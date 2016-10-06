Can you say it with a poem?

National Poetry Day, an annual celebration of all things poetical, takes place on 6 October 2016. An initiative of the Forward Arts Foundation, a charity that celebrates excellence in poetry, we thought a poetic Convo long overdue. So guest poet Ian is here to kick things off…

This header is in rhyme, and a different style for each verse. We also include several current topics in Conversations, so take a peek and write your own verse; we’d love to see as many poetic contributions as possible.

As Father time winds on (in rhyme), I think it’s safe to say

It’s now October 6th, so welcome: Natin’al Poetry Day!

As Autumn comes and thoughts of tums filled up, with luscious treats

Beguile us all, yet scams a pall do cast, with things less sweet.

Oft times it feels as though we’re lost,

With mounting bills and endless costs,

But through it all the shining light

That’s Which? – assails the darkning night,

And lends a helping hand or two,

That really helps us all get through

Tumult’ous times, yet overall

The spirit that pervades the thrall

Of shopping, buying, fixing things,

Just starts to brighten. Slings

And arrows, Hamlet thought,

But thinking often comes to nought.

So in order to mark such a day

We’re hoping your posts might just say,

“What a wonderful season,

“It’s always so pleasin’

“To write, rhyme and read” – have your say!

Now’s the time to think in Rhyme

Especially in feet.

The Rhythm in each separate line’s

Quite crucial, don’t be meek!

Whatever takes your fancy, be it Christmas, treats or scams.

Don’t be afraid it might not work, for once don’t silence all the lambs.

Everybody’s voice on this is vital, so let fly

On Christmas, through the Payments Systems Regulator (by and by).

Over to you…