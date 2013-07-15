Why is it that people don’t trust price comparison sites? Every insurance deal in one place, lined up side-by-side so you can see the cheapest at a glance – where’s the issue?

Could it be that the whole point of price comparison sites is to draw together everything that’s available so you can compare it, but some of them leave out about 90% of the market, including some big names? This defeats the object.

Perhaps it’s the fact that the ‘cheapest deal’ on one site can be hundreds of pounds more expensive than the cheapest deal on another, even if you put in exactly the same information, leaving you with the urge to go and check three more. And to throw in some insurers’ own sites as well, for good measure.

Comparison sites aren’t giving you the full picture

The results of our latest investigation into comparison sites reveal another reason why we are right not to trust these sites and their less-than-objective analysis. The claims of being ‘unbiased’ and ‘expert’ ring hollow when you find out that some of the companies are being rather generous to themselves when they are presenting the deals.

Our researchers found that, when you are looking for a quote, Moneyexpert.com, pre-selects an excess of £400. Meanwhile, Comparethemarket.com, Confused.com, GoCompare.com, MoneySupermarket.com, TescoCompare.com and Uswitch.com all pre-select a £250 excess. Hey presto: you can make a quote look better than it really is. Simples.

How to find the deal that really is best

So how do you find the best deal that really is the best deal? Since some insurers are slashing benefits from their policies to cut their prices, you may find that the lowest price doesn’t mean cover that’s fit for purpose. Instead, choose a Which? Recommended Provider – we’ve already checked that these policies cover what you need them to, and that the company offers good service.

Every year, when you get the almost inevitable letter about a rise in your premium, look around at the competition and don’t be afraid to use lower quotes to haggle with your existing provider.

Do you trust price comparison websites? No (61%, 611 Votes) It depends on the particular comparison site (30%, 300 Votes) Yes (10%, 96 Votes) Total Voters: 1,007