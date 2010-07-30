Summer holidays are ripping us off

Most of us know that going on holiday during the summer months will probably cost us a pretty penny. But, do you realise just how much lighter your pockets will be?

I don’t have children, but my partner works in a school and can’t take holidays in term time. It’s a constant source of frustration because we regularly have to pay higher prices for our holidays.

Luckily, we can make savings because the school’s private and term dates can differ from state schools. But, if this wasn’t the case I would be very tempted to encourage him to bunk off so we could get better holiday deals.

And is it any wonder when you’re dealing with whopping price hikes? Our research found that those planning to take a holiday in August could pay more than double the amount of those taking exactly the same holiday in September.

Up to an 181% price increase

We found a Virgin Holidays break to Jamaica increased by 181% in August compared to September. A family of four staying at the Sunset Beach Resort in Montego Bay, departing on 21 August this summer, would pay £7,343. However, the same holiday departing on 4 September, would cost £2,611 – a whopping £4,732 less.

A Thomas Cook holiday to Mallorca would have cost 78% more in August compared with the same holiday in early September – £1,719 compared with £996.

You don’t know how lucky you are if you don’t have to travel during school holidays. A Which? Holiday survey found more than three in ten UK adults who took a holiday in the last 12 months did so during July and August. And six in ten said their last holiday was during school holidays.

When does profit become profiteering?

The tour operators told us that prices reflect supply and demand with family-friendly destinations being more popular at peak times. But, I can’t see how tour operators can justify such huge price increases.

It feels like profiteering, penalising those people who can only travel at this time. So it doesn’t surprise me when parents take their children out of school during term time to go on holiday.

Having seen first-hand the extent of the price differences between August and September, I can’t honestly say that I wouldn’t do the same if I had children myself.

Would you take your child out of school during term time to avoid paying peak-time holiday prices? Yes – definitely (33%, 38 Votes) No - never (30%, 34 Votes) Only if it was a couple of days at the beginning or end of term (26%, 30 Votes) It would depend on how much I would save (11%, 12 Votes) Total Voters: 114