colin loves them:

‘We’ve been using an improvised form of hotplate for the last couple of years. It takes all the sausages, burgers, tomatoes etc at the same time, and we don’t have to wait for charcoal to grey down. Of course, you don’t get the burnt flavour, but maybe that’s a bonus!’

Rob Hull explains how downsizing his car has made him drive more aggressively to make up for its shortcomings – but Lucky7 has had the opposite experience:

‘I have actually gone the other way – had to upsize. We got sick of being tailgated and overtaken (Audi and BMW drivers were most guilty) when simply keeping up with traffic! In my experience, this seems to happen less when you have a bigger car, despite not actually driving any faster.’

Sophie Gilbert had some strong views about people’s apathy towards nuclear power:

‘I absolutely refute this argument: “Something has to give. Either we concentrate on avoiding climate change by building more nuclear power plants, or we avoid potential catastrophic nuclear fallouts by building more coal and gas powered stations to meet our rising demand for electricity.” We are not in an “either or” situation. Nuclear energy is not the only form of renewable energy out there.’

There was lots of support for newspapers in this Conversation – as well as some interesting ways to use them. Here’s Chris’s take on it:

‘Newspapers can be read in anywhere. PLUS – I can use old newspapers to clean my shoes, help with painting jobs, clean up after the dog, stuff in holes for deep filling, swat flies, swat noisy kids and wrap glass for storage. Now tell me a single electronic gismo that does that.’

For Lou, the advantages were a bit more basic…

‘Newspapers will never go out of fashion, get caught short and then try wiping your khyber pass with an e-book, or what ever they call them!!!’

AnotherUser was crowned the commenter of the week with his response to our Convo about the difficulty of readings online T&Cs:

‘I am not a lawyer. I should not need to read a set of many many contradicting/subclausing paragraphs before buying on the web anymore than when I buy in a shop. This is not a business to business contract, but a simple consumer transaction.’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read the full comments on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).