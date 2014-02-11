There is nothing worse than going through the rigmarole of getting a quote, giving out all of your medical details, only to be told that the insurer is unable to provide you with cover for your condition.

What is even worse is if that provider doesn’t even bother to direct you to another insurer who would have been able to provide you with cover, leaving you high and dry.

Which? members have contacted us to tell us they have had trouble finding affordable cover for their condition, and some are unable to get any cover at all.

Cover for cancer patients

Among the main conditions they listed are heart disease, breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol to name but a few. Just last week, Steve C told us:

‘My annual, worldwide travel insurance expires in March; last April I was diagnosed with bile duct cancer which requires on-going, palliative treatment. I’m planning my honeymoon for May. I doubt whether they will renew the policy once I tell them of my condition.’

A recent Which? travel insurance satisfaction survey found that 12% of members have been turned down for travel insurance because of a pre-existing medical condition and weren’t able to find cover.

A previous survey found that one in five people with a pre-existing medical condition had difficulty in obtaining travel insurance. Insurers also refused to insure 39% of people with a pre-existing medical condition and 66% of those that did receive quotes were offered a higher premium. Only 11% suggested using an alternative provider.

Finding alternative travel insurance cover

Under the terms of the signposting agreement introduced by the Government and insurers in April 2012, providers that are unable to provide a policy to older customers are obliged to direct them to an insurer who can offer them suitable cover.

So, if there is signposting on age, why is there no provision for pre-existing medical conditions?

Also, once you have found a quote for a policy that covers your condition, how competitive is that quote? Do you feel you’re better off going with one of the mainstream travel insurers on price alone or is it worth spending more on a specialist provider? If the latter, how do you feel the insurer adds value?

