Although some events have already begun, tonight’s opening ceremony marks the true start of the Olympics. So will you be embracing the Games, or hiding behind the sofa? I asked staff at Which? HQ…

I live just down the road from Stratford, so I can only anticipate travel chaos over the next few weeks. Couple this with the fact that I was always the chubby, clumsy child who was rubbish at sports, and you’d be forgiven for thinking I might be a bit grumpy about the Olympics.

However, as the opening ceremony draws closer, I have to say I’m getting a bit excited. A colleague told me earlier this week, with wide-eyed excitement, that he’d seen the rehearsals: ‘I can’t tell you what’s in it, but it’s going to be amazing.’

A spectacular spectacle?

So, rather uncharacteristically, I’ll be watching the whole thing on TV tonight, and possibly even rushing outside to watch the fireworks. But is everyone getting into the spirit? I did the rounds to see whether my colleagues will be celebrating.

Chris Gray, from our travel team, is a late convert too:

‘Initial ba-humbugism turned into late enthusiam, so I’ll be watching the opening ceremony on telly, allowing an over-excited five-year-old to stay up late brandishing her souvenir Olympic torch, while I’ll be tucking into booze and nibbles.’

Tim Gee has ‘concocted’ a rather novel way to celebrate:

‘I’ve brewed my first ever beer especially for the Olympics (well I’ve brewed my own beer and it just so happens to be ready this week). In a ‘pre-Olympic test event’ it tasted surprisingly good so I’m looking forward to sitting in front of the TV and drinking a truly British beer. I still haven’t settled on a name yet, so if you’ve got any suggestions let me know in the comments!’

David Paine will be at a more musical celebration:

‘I am going to be partying like it’s, er, 2012 at the Olympic opening ceremony celebration concert in Hyde Park tonight. Big bands, big screens and a big party atmosphere; it is going to be awesome! I am so excited for the Olympics and all it brings that I can barely contain myself. Let the Games (officially) begin!’

Guy Hobbs had a party spring up around him:

‘My friend has hired a yurt for 30 people on the roof of a club in Hackney where we will be able to see the fireworks. He hired it ages ago (because it’s his birthday) before the club realised the potential of opening ceremony night – now they’ve put on the party around us.’

Surprisingly, it’s an almost overwhelmingly positive response. I know, I know – Which? HQ is in London, so although we’ve been subject to the irritating tube announcements, we also get many of the great Olympic benefits. Is it any wonder there’s a feeling of excitement in the office?

But I can’t help but think it’ll be a different story elsewhere in the country – if you aren’t into sports, don’t have tickets, and haven’t been subjected to weeks listening to the dulcet tones of Boris Johnson reminding you to check TfL before you travel, I wouldn’t blame you for not getting into it.

Are you embracing the Games? How will you be watching the opening ceremony – at home, at the pub, with a special celebration, or perhaps not at all?