Wizz Air has set a worrying precedent by charging its passengers for carrying large items of hand luggage, even if they weigh less than the 10 kilo limit. So how can you avoid low-cost airline baggage charges?

I travel over to Denmark five or six times a year to visit my partner’s family. So for me, low-cost airlines are the only sensible option. Flying with anyone else would cost us hundreds of pounds for a weekend trip.

I try to avoid checking in a bag wherever possible due to the sheer expense of checked-in baggage fees. This means I have to stuff my clothes, books, phone chargers, wash bag and everything else into my small rucksack. It gets very heavy and cumbersome, and can be hard to retrieve something without taking everything else out first.

A small, roll-along suitcase is a possible alternative, but I just can’t bring myself to use one. After years of tripping over them in airports I know how much of a nuisance they can be to people as you walk around. I also don’t want to be selfish by taking up lots of room in the overhead lockers.

Finally, after Wizz Air’s decision to charge for suitcases such as these, they’re also a risky option financially. So what if the other low-cost airlines start charging too?

Practical pockets for passengers

Could the ‘Rufus Roo’ be the answer? The Rufus Roo is a pocket-filled jacket designed specifically to provide travellers with more carry-on luggage capacity. It can carry up to 10 kilos of items, such as books, food and even clothes. I’m tempted to try one out and see how much stuff I can carry, while giving my poor old rucksack a break.

The low-cost airlines don’t seem to be worried about their passengers using jackets like this to avoid baggage fees. They probably think the jacket looks too embarrassing for most of their passengers to wear. I agree that it’s not the most glamorous look, but I’m a practical person and most of my wardrobe is based on usefulness over aesthetics.

Have you ever worn a Rufus Roo on your travels? If not, would you consider wearing something similar to avoid expensive baggage charges?