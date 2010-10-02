/ Money, Travel & Leisure

The murky world of timeshare resale

155
Row of colourful holiday homes
Profile photo of Amanda Diamond Amanda Diamond
Comments 155

Do you have a timeshare you want to sell? If so, don’t fall into the trap of being scammed to the tune of thousands of pounds by unscrupulous resale companies.

Hundreds of timeshare owners are targeted every week by resale companies promising to take their timeshare off their hands. Typically, the companies request large sums of money upfront in order to secure a sale.

We’ve heard from numerous Which? members who have been duped into handing over large sums of money. Once they’d handed over the money however, they never heard from the company again – welcome to the world of the timeshare resale.

Although it might seem obvious not to hand over any money, these companies can be extremely convincing and are adept at delivering the ‘hard sell’. And, because owners are often desperate to sell, they’re more likely to fall for an attractive sales pitch – even if it sounds too good to be true.

Don’t fall for the cold call

Take the case of Geoff Faulkner. Over the years, desperate to sell his three timeshare products, Geoff has paid out thousands of pounds in the hope that one of the companies would deliver on its promise.

None ever has and although he has managed to recover his losses through his credit card company, he is still in possession of timeshares he doesn’t want, paying annual maintenance fees on properties he doesn’t use.

Judging by the letters and emails we’ve received, Geoff is far from being alone. And, with more than half a million British and Irish citizens owning timeshares across 1,300 European resorts, the potential for unscrupulous resale companies to deceive owners is vast.

How to spot a scam

Here are some of the techniques used to part you from your cash:

1. You’re told there’s a buyer ready to buy your timeshare, but first you have to pay a large fee to secure the sale. After this is paid, you never hear from the company again.

2. You receive a call inviting you to attend a presentation under the pretence that the company will sell your timeshare or that you will meet potential buyers. Typically, the presentation turns into a high-pressure sales pitch in which the company tries to sell you one of its own timeshare products.

3. You’re invited to a presentation by a timeshare company and told that if you buy their timeshare you’ll receive a cash-back certificate where you’ll be able to get all your money back. Needless to say, it’s rare you’ll ever get your money back.

Future proofing timeshares

There is some good news on the horizon. New legislation governing the sale of timeshares, resale, timeshare exchange and long-term holiday products comes into force in February 2011. It outlaws the practice of taking payments upfront and states that money should only be exchanged after a sale has taken place.

The legislation means that any company or individual that takes money upfront can be prosecuted. Hopefully this will deter unscrupulous companies and give timeshare owners more power if they do fall for their scams.

Comments
155
Guest
TerryTech says:
20 January 2015

Try the CAB website
http://www.adviceguide.org.uk/wales/consumer_w/travel_leisure_and_food_e/consumer_holidays_e/consumer_problems_with_timeshares_e.htm

This may shed some light / confirm your thoughts etc. for you but still no solid advice on which direction to take.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Terrytech says:
21 January 2015

Timeshare Release companies that hail a BBB rating can still be a bit dodgy. Look on Wikipedia to find out about BBB ratings (Better Business Bureau) and some of their dodgy dealings.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of tiffanycox
Guest
tiffanycox says:
11 March 2015

Internet is full of timeshare scam stories from people who tried to sell their timeshares and ended up spending hundreds to thousands of dollars to unscrupulous timeshare brokers who are promising to sell timeshare scam properties.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Peter Swanson, Edinburgh says:
7 April 2015

Hi , has anyone had any dealings with ITRA? They arnt trying to sell me anything but they say they can get you out of timeshare and its call release with no end user therefore calling it a buy out with documentation from the timeshare that you are released from your obligation….they are asking for £5600 to be held with an accountant until i recieve the documents from the timeshare?????

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
dennis john kirkham says:
29 September 2016

Before you make any hasty decisions read up about timeshares.

This lets you know some of the pitfalls you WILL encounter with ITRA

[Sorry, your comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Daniel says:
26 April 2017

[Sorry Daniel, your comment has been removed for breaking our Community Guidelines. Please check our our commenting rules for guidance. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Sal says:
30 April 2015

Never signed escritura on time share we have in Tenerife, do we own the property/land we have had it over 20 years. Been had in the past handing over money to people who said they would sell it. What would happen if we stopped paying.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Winston Dottin says:
24 June 2015

We recently made contact with ITRA ( Timeshare Release) in regards to the cancellation of our RCI membership and Timeshare release. We’ve been invited to Malaga, Spain for a free consultation. We’ve been wondering whether we should hand over any money to this company if requested to do so , also if we make them power of attorney will this affect our ownership and legal rights? Is the ITRA a legit organisation?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Jonathan Mitcham
Guest
Jonathan Mitcham says:
1 July 2015

Hi Winston,

To the best of my knowledge, we at Which? have not received complaints about the ITRA from readers. However, you may be interested to see the comments (not to be taken as gospel) about the company on the websites of TATOC (http://www.tatoc.co.uk, then type ‘ITRA’ into their Search box) and the Timeshare Consumers Association http://www.timeshareconsumerassociation.org.uk/2014/11/28/itra.

As you’ve been invited to Malaga for a free consultation, I expect you’re right in thinking that they will try to get you to sign a contract then. We strongly urge timeshare owners to be wary about any potential resale, and to avoid signing a contract or handing over any money upfront before having had time to digest what is being offered – and ideally contacting a lawyer to discuss the implications of the contract. Any reputable firm should allow potential clients to take the information away and decide whether to sign their contract in their own time.

I can’t answer your second question about power of attorney. I’m not a lawyer. I would suggest contacting the UK European Consumer Centre (www.ukecc-services.net) as they may be able to help with advice.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Daniel says:
Today 12:34

[Sorry Daniel, your comment has been removed to align with our Community Guidelines. Please ensure that your comments align with commenting rules. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
MAY says:
18 August 2015

Hi , lm in same position at the moment , did you proceed , and how did you get on

May, Moray.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Abbey
Guest
Abby says:
2 December 2015

Hi

I attended a meeting with ITRA yesterday. Although I signed a contract I didn’t pay them anything. After getting home I read up on them (I didn’t know who the meeting would be with as it was arranged by a 3rd party) and have got cold feet. I’m not saying it’s a scam but to not only release me from my timeshare but also to reclaim a lot of money seems too good to be true. Especially bearing in mind the size of the fee. I’m wondering now what they’ll do about the contract although I tend to think they wouldn’t relish bad publicity over a court case.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
John says:
3 September 2016

Did they hold you to your contract and chase you for their fee, or not? I’m in a similar situation and it would be really helpful to know your outcome.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Wattie
Guest
Wattie says:
7 December 2015

Has anybody out there had any dealings with Sellmytimeshare.TV also Monster.Travel. Also T.E.S.S Ltd.(i Have parted With Money.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of FionaAttwell
Guest
Fiona Attwell says:
8 December 2015

Hi,

Did this amount to anything, as also dealing with same company and really not sure whether scam or not???

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of JasonS
Guest
Josh says:
30 January 2016

My parents have given this company 8000 pounds. They did not get them out of their existing timeshare and they have been left with yet another product they don’t want. They will tell you that you have to buy their monster points before they will relieve you of your timeshare.

[This comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Please ensure your comments align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jeff says:
30 May 2016

I went to a Sellmytimeshare.tv presentation yesterday in Bournemouth with the best intention of telling the salesman where to stick his ‘option’ when I found out that he was not going to pay me £7800 as promised. Ha, that was not something they were supposed to say sir, however, I can discuss something much better that will be worth your while if you want to listen. Donkey Ears fully engaged and nearly 6 hours later, I paid £1000 deposit (was asked for £3600 over 2 cards, one for me one for my wife… no idea why!) And I walked out with a note and contract stating I had 412,000 Monster Credits, and supposedly £43,000 worth of store vouchers, all I have to do is pay them the final £9000 in 2 weeks time. Today, I find a billion pages dedicated to this company, and oddly nothing positive and nothing of any note to tell me that they are a credible firm. Surely one of their 900,000 customers would have posted a positive comment.

Have to say, I went into this thing with my eyes wide open, and unless there were drugs in the tea and water they gave us, I can honestly say I’ve no flipping idea why I signed on the dotted line. Needless to say, Ive contacted the credit card company, cancelled the contract and sent a rather terse email to Monster explaining my ‘disappointment’.

SIMPLY PUT I CANNOT BELIEVE I FELL FOR THIS! BEWARE!

[This comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Please ensure your comments align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Derek H says:
14 February 2017

[This comment has been removed. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
14 February 2017

In the US sell my timeshare (now ) does not get a good write up , is that the company you mean Derek ? Both that and Diamond resort points take you to a US website -sell my timeshare now . Your Monster rewards-renamed monster group travel is linked up to the same type of scheme to “help ” sell your shares more easily -company -sell my timeshare.tv and Monster rewards have been censured by the US CMA on several advertising points , honestly it makes grim reading quite lengthy for every one buyer there are 300 sellers , Hollywood Marketing is linked to this too, as of September -2016 they have resigned membership of the CMA . I have downloaded a lengthy diatribe of what they were up to and their methods .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
J Gordon says:
31 May 2016

We thought we were seeing Sell My Timeshare but in fact when we attended it was Monster Rewards. Timeshares are unsellable so if you want rid it is very difficult. We went through the Monster Reward programme in detail and it seemed to good to be true. Since then I have been investigating their claims. So far some seem genuine and others do not. Their MasterCard is backed by a financial institution but I have yet to find out which one. We have also been contacted by a timeshare lawyer, (over the phone) and advised that our timeshare can ben relinquished. Still not certain whether to claim by our deposit, or pay the balance for them to get rid of it and join the Monster Rewards programme.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mann says:
14 July 2016

Hi, can you tell me how you’ve got on with selling your timeshare through monster rewards, we’ve just entered a similar agreement .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Michelle Smith says:
26 July 2016

Hi,we went to a meeting in October Sell My Timeshare……. otherwise known as buy monster rewards …which we did….We had already had a bad experience with a so called Timeshare company resale ….Infinitus Resorts …who turned out to be fraudulent .Sell My Timeshare made us feel comfortable…….bad move once again we are now on with re couping the money back from the Credit card ….they are all the same … I am 49 and feel a fool we bought our Timeshare in 2005 …I was 38 then but been trying to get out for a while…..These people have no morals.ever heard a saying …kick a man when he’s down…these people follow that rule definately.As for T.E.S.S,WE FIND THEM TO BE GENUINE THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE GETTING US OUT OF THIS SORRY MESS!!their cost ….around £540

[This comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Please ensure your comments align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
TERRY MATTHEWS says:
18 October 2016

My wife and I are in the same boat,have paid a deposite, and not sure weather to carry on.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Glenn Moss says:
4 November 2016

Just got back from Tenerife, in the same boat as you, ring them up a get out of the contract, you will still have your timeshare with NO money back.

[This comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Please ensure your comments align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Gill Green says:
31 January 2017

Hi, we have just had an appointment with Monster Travel, I am not sure if a scam but we did not go with them, and if the review from Which above is correct, then really glad we have just stuck with our time share.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mark Miles says:
15 April 2016

Most of the online frauds in timeshares are with resale companies, in my opinion, the only way to avoid being scammed is to know what companies are a fraud and how do they operate.
Here’s an article that might help you if you’re looking for some info about this kind of companies:

http://www.timesharescam.com/blog/187-timeshare-resale-companies-to-avoid/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
David Parnell says:
4 May 2016

We have paid an up front fee to the target-,point partnership having been informed that our timeshare sales procedure was illegal. We are now approaching the end of the agreement period with no result and target,-point have vanished, along with our fee.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Ian says:
28 November 2016

Target-Point are no longer as i found out myself. I “thought” that i had the right company to dispose of it, but i turns out the offices in Hong Hong suddenly closed down and the email addressees were “un-deliverable”, Money was sent and never to be seen again. One of many out there waiting to pry on people like you and i.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Galento says:
23 August 2016

Hi, guys……….I went to a meeting in York with SellmyTimeshare and eventually got round to talking about Monster Travel, and they wanted over £6k to enable them to sell on my Diamond Resorts points to all the Russians who were waiting to fork out their roubles. all this took about 5 hours and I’ve never been as glad to get back on a train in my life without shelling any money out. I am currently exploring other avenues but this is a minefield and for those who are with Diamond, the word “perpetuity” brings nightmares.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Brian Watts says:
19 October 2016

We have just received the email from DRI detailing the management fees for 2017, nearly a 13% rise. We can’t afford this anymore, we can’t get the availability, and it’s cheaper on the open market,.
We are desperate to get out.
We have been getting cold called by various companies who say they can help us relinquish our membership, and get us compensation with a class action, etc . etc.
The only positive advice I have received so far is from the DRIP forum, and we will probably action it very soon. Have a look for yourself :
http://drip.enjin.com/home

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Anthony says:
21 September 2016

My grandparents are also facing the same dilemma , they were foolish enough to get involved with a timeshare in florida owned by westgate resorts when out of the blue they were contacted by a company linked to monster rewards .

They were told that if they came to Tenerife and go for a meeting they would be able to sell there timeshare and receive a large lump payment while they were over there ?

they went to the meeting and instead they were duped into an agreement and somehow came come without the lump sum and a book full of vouchers promising big discounts at different retailers which they haven’t used any of these so called vouchers due to being worthless to them !

they contacted there bank and made a claim where the bank took the money back out of monster rewards account and gave the £8000 back into my grandparents account.

Now you would think it was over, but now there threatening them with legal action saying it was a fraudulent claim that they made to the bank and they want there £8000 back.

obviously its worrying to my grandparents due to them being oaps.

has anybody else had a similar experience where they have tried this and whats the next step do you reckon ??

[This comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Please ensure your comments align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
19 October 2016

Anthony – your grandparents are under no obligation to pay Monster any monies. Should Monster attempt to pursue them, they (or you on their behalf) can seek free assistance to stop such behaviour. You can also ask for advice from your local Citizens Advice Bureau -and report the circumstances to Trading Standards

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Sara Webster says:
6 March 2017

Hi, me and my husband bought a timeshare in Florida owned by Westgate resort. I e-mail the resort, asked to hand back the timeshare which we was able to do, Westgate emailed all relevent documentation we had it signed by a solicitor and sent all information back to Westgate’s.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
HELEN WEBBER says:
17 March 2017

I have a timeshare in Florida at Westgate Lakes and would like tohand it back. Can you give me an idea what to write in a E-mail and the e-mail address.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
17 March 2017

Hello Helen , Westgate Lakes (timeshare ) -aka- sell my timeshare NOW – telephone no- 1-603-516-0200 (outside USA ) is part of the Vacation Innovations Company family of brands but they have a disclaimer saying they are not part of any timeshare resort /management company ,HOA, or developer -Email-: customercare@sellmytimesharenow.com . This “organisation ” is pretty tricky -companies within companies for legal purposes I would check to see if that email address really applies to Westlake as when you click on Westlakes website for- contact us – it takes you to SMTN.com do that before thinking of composing an email.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
17 March 2017

Sara Webster [immediately above Helen Webber’s post] reported a satisfactory experience with Westgate resort in Florida and I expect Helen was hoping Sara could pass on the information requested. It is possible that they are separate companies, however.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
HELEN says:
5 April 2017

Hi John
I e-mailed Westgate and they have agreed to take the timeshare back for an admin fee. They have sent the papers to sign and send back. Thank you Sara.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Laura Hickman says:
18 October 2016

Hi, has anyone heard of or used timesharerelease.co.uk? they have called and are calling us back next week.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Castle says:
18 October 2016

The company is registered in the Seychelles and there’s plenty of scare stories if you google “International Timeshare Refund Action Ltd”, which is the company behind the website.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jack Free says:
22 October 2016

We are all looking at these companies to help us get out of timeshare ownership, but are these “in perpetuity” agreements that allegedly commit us to paying maintenance fees indefinitely actually valid and enforceable against us if we simply refuse to pay? I know the timeshare companies will issue all kinds of threats, but what is actually at stake if we say “no”? Has anyone any actual experience of legal action being taken against them?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
23 October 2016

Hi Jack – it will vary from contract to contract and is also dependent on jurisdiction. In Spain, for example, perpetuity is not permitted in a timeshare contract. In the UK, it is not enforceable in terms of passing on to heirs.

[Hello, this comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ann Kirk says:
5 November 2016

Hello
I think I may have been had AGAIN. I thought it wouldnt happen to me again but I am not so sure.
I contacted Sellmytimeshare.Tv. & I had a log conversation with a lady who reassured me that they did not do hard sell but I had to go to York for a meeting at about 09:30hrs so wanted us to stay overnight. I told them I did not need to so she then said it would be less to pay. She then past me over to another lady to arrange dates where I very quickly was asked for £149 by credit card.
Now I have seen some not bery good reviews of this company.
Are they dodgey? Can I cancel as this was only Thursday but the money I note has gone to company called Monster***. Advice please?
Thank you

[This comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Please ensure your comments align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
6 November 2016

Consumers contacting SellMyTimeshare.tv are sold ‘Monster Rewards’ or ‘Monster Credits’ – a product generically known as Leisure Credits which have been the subject of warnings by consumer protection organisations. What were you told the £149 was for?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Castle says:
6 November 2016

This is included under their FAQ’s on their website:-
“Why do I have to attend a meeting?
You don’t. We have two levels of service: the first level is basic telephone consultancy, which is free. The other level of service requires a meeting and carries a cost: this is our full Timeshare Health Check.”
I did note their terms and conditions are missing.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of AnnKirk
Guest
AnnKirk says:
6 November 2016

Thanks for the replies.
The money was said to be for attending the meeting where they would give us a valuation & sort the paperwork to hand over the property to them. She said we would not own the property at the end of the session.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
7 November 2016

Virtually every consumer that has attended the meeting and has been persuaded to pay fees has been switched to their ‘Monster Credits’ product. They state that it contains legal assistance for relinquishment – but one business that worked with them (TESS) on this has now released a series of articles on their website.

Even if they were to buy it outright (and that’s not what they do), there would have to be an authorised transfer process. My recommendation would be to contact your credit card company and tell them you have been the subject of misrepresentation and ask for a refund on that basis.


[Hello, this comment has been edited to remove promotional content that contravenes our Community Guidelines. Please ensure your comments align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of AnnKirk
Guest
AnnKirk says:
7 November 2016

thanks you so much for your help.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
12 November 2016

You are welcome – please get in touch with us if you have any problems with your credit card refund claim.

Note for moderators -we of course acknowledge and appreciate your posting rules, but would ask you to note that it is not promotional in any commercial sense as the assistance is provided entirely free of charge to consumers and is also a part of cooperative work being carried out with Trading Standards and the police. The inclusion of the links was purely to facilitate this free assistance.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Marnie Henkey says:
15 November 2016

I’m about to go to sellmytimeshare.tv in Bournmouth ..Main Company is Monster rewards Ltd.. to try to get out of timeshare . Anybody dealt with them ?? Any help..Can they be trusted ? Any advice ?? The offer seems too good to be true but I cant afford to keep it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
carol says:
24 November 2016

Hello, My husband and I recently went to Tenerife and asked to attend a presentation by Sell my Timeshare. They were aware that we had some RCI points we were trying to get rid of and said they can help. This led to Monster Rewards being mentioned. We decided to go ahead with the product but our credit card would not work in their machine. They then said they will wait for us to transfer the money to them and once this is done, they will send the monster reward vouchers and start the process to sell the RCI points we had. Since returning home I became sceptical about the company and decided not to go ahead with the deal. Seeing that we did not have any of their products and we did not pay a deposit, only signed the contract, we were of the view that we could state our displeasure to them and be out of the contract. However, they are now planning legal action against us saying we signed a contract and owe them money. Is this true.? Please advise. This is giving me a huge headache.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
25 November 2016

Carol – please see our post of 07 Nov above. We would advise you not to pay any monies and if they attempt to pursue you, We will b e pleased to assist you in dealing with this free of charge.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol says:
25 November 2016

Thank you for your response. I will keep you updated.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Derek Logie says:
25 November 2016

I bought into a holiday club membership July 2015. We were told prior to signing that we would have a free week every year which could be taken any week throughout the year apart from one we which is known as the maintainance week. We used the free week 2016 of a date of our choice there was no problem with the booking. On arrival we were given an appointment with one of the company reps who tried to persuade us to upgrade to be a premium member, we declined and made it clear we were not interested in this upgrade which was to cost £30700 we had already paid £7800 to join the holiday club.

In November 2016 we tried to book a free week for 2017 for a date that suited, to be told we can only use the free week Jan-Feb or Dec -Jan. Prior to signing the contract we made it clear we could only use the free week in July or August due to work commitments. We were reassured by the rep that this would not be a problem. So we can only think that the holiday in 2016 was honoured in a bid to get more money out of us.

We have sent a formal letter of complaint to the company by registered mail to which we recieved a reply by e-mail thanking us for an email when in fact it was a registered letter that they recieved. In the recieved e-mail none of my concerns that we raised were addressed. Now at a loss how to move forward

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
DerekLogie says:
25 November 2016

It should read £3700

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
26 November 2016

Hi Derek. Are there any specific references to your free week in documents issued by the holiday company? Also – did the holiday company take a deposit within 14 days of the contract / agreement being signed?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol says:
29 November 2016

Hello Chris Emmins. This is Carol from the November 24th post. I had e-mailed the Monster Reward company stating I did not want to proceed with the agreement seeing that in their last message to us they said they did not get anything from us in writing with a reason for this decision. They e-mailed us asking for a convenient time that they can contact us to conclude business amicably. This was agreed to be today at 5 pm but no one contacted us. However, we received an e-mail from the compliance manager stating the agreement had no cooling off period and was enforceable. They further stated that a good will gesture, they would like to discuss a comprise suitable to both parties, and asked to contact them with a suitable date and time they can call.

I would welcome your advice on this matter please. Thank you.

Carol

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol says:
29 November 2016

Sorry, typo above. As a goodwill gesture, they would like to discuss a compromise.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
30 November 2016

Hi Carol.

By all means have the conversation as it may provide further evidence in your favour – but it is likely that they will make an ‘offer’ which will still involve you paying monies to them. In that case, you should refuse any such offer. We believe they are also incorrect about the cooling off period – their product has been assessed previously by expert lawyers and the opinion was that a cooling off period did apply – and that it fell within the EU Timeshare Regulations as a Long Term Holiday Product. Even leaving that aside, there would still be the element of misrepresentation and breaches of the Unfair Trading Regulations.

[This comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines and Terms and Conditions. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol says:
30 November 2016

Hello Chris Emmins, Any advice on my query? I would really appreciate it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
1 December 2016

Hi Carol. I did reply but my post was blocked as moderators consider that we were promoting our business. I am attempting to edit it so it might be acceptable.

By all means have the conversation as it may provide further evidence in your favour – but it is likely that they will make an ‘offer’ which will still involve you paying monies to them. In that case, you should refuse any such offer. We believe they are also incorrect about the cooling off period – their product has been assessed previously by expert lawyers and the opinion was that a cooling off period did apply – and that it fell within the EU Timeshare Regulations as a Long Term Holiday Product. Even leaving that aside, there would still be the element of misrepresentation and breaches of the Unfair Trading Regulations.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Guest
Lauren Deitz says:
1 December 2016

Hello, thank you for your comment. The moderators have now reviewed your comment and this has been edited to align with our rules and Terms and Conditions. I’d like to reiterate that comments must adhere to our Community Guidelines and Terms and Conditions. We do not allow promotional activity on Which? Conversation and encourage your comments to ensure that you are not promoting yours or your employer’s business.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
1 December 2016

Thank you KwikChex. However, they are selling vouchers for high street, cheaper flights and holiday packages. They say that they are not a timeshare company but could assist us in selling ours. I will e-mail them and arrange a time for them them to call and also request they put what they say in writing as this will be further evidence and they could deny what is said.

I will keep you up to date. Thank you for all your support as this issue is giving me restless nights.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
2 December 2016

Hi Carol. The vouchers are what is known as a ‘white label’ product – they are selling someone else’s product and simply ‘rebadging’ it. The vouchers are primarily intended for gifts and employee motivation and we have seen no real benefits (that could not be gained elsewhere) to the consumers in the context of unique or exceptional values. The same applies to the travel / holiday arrangements – consumers can purchase the same products at similar and even lower prices elsewhere without having to pay high upfront fees. It is true that they are not a timeshare company in terms of the products they sell. A timeshare business (for all the criticisms they receive) should be offering a tangible product with certain guarantees and the back up of definitive accommodation. They must also strictly conform to specific consumer protection laws. Timeshare resale, which SellMyTimeshare.tv say they provide also falls into this legislation – and long term holiday membership schemes do too – so there should be consumer protection, including a cooling off period and transparency with these too. Warnings have been issued previously to consumers about buying products where the sellers claims that such protection does not exist.

It is certainly a good strategy to ask for lots of answers in writing, including what guarantees are provided and the precise methods of either resale or relinquishment. Similarly, you could ask for a written answer on the precise benefits of the vouchers and holiday arrangements – i.e., for them to clarify what systems they are using to suppl the services and to provide a comparison with popular online providers to determine if there are any advantages at all. If they answer such questions, then the next step would be to properly evaluate the response before going any further.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Elaine Kesterson says:
1 January 2017

I would be very interested in hearing how much information you can get out of them IN WRITING. My husband and I have had an experience of Sell my Timeshare,TV / Monster in the last 12 months and putting things in writing did not seem to be one of their strong points. Neither did a straight forword answer to a simple question. Please keep us updated. I understand that Monster have also bought the Timeshare Consumer Association website so if you go there looking for help and advice you end up back at Monster or their Timeshare lawyer.TV department. They have also taken over the Timeshare Talk website, which was once an extremely good source of help and information.

[Sorry Elaine, your comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
9 February 2017

Hello Elaine,
Fingers crossed, I have not heard from them since my last post. I suppose because we did not leave a deposit, they had nothing to tie us into. Not sure. Hopefully, they have now left us alone. Good luck.
Sorry for the late response. I was having internet problems.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
9 February 2017

Hello KwikChex,
I was having internet issues so have not been on line for some time. To date, I have not heard from the company, so fingers crossed, they have left us alone. Thanks for your support anyway.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
20 February 2017

Hello KwikChex,
It appears that I spoke too soon. I was contacted today by the Monster Reward Co and the person stated that they were from the credit control department as my details have been passed to them for collection. I again stated that I was not interested in the product and that I did not have any of their items, but was told I agreed and was tied in to this. I explained that I was getting negative reviews and was no longer interested. She wanted me to share with her what my concerns were. I then stated that she should send her comments to me in writing so I can discuss it with my lawyer. She went on speaking but I insisted on her e-mailing me which she has now agreed to do.
I am going on holiday tomorrow, but will try and get on line to see your response to this. If not, I will check upon my return.
Thank you.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Derek H says:
20 February 2017

[This comment has been removed. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
19 March 2017

Hello KwikChex,
I returned from vacation today to find letters from Monster Reward stating my file has now been sent to debt collectors and that my credit rating will now be affected. Same like Derek H above, I will appreciate any advice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
19 March 2017

Hello KwikChex,
Please see my post today. Received letter from Monster Reward today stating my file is now in the hands of debt collectors. Advice will be welcomed please.

Carol

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
James Ditchfield says:
4 December 2016

[This comment has been removed. As such, replies to this comment have also been removed. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
5 December 2016

[Sorry Kwikchex, your comment has been removed following the removal of James’s comment. Thanks, mods]

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Albert Stroller says:
13 January 2017

Before dealing with any Company that claims to be able to help you dispose of a timeshare, always look very closely at who owns the Company on Companies House website, and who owns the website domain. Very often you will see that it is the same people behind a large number of these websites. Caution should be taken when engaging with companies operating out of Statford Upon Avon, York, Chester, Wootton Bassett, Langley/Maidenhead, Manchester, Bournemouth, Lichfield, Exeter, Bristol or Newcastle. If any conversation involves attending a presentation then there is a risk that you could be exposed to a “bait and switch” scam.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
S L says:
2 February 2017

My parents have been convinced to attend a ‘meeting’ tomorrow having been put up in a seafront hotel. Needless to say I’m very concerned and have advised them on no account to part with any money or sign up to any agreements.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Pat says:
10 February 2017

We have just attended one of the ‘Sell my Timeshare’ meetings in Stratford on Avon, and as one or two people have previously admitted, somehow we ended up being persuaded to join the ‘Monster Discount Club’ – but now it is being called ‘Jive Hippo’. Since returning home we have discovered that this changeover occurred on the 1st of February and we attended the meeting on the 2nd of February! Also ‘Sell my Timeshare’ have just changed their name to ‘ABC Lawyers’ But we are told that they are not Solicitors.
We were persuaded to sign two Contracts – one for taking the company who sold us our timeshare, to Court because supposedly they gave us an illegal contract when we bought it. The second Contract with ‘Jive Hippo’ was we were told to offset the cost of the Spanish lawyer. We were asked for £8,500 up front but we told them that we didn’t have that amount so just a £1,000 was taken – with the proviso that we pay the rest within two weeks. We were completely confused by the time we left the meeting some three hours later.
Since coming back we have done some research and have been advised to go to the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Police as what ‘Sell my Timeshare’ are doing is a ‘scam’. We are in the process of trying to get our £1,000 back from the credit card company.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
10 February 2017

[Sorry, this comment has been removed for being promotional and for sharing personal details, both of which breach our community guidelines. https://conversation.which.co.uk/commenting-guidelines/ Thanks, mods.]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Derek Burns says:
15 February 2017

[Sorry, this comment has been removed. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
15 February 2017

Derek there is a lot more to this than meets the eye I replied above to another poster who went to Spain to get a “deal from My Time Share (now ) and its derivatives who are in the US where it and Monster have been censured by the US CMA for telling porkies , they have resigned from the organization. They keep on changing their names , have nothing to do with them I have the full expose by the US CMA in my archives -300 sellers to one buyer , its a worldwide con like Pyramid selling -legal if you can get away with it.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
ch says:
18 March 2017

Hello,
I contacted timeshare association as it said it was impartial for advise on timeshare miss selling.
They said best to go to Time share . lawyers.
I rang them- someone took my details, where the timeshare was etc. and was told someone would ring me back if we were miss sold.
Sure enough someone rang after an hour…. short story… yes they thought we had a case, we would need to attend their office. For their lawyers time I would need to pay £149.00- offer to put us in the canaries for a small sum or York for £50 more- not interested- dogs etc. Just wanted advise on miss selling and courts in Spain. No problem I was told. Paid my £ 149. At the end of telephone call I was told that maybe other option’s would be available – told them no just miss selling advise. Thats no problem ‘the payment address will be ‘sell my timeshare.tv’-ALARM BELLS.
It was lawyers I wanted to talk to- ‘yes lawyers just head company name’. Bit more digging on line -everyone I had spoken to is from the the same company, so no one was impartial.
Phone call to confirm our appointment in York, March 2017, end of phone call statement read out to say we would be given options to sell or buy other products, when told just legal advise was told ‘ its just a statement I have to read out’.
I Emailed to say we wouldnt be attending unless they could send us an email back confirming we were seeing a lawyer about miss selling and help in court and nothing else, if not our monies returned please. They rang, they didnt have an email/letter to state this on their system, the caller got upset – I was shouting- no just being very assertive. She said she would have to get a manager to ring me. Manager rang, no email/letter on system to send me. When i asked why we needed passport, utility bill etc. with us, she said it was to prove we were the owners- pointed out that was only needed if we instructed them to act for us.
I asked for her or someone to email me to confirm we were only seeing someone about miss selling and that they could help if miss sold in the Spanish courts. ‘Why’ she asked, my reply’ so if I have a wasted journey, you try and sell me another product and can’t help with what we want then I have some redress’ .
She couldnt send email and agreed to refund money. ?. Money refunded 2 days later.
Slick sales people with no morals! They just want you to go to the sales pitch.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
18 March 2017

Sell my timeshare tv -aka-Hollywood Marketing +Monster Travel (get the connection ) have had their membership of DMA TERMINATED , they are all linked up together -read my post above . I notice some person with a financial interest in those “companies ” has marked me down for telling the truth -why ? I would do business with none of them and they are cold callers and have been censured for that too. So to the person who marked me down I have archived the FACTS ! on them both here and in the USA and it isn’t nice reading but its the truth . Which tells the truth it isn’t like some other websites where a call to them because a business doesn’t like what was posted results in the removal of that post (no names- no pack drill ) Which has what they haven’t got INTEGRITY . Do you want me to post the full statements from both US/UK organisations ? -warning ! it isnt “pretty ” reading ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
22 March 2017

Which , if this bothers you so much just delete the posts ,I take it “someone ” complained .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
22 March 2017

Hello all, I just wanted to add a comment to say that we do not allow self-promotional content on Which? Conversation, either in comments or in a profile. This is why we have edited the usernames and comments on this discussion. We have also clarified this in our community guidelines: https://conversation.which.co.uk/commenting-guidelines/ Thank you

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Geoffrey Dawson says:
24 March 2017

I was persuaded to buy Monster Credits by Hollywood Marketing aka Sellmytimeshare.TV in January 2016 with a contractual promise that after 14 months they would buy back my unused credits. I have now started the ‘buy back’ process as the 14 months have gone. So far they have put a portion of my credits up for sale and I am waiting for this to happened so I can get some cash back.
Has anyone experienced getting their money back ‘after 14 months’?
I have noticed that they have changed their name several times over this period – is this likely to affect me?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
24 March 2017

If a company splits itself up other than a takeover it is usually to separate the liability legally of the main overall organisation , if you bought direct from Hollywood Marketing you should read their terms+conditions. It is an American company so you would be bound to the trading conditions applying to foreigners as thats how US Law sees things ,yes even Brits. If you visit their main US website you can view them , you can also check with the US governments website on trade with foreign countries as they are pretty open about their trade relations . I do not want to get too involved here but I can, if asked supply their terms+conditions.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
29 March 2017

They have been ‘rebranding’ because of online content re consumer complaints. They are now using timesharecompensation.co,uk and Timeshare.lawyers – owned by ‘ABC Lawyers Ltd. which has the same ownership. If you have been affected, you can contact Action Fraud. If you have a problem in that regard, please post again and I will try and help further.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
29 March 2017

It is not an American company. The various businesses are principally registered in Spain and the UK and are subject to UK, Spanish and EU laws.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
14 April 2017

You can register a new company in a different country and use your existing company ,s NAME , this is permitted because both companies will be part of the same GROUP . Also you can base your UK operations in whatever country you like , your UK registered company can trade in multiple locations anywhere in the world.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
DerekH says:
1 April 2017

[This comment has been removed. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
16 April 2017

Derek – please see my answer to Carol below

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
14 April 2017

Hello Chris Emmins/Kwikchex,
I would appreciate some assistance as I have had letters from Monster Rewards who state they are sending my details to debt collectors and the courts for refusing to pay them. They say I cannot cancel the deal although I never paid a deposit. I have been seeking your advice and posted in February but have not had any response to date. I look forward to hearing from you.
CarolJ

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Chris Emmins
Guest
Chris Emmins says:
16 April 2017

Hi Carol – do not pay. Free assistance can be given to you re this matter. I am not permitted by Which? moderators to give out details, so please search online for contact details. You should also report this to Action Fraud.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of CarolJohn
Guest
CarolJohn says:
17 April 2017

Thank you Chris.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   