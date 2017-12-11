/ Travel & Leisure

Has the snow scuppered your travel plans?

Snow
Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
Snow has fallen across large parts of the country over the past couple of days, leaving roads closed, trains delayed, flights cancelled and all-round chaos in the run up to Christmas. Have your plans been affected?

On Sunday morning, much like large parts of the UK, I awoke to see a blanket of white covering my garden, the trees and even a snowdrift up the windows.

I knew the snow was forecast, but I had blindly ignored the severity of it. For me, that was hardly a problem as my grandest plan for the day was to cook a roast while writing my Christmas cards.

But for others, the pretty snow covering was more like snowmageddon that rocked-up to ruin their plans.

Planes, trains and automobiles

If you were brave enough to venture out onto the roads, then you may know that snow closed motorways and major routes for parts of yesterday and today too – a friend of mine spent seven hours driving what would normally be a 45 minute journey to work due to road closures. A full working day before he’d even started!

For those heading to the airport (once they finally got there) many faced severe disruptions, with delays having rolled into a second day. Those hoping to travel in or out of Heathrow with British Airways are thought to be worst affected. Frustratingly for British Airways passengers, while most rival airlines managed to operate out of Heathrow on Monday, British Airways has been cancelling flights.

When flights are delayed or cancelled, under Denied Boarding Regulations (EU 261), airline passengers are entitled to:

  • two free phone calls, faxes or emails,
  • free meals and refreshments appropriate to the delay,
  • free hotel accommodation and hotel transfers if an overnight stay is required

The regulations also require that your airline lets you choose either to rebook onto a different flight with them, or onto another airline flying to your destination at no further cost to you, or to cancel your booking a claim a full refund.

BA has confirmed that it will rebook passengers on alternative flights and, importantly, that this will include booking seats with other airlines so that passengers can travel as soon as possible.
If those passengers were granted with the Christmas gift of auto-compensation then it would be far easier for them to re-route their plans and book with a different airline.

Trains have also been subject to delays and cancellations since yesterday. My neighbours shared their frustration with me as they were unable to travel into London for a much anticipated family trip to watch Christmas panto yesterday.

All day, the trains bounced from running OK to being delayed and then cancelled. There’s no clear route for a refund or compensation for ruined Christmas plans due to severe weather, so I suppose they just had to make do with building a snowman instead 🙂

Snow stories

So, were your plans grounded by the snow? Have you had to cancel and rebook any travel plans?

wavechange says:
11 December 2017

We have low temperatures but all seems to be running normally.

Last week I went to a picked up my car from a city park & ride car park. The roads were very congested and some tempers were becoming frayed at rush-hour, not helped by the steady snowfall. I decided to stop at a retail park and waste an hour and a half to allow the traffic to clear, by which time the snow had stopped.

I’m planning to a journey of over 400 miles before Christmas but don’t intend to drive if the weather conditions are poor. Only once in fifteen years has the weather been poor before the journey and a neighbour kindly took me in for a Christmas meal since I had not bought food for Christmas, expecting to be away.

Until then, I will stay at home as much as possible until it warms up.

Carole says:
11 December 2017

We had the first snow Friday & by 7pm the taxis had stopped operating & the buses at 8pm. I had to clear the snow off my car to get a stranded friend back from town (4 mile round trip). The snow was slush but driving was possible with care. Apparently there wasn’t hotel bed left unoccupied that evening. It has got steadily worse all weekend. Today, although the main roads/bus routes were gritted the Council cancelled the wheelie bin collections. Closing the schools hasn’t helped as the kids have had a “field day” making ice slides on the pavements! I am not going out tomorrow as we are due a -7 temp. overnight. A Birmingham hospital had to appeal for drivers of 4×4’s to get Drs & Nurses to work.

Why does the UK come to a grinding halt every time we have a snow?

John Ward says:
11 December 2017

I am afraid, Carole, we have been asking that question every time we have had difficult winter weather for as long as I have been alive and there never seems to be a satisfactory answer.

One excuse is that we so rarely have seriously bad weather for more than a few days that it is not worth investing in the sort of measures needed to cope with it. I just hope we don’t get a 1947 or a 1963 winter ever again. In both those years the snow lasted for months, feet deep in many places, and the country really did come to a standstill with food shortages, no fuel, power cuts, and the army and prisoners having to dig out trains stuck in snowdrifts. We are a lot more resilient now, thank goodness, but this weather still catches us unprepared.

People should be careful when brushing and shovelling snow in freezing conditions. It requires a lot of energy and if people are not used to such physical exercise it can be harmful. The cold and rarefied air can cause breathing difficulties and there is an increased risk of heart attacks. Pushing snow with a snow shovel works quite well if started early before it becomes compressed but it is advisable to take frequent breaks.

Carole says:
11 December 2017

John, I wasn’t about for the 1947 winter but have heard stories of it from my parents but I do remember the 1963 one. Walked 3 miles to primary school with the snow coming over the top of my wellies! No elec. & definitely no buses (that didn’t matter as there wasn’t any money for fares!)

malcolm r says:
11 December 2017

I think there is validity in the argument that in parts of the UK where snow is very rare or short lived, it does not warrant the great expense needed for extensive clearing equipment that is idle almost all the time. However we live in such an area and the gritters have been out, and they do fit snowploughs when necessary. The Highways Agency are also making their 4x4s available to the emergency services.

However, I could ask the same question of individuals: how many have a 4×4 just in case of snow? Or fit winter tyres, or have a set of chains? Properly equipped we could all keep moving on the roads if we prepared our cars accordingly – but you’d be taking the chains off in a couple of days, and your 4×4 would just be an expensive toy most of the time. Perhaps that’s partly why we grind to a halt?
However without those aids all my children got to and from work today (driving 20 miles each way) even though we’d advised them not to venture out, so the roads had been looked after fairly well.

