Why is Spain so popular with Brits?

Nearly half of all foreign holidays taken by Brits are spent in just three countries, a new survey suggests. And Spain, with its winning combo of sun, sea and sand, is still the most popular destination by far.

The Co-operative Travel analysed 8.9 million travel bookings made over the last six years, and found that a staggering 29% of them were for holidays to Spain. The next most popular destination – Greece – accounted for just 10% of Brits’ foreign holidays, while third-place Turkey attracted 8%.

It’s not like Spain is just going through a popular spell, either – research shows it’s consistently the favourite among British holidaymakers. The question is, why?

Why Spain?

Well there’s the culture, for starters. Then there’s the epic coastal scenery, the gorgeous sun-scorched countryside and the magnificently soulful food. Add in vibrant fiestas, a smile-inducing climate and a couple of Europe’s most enticing city-break destinations, and you can start to see why Spain is so popular.

But I think there’s another reason why Brits go to Spain. The fact is, after decades of other British people holidaying there, the place feels kind of familiar.

And in some of the most popular resorts on the Costa del Sol, you’ll see that just about everything has been done to make Brits feel like they’re not actually abroad. Union Jacks flutter outside English pubs and cooked breakfasts are served at cafés by the beach. It’s sunny and warm, but somehow it feels like home.

Home from home

And that’s what keeps a lot of people coming back. For all the talk of wanting to get away from it all, plenty of Brits still love to start their day with a nice cup of tea.

Personally, I think the most exciting part about travelling is leaving behind the things you know. But familiarity can be comforting. And when you want good weather and great beaches less than a three-hour flight from home, Spain is always ready to deliver the goods.

What do think? Is Spain still a good option for a holiday? Or would you rather go somewhere with fewer Brits?