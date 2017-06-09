How prepared are you for your summer holidays? 

Despite appearances, summer is here. For millions of Brits, this means enjoying some sun, sand and sightseeing overseas. But if you’re travelling abroad over the next couple of months, have you prepared for every eventuality?

I love travelling abroad as much as anyone, but I don’t always bother to properly prepare for the trip.

Once the flights and accommodation are booked, I find that it’s easy to rush or completely skip the more monotonous preparations. After all, only the biggest pessimists foresee the possibility of something going wrong on holiday, right?

Yet, new statistics have revealed how often this actually happens. These were enough to convince me to take more time when choosing travel insurance and means of exchanging currency this year.

Holiday money

Rather than exchanging cash for foreign currency, many tourists use credit cards or debit cards for overseas spending. There are plenty available that don’t charge loading fees on foreign transactions.

Still, a recent uswitch.com poll suggests that one in four (26%) people have had their card blocked by a provider while they were abroad. That’s despite 61% of them informing their provider of their travels.

In situations like this, a credit card provider’s customer service team could make or break your holiday.

Our credit card satisfaction survey reveals the providers that are rated best for customer service, making it simple for you to choose a card from a reliable company. Our advice guide on finding the best credit card for overseas spending could come in handy, too.

Travel insurance nightmares

Separate research from the Association of British Travel Insurance (ABTA) suggests that one in four Brits head overseas without travel insurance.

That’s despite more than £1 million per day now being paid out to successful claimants.

Last year, the average cost of a medical claim was £1,300. Some claims topped £10,000. With many travel insurance policies costing less than two glasses of wine at the airport, going without simply isn’t worth the risk.

Don’t make the mistake of under-insuring yourself though. The cheapest available policy might not always cover everything you need or expect. Indeed, the latest industry figures suggest roughly one in seven claims are unsuccessful.

Our travel insurance guides will help you find the best policy for your needs.

Summer holiday preparation

Holidays are meant to be about relaxation – and you probably have enough forms and phone calls to deal with at work – but it can really pay to make a good decision when organising these aspects of your trip.

How well do you normally prepare for your summer holidays? Have you experienced a holiday disaster? How good was the customer service while you tried to fix it?