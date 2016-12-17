Scam watch: Esta renewal copycat website

One Which? member was savvy enough to realise that a website he’d clicked on to renew his Esta document to travel to the US wasn’t official.

Member Michael Turney told us:

‘I regularly fly to the United States and recently received an email advising that my Esta travel document was up for renewal. I know that a two-year document costs $14 (£11).

‘I typed ‘Esta renewal’ into a search engine, and the first website on the results page looked very official.

‘While filling in my details, I became aware that the website was requesting answers that it should already have had on file.

‘It wasn’t until I clicked ‘complete transaction’ that I realised it was a scam. My card had been charged £64.

‘I immediately emailed the website owners to advise that I was notifying the US Embassy and the police that I had been scammed. Within a minute, they told me that the transaction had been voided and no money had been taken.

‘I cancelled my card to prevent them using it again.’