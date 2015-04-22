Have you had problems with tickets from Lastminute.com?

Unhappy customers of Lastminute.com are to get vouchers after posting complaints about the company on Which? Convo. Their comments were among many prompted by a previous Convo about the company.

Lastminute.com agreed to give the vouchers as a ‘goodwill gesture’ after Which? took the complaints directly to it.

Tickets were for the wrong night

Gabriella Norton and Cryss Mennaceur missed seeing the musical Cats in January because of confusion over booking dates. They thought they’d booked for 7 January, but when they went to get the tickets from the box office, they were told their tickets were for the night before.

Lastminute.com denied there had been problems with its booking system, but agreed there was potential for customers to be confused, as when they logged in to their online accounts their orders were described as ‘best availability from 7 January’.

What does top price mean?

Another customer contacted us after reading the Convo to say they had booked ‘top-price’ tickets online for The Lion King but was unhappy to find that he and his family were sat right at the back.

Len Gowing told us he had been assured over the phone that his tickets would be in a row between F and P, but on the evening they were sat in row Z.

Lastminute.com told us Mr Gowing’s tickets were ‘top-price’ seats for that performance, and stalls F-P would have been ‘premium seats’. But it accepted that in this case it may not have been clear. It initially refused any sort of refund, but after we got involved it offered vouchers as a goodwill gesture.

The company said it takes customer satisfaction very seriously and always aims to resolve customer issues promptly. It apologised to customers ‘who feel they have not received the service they deserve and expect’.

Have you had a problem when booking theatre tickets with Lastminute.com or other companies? Have you bought tickets that you felt were confusingly described?