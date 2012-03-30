This ‘petrol shortage’ is bringing out the worst in people

My taxi driver bumped my taxi fare up last night due to the ‘petrol shortage’. I was shocked by what seemed to be blatant profiteering. Are the petrol pumps really running dry where you live?

Taxi drivers generally really dislike picking up my fare. I’m not the kind of person who gets cabs everywhere – in fact I run home twice a week – but I have a general rule that; if it’s late I get a cab rather than walk home.

I probably get one once a fortnight and like to think I’m putting my safety first over saving a few pounds.

Pumped up taxi price due to ‘fuel shortage’

So when I hopped in a cab last night and the driver moaned at me for it being a five minute walk (it’s actually 10-15 minutes) I offered to get out the cab. I’m not interested in giving someone business if they think they’re doing me a favour. If you don’t want the journey, don’t take it.

When he pulled up to drop me off he said it would be £5. Why? Because of the ‘petrol shortage’. Now, before midnight the fare is nearly always £3.90/£4.20. Only after midnight does it go up to £5. He didn’t have the meter running so I should have guessed he was going to play this game.

I know I’m being a little pedantic over a few pence, but I just find it really cheeky that A) they set whatever price they see fit B) they use a petrol strike (that has yet to happen) as a reason to increase the fare.

The ironic thing is, whenever a taxi driver is courteous I give them £5 anyway. All I need is a ‘hello’ and a ‘please’ and I’ll happily (or perhaps stupidly) give them a tip.

Don’t panic! What petrol shortages?

I did a bit of research when I got home last night. There aren’t any petrol stations in our area that have run out of fuel. There are some in east Surrey (40 minutes away) that have run out of diesel and others are experiencing queues, but there are definitely no shortages.

The driver was pretty angry with me when I told him there wasn’t a strike and we weren’t affected by any fuel shortages. He asked me whether I was accusing him of lying, so I politely denied this and got out the cab.

Although it was hard for me to see his point of view due to the fact we don’t really have a problem in our area, it did get me wondering about the real picture across the UK. Have the petrol pumps run dry in your area?