How do you prefer to holiday?

Figures from the Office of National Statistics have revealed that more of us prefer a mini-break over a two-week escape. So what’s your holiday preference?

Back in the day when I had very few financial responsibilities, nothing could keep me from my annual two-week summer holiday.

I’d have decided on my destination at the start of the year, booked it with a travel agent or through Teletext (later, the internet) by April and would probably be a fetching shade of mahogany or at least stocking up on bottles of Factor 30 sunscreen by now, waiting to escape later this month.

This year, I promised myself more of the same, but, as yet, I’ve only managed to book a train to Bordeaux, where I’ll be joining friends for a long weekend of cheese-scoffing and red wine-quaffing.

Truth be told, I haven’t managed a two-week holiday in years (I’ll get the violin out…). With a Victorian property that seems to constantly need patching up, I find that dreams of two-weeks of all-inclusive fun are often scuppered and I’ll end up cutting it back to a week.

Finances pending, I’ll then top that up with a short city break (usually wherever’s cheapest on a Skyscanner search) later in the year or have a weekend away somewhere in the UK.

I guess it means I get to see more of the world, rather than get to know a small resort intimately.

New figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that my holiday habits are following something of a trend.

Its review of travel trends since the mid-1990s has found that while UK residents are going away on holiday more, they are ditching the traditional two-week getaway for shorter breaks of a week to 10 days. One of the most likely explanations for this is the growth of budget airlines.

It also found that Britons are taking fewer day trips abroad than 20 years ago, following the demise of the ‘booze cruise’. And when comparing the most popular holiday destinations in 1996 and 2016, the ONS report found Britons’ love affair with Spain had bloomed, with the number of holidays taken there annually up by 87% in 20 years.

France was one of the few countries that UK tourists were now visiting less than in 1996, with the number of holidays there down 9%. Guess I’m off-trend when it comes to that one, then!

So what’s your preference?

