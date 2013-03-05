Last night Justin Bieber fans were left outraged after the pop star arrived on stage almost two hours late for a gig at the O2. Do Bieber fans have the right to a refund on their tickets? And if not, why not?

The Canadian pop singer who shot to fame via YouTube has left his hordes of fans irritated as he showed up on stage at 10.20pm – nearly two hours after the scheduled start time of 8.30pm. Although on Twitter he claimed he was 40 minutes late due to supporting acts scheduled to go on before him.

Fans, some of which had been waiting since doors opened at 6.30pm, were left devastated as many had to leave to get last trains and miss Bieber’s performance. Not to mention angry parents waiting to pick up their kids.

So far there’s been no word from the production team – although Justin has apologised to his fans – ‘there is no excuse for that and I apologise for anyone we upset,’ he tweeted.

Should Bieber refund ticket holders?

Apart from being pretty frustrating if you’re a Belieber (a Justin Bieber believer, don’t you know), do you have any legal rights to a refund?

Unfortunately, the answer is probably no. You paid to see Justin Bieber, and he showed up – even if he was very late. However, you could still try to get a refund from the promoter, AEG Live, by emailing enquiries@aeglive.co.uk.

What are your ticket booking rights

The story’s a bit different if the event you’ve booked for is cancelled, rescheduled or has changed location – in those cases you’re entitled to a refund of at least the face value of the ticket.

Check the ticket seller’s terms and conditions before buying your tickets, as while you’ll get the face value of your ticket back, you may be out of pocket on the extra fees charged by your ticket seller. And be careful about simply changing your mind – no matter the reason, you’d be very unlikely to get a refund.

Were you or your kids at Bieber’s concert last night? Have you tried to get a refund on your ticket? Do you think you should be entitled to one?