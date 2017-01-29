/ Home & Energy, Technology, Travel & Leisure

Feel free to talk in The Lobby

Open discussion
Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Do you want to discuss an issue that’s bothering you but can’t find the right place to post it? Or maybe you’re looking for somewhere to chat with your community pals. Well, you’ve come to the right place…

Since Which? Conversation launched six years ago, there have been almost 4,500 conversations on all sorts of consumer issues – from money to megabytes. And in those conversations, there have been close to 180,000 comments.

Of course, the real strength of Which? Convo lies in its members who contribute so much to every discussion. And one of the better aspects has been watching how this community has slowly but surely grown into such a caring one.

Our community

But, as with any community or conversation it can – and does – wander off-topic. This is perfectly natural, but it hasn’t always been possible to do so in some of the subjects we discuss due to the precisely defined nature of them.

So, at the behest of some of our community members, we’re creating a brand-new convo: The Lobby.

This will give you the space to discuss anything that takes your fancy providing, of course, that your comments remain within our community guidelines.

The Lobby will be available in exactly the same way as all the other conversations, and some of our regular community members will help with the moderation duties.

As always, any ideas spawned here in The Lobby could also be used to generate new topics for debate and discussion, so you – our community members – will be able to really help shape the direction of Which? Convo.

Rules in The Lobby

There are no rules… only kidding 😉

To ensure that this off-topic discussion remains a healthy and friendly place for you all to share your thoughts, musings and ideas, here’s a reminder of our most relevant guidelines:

  1. 1. You may go off-topic… that is the purpose of The Lobby 🙂
  2. 2. You can’t agree with everyone all of the time, but when you do disagree, please be polite and speak to others as you’d like to be spoken to.
  3. 3. Avoid ‘trolling’, or purposely provoking others into a desired emotional response. It’s just mean 😐
  4. 4. Avoid making comments that others might find offensive, threatening, abusive or defamatory.
  5. 5. Website feedback is best shared on this dedicated Conversation, so we can keep The Lobby to be about everything else.

So without further ado… welcome to The Lobby. What are you waiting for!?

With special thanks to Which? Conversation community member, Ian, who kindly wrote the bulk of this conversation and provided the excellent name of The Lobby.

Comments
Ian
Member
Ian says:
10 June 2017

A study of economics usually reveals that the best time to buy anything was last year.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
10 June 2017

I noticed that Tesco has a notice to say that the recommended daily intake of alcohol is 3-4 units per men. Well that’s one way of misinterpreting government guidance.

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
10 June 2017

I’m obviously falling behind.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
10 June 2017

It’s quiet in The Lobby today.

I planned to do a bit of gardening and my neighbour pointed out a problem with the roof of my garage. He climbed up and retrieved two hip tiles that had been displaced and suggested where I could find a local builder. I started to cut down vegetation, mainly laurel, to provide access and my neighbour invited me to put it in the skip sitting on his drive. I felt a bit embarrassed filling his skip but his kids did the job while hacked away at the bushes. I decided that to put this in a Convo about good neighbours but could only find one on bad neighbours.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 June 2017

Makes a world of difference when neighbours behave decently. I sometimes feel sorry we don’t have any.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 June 2017

This was posted 30 seconds after the posting beneath.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 June 2017

Nyob zoo, all. After yesterday’s non-stop rain we’re now up and running with all manner of delightful goodies.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 June 2017

The deeper the pit you’re falling into, the more chance you have to learn how to fly.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 June 2017

Don’t judge women by pounds, and you won’t be judged by inches.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 June 2017

It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye. Then it’s just a game. Find the eye!

Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 June 2017

A quiet Sunday, yesterday. But a sunny start, here, and the toasties, coffees, teas and hot chocolates are lined up ready to drink.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 June 2017

The key to every relationship is honesty. Honesty. Honesty. Honesty. Honesty. …Gotta keep typing this until she stops looking over my shoulder.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 June 2017

What a lovely surprise to finally discover how unlonely being alone can be.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 June 2017

One day, a little boy wrote to Santa Clause, “Please send me a sister.” Santa Clause wrote him back, “Ok, send me your mother.”

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
12 June 2017

S. Clause? Have you been overdosing on the Marx Brothers, Ian? I think it was in A Night at the Opera when they were going through the performance contract, striking out any unwanted clauses, and Groucho says “Get rid of the ‘Sanity’ clause – no one believes in Sanity Clause”. You had to be quick to catch the joke in a fast and furious moment of pure comedy.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 June 2017

That’ll teach me to check when I’m pasting…

Ian
Member
Ian says:
13 June 2017

posted 1 minute 12 seconds after the comment below.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
13 June 2017

Posted 2 minutes 6 seconds after the comment below.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
13 June 2017

Demat, everyone. Cloudy, with a hint of rain, this morning. So you’ll all have to eat your toast, scones, crumpets and other delectables inside the cafe, today.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
13 June 2017

Your opinion is very important to us. Please remain on the line until it goes to voicemail.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
13 June 2017

Early to bed, early to rise makes people suspicious.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
13 June 2017

Waitress: ‘Do you have any questions about the menu?’
Me: ‘What kind of font is this?’

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:34

At one time, menus often contained numerous mistakes to provide amusement. Sirlion steak was one of my favourites. In the last decade or two, these have largely gone. I presume that menus are composed on a computer, which will take care of some of the spelling errors and grammatical blunders, even if the menu is transcribed to a chalkboard. Alternatively, standards are improving.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 11:22

Belated greetings, folks. Woke to water dripping this morning and found we have a leak which has deluged the rear underground bedroom. Such fun.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:10

Sorry to hear that, Ian. If you claim on your insurance I hope that you have better luck than me. What happened?

My builders did a good job but managed to saturate my bedroom carpet which was under plastic board. When the decorator discovered this the following week the carpet was only fit for the skip. The company agreed to replace it and I had been to discuss options with the carpet fitter. Last Friday I had a call to make arrangements for the carpet to be cleaned. Everyone has been pleasant and seemingly helpful, but the communication is appalling.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 13:33

I think the problem is the feed pipe to the cold water. We have incredibly high water pressure, here, and the feed pipe to the utility room taps is plastic. When I felt it this morning it was rather wet, so I suspect it’s become loosened.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 13:40

Pressure-reducing valves are available, and one could be installed on the supply pipe. It might be worth checking if the supply pressure is maintained within the allowable limits, which will be available from the supply company. A simple Bourdon gauge would do the job.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 14:22

Interesting. I will have a word with the chap on Friday when he comes to sort things out.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 11:23

There’s nothing I’ve learned from being a father that I couldn’t just as easily have figured out from setting all my money on fire.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 11:24

Coffee, Chocolate, Men. Some things are just better rich.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 11:58

Then why are Rich Tea biscuits plain disappointing?

Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 13:34

Aren’t they just?

Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 11:25

Most men know that women dream of having two men at the same time. But they don’t understand that in those fantasies one man is cleaning the house and the other one is cooking

