New Year’s Eve: should I stay in or should I go out?

Go out or stay in? It’s the yearly dilemma I face each New Year’s Eve, and more often than not I’m now settling for the latter. What about you?

I remember a decade ago, if you said you were spending the evening at home on the last night of the year, you’d be judged and certainly in the minority. Even though it was just another night of partying, I always felt so much more excited even days before. Buying an outfit just for New Year’s Eve became a habit year after year.

It would have been just gone 7pm on the night, and I would start posting on Facebook (or was it MySpace back then?) asking what everyone was doing for the big night. A few hours later, after a few merry drinks, it was time to head out to the bar or nightclub. The night would finish at around 2am, with a total spend of no more than £30.

New Year’s Eve in 2015

Now fast forward to 2015, and the idea of going out on New Year’s Eve is really no longer appealing to me. Maybe it’s just because I’m older, but there’s also the fact that I’ll have to spend a lot more than £30. Clubs will hype up their entrance fees, taxis will cost more, and I’d hate to think how much a glass of champagne (or prosecco) would be.

Someone will lose a shoe, it’ll probably be raining, and I’ll likely miss the moment when the clock strikes midnight because I’ve been waiting at the bar for the past half hour to get served.

The cost of New Year’s Eve

I may not be alone, with a survey by Morrisons last year claiming that three quarters of people would rather stay in than party out. You may think it’s just the mums and dads, but no, nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds also said they’d prefer to spend the night in their own homes.

And then a survey by the Post Office last year said that 31 million UK adults would spend New Year’s Eve at home. Then again staying in could cost more than going out if you’re planning to host a house party. Doing so would cost £85 on average according to survey, compared to £56 to go out to a pub or nightclub.

But it’s not just about the money. Sometimes a night out for New Year’s Eve just doesn’t live up to your expectations after all the effort you’ve put in trying to make it fun. Perhaps it’s just better to stay in – I know that’s what I’ll be doing.

Will you be staying at home to see in 2016, or will you be heading out?

How are you planning to celebrate New Year's Eve? Stay in (76%, 63 Votes) Go out (24%, 20 Votes) Total Voters: 83