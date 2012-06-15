/ Food & Drink, Health, Travel & Leisure

Should restaurants display hygiene scores on their doors?

Profile photo of Sue Davies Sue Davies Strategic Policy Adviser
It’s happened to many of us. You sit down for a meal in a restaurant and look around, only to realise that the place isn’t as clean as you’d like. You can’t help thinking, if front-of-house is dirty, what will the kitchen be like?

You can see unclean cutlery, unswept floors, perhaps even the odd rodent or two. But other than demanding to inspect a restaurant’s kitchen, and to look out for anything with more than two legs before you pick up your fork, how on earth can you know whether the restaurant’s hygiene is up to scratch?

Well, the Welsh government is planning to make it mandatory for all eating establishments in Wales to have their latest food hygiene scores, awarded by the local authority’s environmental health department, shown clearly on the door.

At the moment displaying ‘Scores on the Doors’ is voluntary in the UK, which generally means that only restaurants with good scores tend to let their customers know about it.

Hurray for hygiene scores

This is an issue we’ve been covering in our magazine for many years. We’ve always thought you should be able to find out how restaurants fared when they were last inspected quickly and easily. Denmark and some US cities have been publishing hygiene scores on restaurant doors for a while and they found it tends toraise standards and leads to fewer people becoming ill.

Many argue that hygiene scores aren’t fair – after all, restaurant managers may become complacent about hygiene once it’s achieved a high-scoring inspection.

But now there’s a national system in place whereby inspections are carried out based on the overall risk of each restaurant and confidence in its management. Scores are allocated on a five point scale, so you can see who’s broadly compliant with hygiene rules and who is excellent or poor. It’s also possible in many cases for a restaurant to request a re-inspection if it thinks its score no longer reflects its standards.

However, there is a danger that paying for frequent hygiene inspections won’t exactly top the list when local councils decide how to allocate their budgets. On the other hand, inspections are required by law and are audited by the Food Standards Agency.

Knowledge is power

Surely more information is a good thing? It’s already helpful that so many councils provide hygiene ratings on their websites. And if you don’t know which council the place you’re eating in is located, the Food Standards Agency has a national site to help you find the score.

So, if the Welsh bill passes, anyone eating out in Wales will be able to easily avoid restaurants with low scores by simply looking at a sticker on the front door. Meanwhile in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, customers will have to rely on a restaurant’s honesty or make a point of going to the website.

At Which?, we’re fully supportive of the Welsh Government’s plans and want to see the system put in place across the UK. Have you ever been to a restaurant with less-than-impressive hygiene, and do you think having scores on the doors would’ve made any difference?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 June 2012

If I don’t see the score displayed prominently I assume that it is not a very good score, or that the rats have eaten the notice. 🙂

I do look out for these notices and hope that they are updated if there is a change of ownership.

0
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
17 June 2012

Do I smell a rat? Our excellent butcher has, unintentionally, made me a little bit suspicious, about the hygiene ratings. The shop [not a restaurant but the same scheme applies] gets an excellent, and well-deserved, rating from the envionmental health service but the butcher has placed in the window a photocopy of the letter they received from the EHO enclosing their scoresheet. This letter sets out in gushing prose how wonderful they are and how cooperative they have been and what a pleasure it has been to undertake the inspection – and so on and so forth. No doubt this is done with the best of intentions pour encourager les autres, but could it be that the relationship between the inspector and the butcher has become a little too cosy? I have to admit that it does leave a funny taste in my mouth and that I would prefer something a bit more arms-length.

0
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm says:
29 June 2012

I see very few restaurant scores, but I do see (occasional) frightening reports on poor restaurant hygeine. Should restaurants not be licensed to serve food? If they fail an inspection should they have their license put at risk unless they take convincing remedial actions? Local Authorities I believe are resposible for inspections, but seem to have inadequate resources. Charging the retaurants a fee for a routine inspection and any follow up inspections would resolve that and be in the consumers interests

0
Member
FSAFHRShollycow says:
22 July 2012

Everyone agrees that ‘safe food’ only should be served. The FSA FHRS system is a good concept. However, the system as it is, is not fair or just. It is subjective, open to personal subjective prejudice and is not consistent. A simple investigation of the available data easily highlights this shortfall. There is no third party review and the FSA ‘s audit is limited in its scope. Its control of FSA agents, that is local authority’s EHO is limited by financial and manpower resources. The four safeguards that are supposed to ensure a fair and just treatment of businesses, do not exist in reality. The right of reply is edited by the assessor, the right of appeal is done by a member of the same local government team. This could be a team of two or three. The right of a re-visit can be within six months but could be longer, dependent of the resource within the local authority. This delay is not fair or just, also detrimental to the businesses. The right of judicial review would be so expensive that even the heavy weights of the catering industry would not risk mounting a challenge. So, this safeguard might as well not exist. Because the system is herald as the ‘Sacred Cow’, no one is allowed to question the accountability of the FHRS system. Where there is no third party review, there is no accountability. Therefore the system is not secure, safe, fair or just.

Businesses do not survive by killing off their clients or customers. The FSA has responsibility for food safety and it is correct that food safety should be ensured. However, using a system that claims to be consistent nationwide when it is not; claims to have safeguards, when the safeguards do not exist in reality, is not fair or just.

Check out the New York rating system, the Los Angeles rating system, and the Auckland system. None of them claims to have comparability throughout their nation. Also, the Los Angeles rating system has an independent third party review. This third party review will cost no more than what is being implemented presently. No review equals no accountability. No accountability equals the system being not safe. ‘Safe food’ do not comes from an ‘Unsafe system’.

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 September 2014

I routinely check food hygiene ratings when eating out. When on holiday in July I found an Indian restaurant that was displaying a rating of 5 at its premises and on its website despite having been given a rating of 4 following an inspection in February.

I sent an email to the Food Standards Agency and was asked to contact the relevant local authority. I replied to say that I thought it was unreasonable to expect me to pursue the matter.

Several months later and after considerable effort by both the FSA and the local authority, both the premises and website are displaying the correct food hygiene rating. I don’t expect that the business will have been fined for being uncooperative.

I do hope that it will not be long before premises in England have to display their hygiene ratings, which is already a requirement in Wales.

The FSA has a useful app to check the food hygiene ratings using a smartphone or tablet.

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
28 September 2015

I was on holiday in Wales last week and it was very encouraging to see food hygiene ratings of 5 being widely used to encourage custom and every establishment displaying its rating – which is mandatory in Wales.

When is England going to catch up?

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
28 September 2015

Maybe things have changed now but in the city where I worked I visited 1000,s of businesses installing/repairing equipment. One Indian restaurant had snails crawling over food parcels in a basement ,a Chinese restaurant had steel pails of fish in water outside the building open to flies etc . A third Chinese restaurant in a smaller town nearby was closed down as it had an Alsatian dog in its freezer . That is only the tip of the iceberg its amazing what goes on in businesses the public never see . I informed the owners of the Indian restaurant but they didnt seem to care. IT eventually prompted a major city council investigation resulting in the same city now has the tightest regulations and frequent visits you can find, many businesses closed down.

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 September 2015

It is difficult to know how common serious breaches of food hygiene regulations are and it concerns me that businesses are allowed to continue trading even when major problems are discovered. Random unannounced inspections with the threat of immediate closure would be an effective sanction but that seems unlikely to happen. It’s great that we have some conscientious people prepared to report problems they discover.

0
