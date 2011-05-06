Want to sell your unwanted Olympic tickets? Good luck

If you’ve won more Olympic tickets than you need, can you sell them on eBay? No. You’ll have to wait until the official resale site is up next year. Meanwhile, the interest could soon start draining from your account.

Will you win the Olympic Games tickets you wanted or none? Maybe you’ll unexpectedly win everything and get plunged into overdraft or breach your credit card limit? Worryingly, you won’t have a chance to resell them until next year…

When I first raised my doubts about the London 2012 Olympic ticketing system, Which? Convo reader Nate commented that the system might be worthy of a super-complaint.

Commenter Gary questioned whether the ticketing system actually deprived him of his consumer rights. He argued that the seven-day cooling off period doesn’t apply:

‘This would normally apply from the point when my order is accepted, in this case presumably from when I’m charged. But if I’m allocated surplus tickets, I can’t cancel them within seven days, as I don’t find out what they are until a month later!’

A peculiar ticketing system

It still seems bizarre to me that applications closed on 26 April, the money will be disappearing from your account anytime from 10 May, which is before you find out exactly which tickets you’ve won (on 24 June)!

And at the time of writing this, I can’t find any further details about the ticket resale site that’s apparently due to go live in 2012.

You see, you won’t be able to sell your unwanted tickets on eBay, and this will be enforced vigorously by the Olympic’s committee. The maximum fine for selling tickets on the black market has even increased from £5,000 to £20,000!

So the only way to sell your unwanted tickets is to wait for the official resale site to launch in 2012. In the meantime, there could be hundreds of thousands of us stuck with tickets that we don’t know how to, or even whether we can, resell.

Assuming even a fraction of us have put the purchase on our credit cards, or have gone into overdraft to pay for the tickets, that’s a lot of interest being paid.

An Olympic pig in a poke

I’m not absolving consumers of all responsibility in the matter – there is a strong argument to say that we should only have applied for the tickets we can actually afford.

Then again, this may well be the only chance in our lifetimes to buy tickets for a UK-hosted Olympic Games. So I’m not sure about you, but I feel like I’m being forced into taking a gamble with my finances or risk missing out on the Games altogether.

Not only am I buying an expensive pig in a poke, but I have no idea if, when or how I’ll be able to sell the pig. That is if the Olympic organisers decide I’m allowed a pig at all…