Are you affected by the South West Trains disruption?

If you’re a South West Trains passenger then you’ve probably heard about the month long disruption on the line. So what impact will the disruption have for passengers in August and will they be compensated?

Between 5-28 August, South West Trains (SWT) are running fewer services as work begins to extend the platforms at London Waterloo. SWT has been advising passengers of the likely disruption for several months in the run up to these upgrade works – but has it been enough?

South West Trains disruption

I’m a SWT passenger and commute into Which?’s London office. I’ve been told to plan ahead, but until recently all the information I could find was that the train I usually catch may not be running, services will be busier than usual and my journey may take longer. Helpful.

It’s a bit tricky to plan ahead if you don’t know exactly how your journey might be impacted – are we talking about delays of 10 minutes or an hour?

We’ve been advised not to travel at the busiest times, and to work from home or take a holiday. This is all very well if you are able to do this but it’s not an option for everyone.

Luckily I have an understanding and accommodating employer (thank you Which?) and I will be doing a mix of working from home and taking holiday. Plus now that SWT has – finally – published its revised timetable I am going to brave the delays and the long queues and try to get into the office on some days.

Smooth operator?

But, in truth, it’s a lot of hassle and inconvenience that I’m sure we could all do without, especially coming on the back of the usual delays to the service. In the last month, my trains have been affected nearly every day by signalling faults.

Unfortunately, SWT is not signed up to Delay Repay and so I can only claim compensation for delays over an hour.

I understand it’s necessary to upgrade the service, I’m all in favour of the promised improvements – apparently no more overcrowded trains. But I hope the month of disruption is worth it in the end.

While information on the routes affected has been forthcoming, there’s been far less said about compensation (funny that). I’ll be looking out for an opportunity to claim if I can. We’ve updated our consumer rights advice for the South West Trains disruption, this will give you information on your rights to compensation for both delays and cancellations.

Should South West Trains be compensating passengers for the August disruption? Yes

No

Not sure View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

So are you affected by the South West Trains disruption? How are you planning on dealing with the disruption? Will you be attempting to claim any compensation as a result?