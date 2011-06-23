/ Travel & Leisure

Olympic tickets – will it be second time unlucky?

Running start
‘I’ve won Olympic tickets!’ are the words I’ve yet to hear from anyone I know. Unsurprising considering 1.2 million applicants failed to win a single seat. The second round is upon us – will you give it another go?

Of the 1.9 million people who applied for tickets, two thirds didn’t win any. That’s a percentage which grew from Locog’s original ‘one in seven’ estimation.

What can you say? Other than the whole thing was a bit of a farce – leaving most empty handed, and some with more than they could afford.

Olympic winners and losers

One of those left without a single ticket was me. I’m not terribly bitter – I didn’t put too much heart into it, bidding on just one athletics day at the very last hour. Then again, I gambled £300 on a couple of tickets and hoped I was in with a chance. Sadly not. Others took the process much more seriously and still missed out, like Convo commenter Mike:

‘Spent a long time choosing tickets thinking about what our children and ourselves would like to see and what dates etc. We chose three events and got nothing at all. Too much hassle for nothing.’

There are countless other stories like this on our previous Olympic tickets Convo. But not everyone is as bitter. Some lucky sods have received an email stating ‘Congratulations! You have been allocated some of the greatest tickets on earth!’

Now before the ‘bah humbugs’ erupt from my mouth, if you’ve been sent this email, what tickets did you win? Athletics? Swimming? Or Beach Volleyball like our Twitter follower Jude? Sand, scantily-clad athletes and British weather – what more could you ask for?

What Olympic tickets are left?

On to the rest of us – if you were left with zilch, you’ll get first priority to score second round tickets from 6am tomorrow until 6pm on 3 July. So what’s up for grabs? There are 2.3 million tickets available – loads right? Sort of. Most (1.7 million) are for football matches… yay.

As for the other 600,000, these won’t be available for many events including badminton, diving, gymnastics and swimming (except synchronised… no comment). There are some athletics tickets left over – though they’re mainly for high priced (as much as £725 a seat) early morning sessions. Some of the cheaper events include canoeing, beach volleyball, table tennis, wrestling, sailing and archery. Go and check them out for yourself.

Not the greatest choice, but I’m still relatively interested. Except for the fact Locog hasn’t sent me an email inviting me for the ‘exclusive opportunity’ to take part in the second round! I definitely didn’t win any tickets (no money’s been debited) and they certainly have my email, as they’ve sent marketing messages. Looks like I’m out of luck again, which might be a good thing.

A fairer way to sell tickets

What’s interesting about the second round is that, not only is it first-come first-serve, but you can only apply for a limited number of sessions. Doesn’t that sound much fairer than the first round, which left those with a big budget with the advantage? Hopefully you’ll have a better chance this time around, even if the website does crash within the first five minutes.

Are you, like me, feeling like a bit of a Victor Meldrew about the Olympic Games, or will you apply for second round tickets? I think I’ll wait for the Paralympics.

Comments
Guest
Gill says:
26 June 2011

I applied for some 2nd chance Olympic tickets, and it’s been over 48 hours and I haven’t heard anything. Has anyone been successful yet with 2nd chance Olympic Tickets?

Guest
Marke says:
26 June 2011

Same here. I was up at 6.00 on Friday, persisted with re-tries until my application was finally complete at 6.30 and showing on my account. No news yet, well over 48 hours later.

Guest
Clair humphrey says:
26 June 2011

Me too my application was submitted at 6.30 and yet no news. Another example of raising our expectations only to fail hope this isn’t a sign of things to come in 2012.

Guest
LizH says:
26 June 2011

Glad it’s not just me then! I also got my application in at 6.30am – hope its not a ‘bogey time’!

Guest
LizH says:
26 June 2011

Just heard – no tickets. Clearly other people do want to see synchronised swimming, after all. Just another mismanaged con…

Guest
Clair humphrey says:
26 June 2011

Just heard that got the football tickets my son wanted. Well that’s assuming I read the email right.

Guest
AHR says:
26 June 2011

I think we should all call for Lord Coe to resign! He has totally mislead everyone and no doubt will get vto go to whatever event he want.

I bet he didn’t have to apply for any tickets.

Guest
Lisa Morgan says:
26 June 2011

Can’t believe it but I got tickets in the first round (two for three day eventing). Only heard this week though because all the other mails they sent me wouldn’t open.

Guest
JH says:
26 June 2011

Got up early and had tickets for hockey and basketball allocated/accepted – on seventh time of logging in. Now just had e-mail saying that I have the hockey but not the basketball. **** up/brewery/organise/can’t/in – re-organise for appropriate phrase

Guest
Sue says:
27 June 2011

I had my application for 2nd chance tickets accepted at 6.31am on Friday after it got stuck at payment processing. Sunday morning I heard that I had been successful for one session of athletics out of the 3 I applied for. Strangely it was the most expensive tickets – £150 that were successful! Anyway, I am certainly pleased to have finally got something after being so disappointed on the 1st round. Cannot wait to go and be part of the Games but I am sorry for everyone who was not successful. I was getting very bitter and twisted about the whole experience so can appreciate how you feel.

Patrick Steen says:
27 June 2011

Great to hear all of your experiences – some good, some bad. Apparently only 10% of second round applicants missed out this time – though I’m not sure I believe that stat this time either!

Guest
Gareth Hartwell says:
8 July 2011

The reason that only 10% of 2nd round applicants missed out is because you were only allowed to apply for tickets which the database thought were still available.

Guest
PB says:
11 May 2012

Not sure if anyone still viewing this thread but very frustrated today when I called the 2012 ticketing number to find out why I had not received an e-mail about the latest pre-sale of tickets to previously unsuccessful people. Was informed that I had in fact been successful in the first round (refused to be told what event for) but my card was refused (no idea why as it was well in date with plenty of funds). I should have been e-mailed to tell me my card was rejected by I am 100% certain (and have checked back) that I received no such e-mail. Because of the card rejection, they cannot (or will not) put me back in the system for the current pre-sale. Tried all my powers of pursuasion but no joy. Told I could write in but by then it will be too late and the chap doubted they would do anything anyway. Feel rather annoyed at this point in time! My thinking is, having not had any e-mail last year, if I had not called today, I would never have known that there was a problem. Wonder if anyone else in the same boat…?

Guest
