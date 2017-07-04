/ Travel & Leisure

Can you create a consumer complaint, all in rhyme or song?

Southern Fail Musical
Long suffering Southern commuters took matters into their own hands, offering some light relief while still hammering home the point for action, with ‘Southern Fail: the musical’. So can you get your creative juices flowing for a consumer cause?

This week marks the one year anniversary of Southern Railway hitting the headlines after announcing an emergency timetable that cut services massively due to staff shortages, industrial action and engineering works.

In truth, as a Southern Rail passenger myself, commuters were at the end of their tethers last year after years of pretty poor service. A year on and not much has changed for passengers.

So where can you turn when there’s seemingly no light at the end of the (Balcombe) tunnel?

‘Would you mind explaining our anguish and existential dilemma through the medium of song?’

‘Don’t mind if I do’

Musical musings

Welcome to Southern Fail: the musical, directed by Mark Brailsford, starring Annie Harris and Javier Rasero.

As Brailsford told the BBC in June ahead of the musical’s premiere in Brighton:

‘Satire doesn’t really change the world, but it can add its little 10 pence. It channels people’s anger and shines a mirror up to the issue’

Channelling the Southern Rail anger (and there’s a lot of it) into satire and song has struck a chord with commuters. As a fellow Southern sufferer and campaigner, I headed down to Brighton for the show’s final night.

Sometimes laughter really is the best medicine. From industrial relations, the boardroom to the government – no one gets off lightly in a show that had the audience laughing while nodding along in agreement throughout.

The only downside was knowing I had to get the train back to East Croydon after.

Creative complaints

We all know just how creative the Which? Conversation community can be, so this got us thinking, which other consumer grievances could use a creative musical shake-up?

Does slow broadband make you want to Twist and Shout? Or maybe you just Want to Break Free from your energy company – we want to hear your own ideas for full-blown musicals and individual songs.

To help out, here’s some inspiration from the Southern Fail musical itself:

  • – Leaves on the Line (Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond),
    – Hayward’s Heath (Echo Beach – Martha and the Muffins), or
    – I Can See Crawley Now (I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash).

We’re looking forward to seeing what you come up with!

Author
George Martin says:
Today 14:04

Credit and thank you to Summer Dean for allowing us to use her fantastic photo of Mark Brailsford in action!

I also spoke with one of the stars of the show shortly after. Annie Harris told me:

“I’ve been so proud to be part of a team raising awareness about something that is impacting countless people’s lives daily. The stories of commuter misery and woe I’ve heard from audience members after the shows are unreal – I’m thrilled to be part of an incredible team that brings about that comedic catharsis”.

Really great that such creativity can help spread awareness on issues that mean so much to people.

Author
VynorHill says:
Today 14:35

Broadband, shortband, wideband thin-band
Any kind of length band, my band is shorthand
For the broadband blues.

Dial up, load up, look up, slow up,
Any kind of slip up, my band is bottom up
For the broadband blues.

Buffering, suffering, freezing – hovering circles,
Any kind of hold up, my band is the slow band
For the broadband blues.

Pay for, pray for, stay for, bay for
Any kind of day for, my band is grey
For the broadband blues.

Promise of, claims of, speeds of, feeds of
Any kind of leads of, my band just bleeds
From the broadband blues.

Given time I could supply some music for this, but this site doesn’t publish music. …..

Author
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 16:26

Brilliant Vynor, we’ve been doing some digging and I think we’d like to publish the music as an audible file so we can all hear your wonderful creations as well as read them. We’re hoping to have something to use very soon.

Author
Ian says:
Today 15:53

It can – quite easily, in fact if you’re talking MSS. But linking to actual sound files is a different matter. That would require them to accept MP3 attachments.

Author
wavechange says:
Today 16:09

Dear Bosch, I want to hear from you
I bought a Sabre Saw in B&Q
Tis very good for pruning trees
I worry that it might prune me
Lift it by the big green handle
Will press the switch and off it goes
Mind the fingers, feet and toes
Your hedge trimmers have a dead man’s handle
But a Sabre Saw – not worth the candle?
I wrote to you some weeks ago
Expecting an answer, but no, no, no

