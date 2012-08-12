There’s nothing like a bit of gold and a spot of sunshine to bring out the best in Brits. We have that warm fuzzy feeling and we’re buzzing with pride. As a nation our outlook on life’s on the up – thanks to the Olympics.

The success of Team GB appears to have had an overall positive effect on the nation – and I’m not just talking about the trophy cabinet. Our research has shown that we were happier during the Olympics than the month before.

We’re regularly capturing the public’s feelings towards life satisfaction (the monthly Which? consumer tracker) to see if things are improving for consumers. When quizzed, the number of people saying they were satisfied with life overall increased to 62% during the first week of the Olympics from 53% in June.

People told us they were more satisfied with their household income, standard of living and leisure time than they were in June. Perhaps we all made a conscious effort to make time for the Olympics?

Community spirit for the Olympics

I’ve certainly enjoyed the feeling of unity and celebration as we gathered to mark the Games – and I have to confess I was originally a bit of a sceptic. I had nothing against them, I just didn’t realise it would bring everyone quite this much pleasure – myself included.

I visited the big screens in our local park and particularly enjoyed watching the opening ceremony with hundreds, if not thousands, of other local residents. I’ve also enjoyed the fabulous coverage of every sport you could dream of on the television and online – and trust me I’m not a sporting lady – especially when I finally discovered the red button on my TV!

Is it a London thing?

I’ve also enjoyed a very pleasant commute the past fortnight. Yes, the trains have been a bit quieter as those fearful of getting caught in the crowds have steered clear of London, but the journeys have also been more colourful. Lots of travellers have been dressed in their national colours, and Games Makers have taken pride of place on our trains and brightened up my mornings.

I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by the buzz of events, living in the south-east and working in London, but have you felt the affects across the UK? What have been your highlights and what has lifted your spirits?