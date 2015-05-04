Have you ever paid more to get extra legroom when flying economy? Did you think the comfort was worth the cost or just another way for the airline to get more money out of you?

I’m 6ft 6 tall and there are times when I’m glad of my height – but travelling on a plane isn’t one of them. Especially now the size of airline seats and the amount of legroom we get seems to be shrinking.

After years flying economy and being trapped into a contorted semi-foetal position for hours on end, I finally decided this year to bite the bullet and pay for exit row seats when I went on a ten-and-a-half hour flight to the US.

What a mistake that was. Yes, exit row seats give you extra legroom, but you pay through the nose for them.

It used to be you could turn up at the airport early and get them for free, but it looks like those days are on their way out. These days, it seems airlines like to flog them.

Extra legroom on flights

I flew to San Francisco with British Airways, which wanted more than £50 for an exit row seat. And the journey home was worse. Although we booked with BA, the flight was actually with American Airlines and it wanted more than £100 on top of the ticket price.

Does that seem excessive? But what can you do in that situation? I couldn’t afford to shell out for their upgrades to ‘premium’ economy.

I could’ve taken a chance on a standard seat and physically stopped the person in front reclining, but is that really a solution?

You might have heard of the businessman who used a product that clips onto your tray table and stops the seat in front from reclining. It’s legal, though it’s frowned on by some airlines and it’s no way to make yourself popular with your fellow passengers!

I’m not sure what the solution is. All I know is, I will think twice before booking such a long flight again.

Have you noticed shrinking seats and legroom? Did the seats in economy seem roomier in the past?

How much would you pay for extra legroom on flights? Nothing at all (40%, 398 Votes) £1 to £19 (32%, 320 Votes) £20 to £49 (21%, 206 Votes) £50 to £99 (4%, 43 Votes) £100 or more (4%, 36 Votes) Total Voters: 1,003