Ever had a dream holiday turn into a holiday nightmare?

If you’re jetting off this half term, we hope you have a stress-free trip. But we know that’s not always guaranteed, so here’s your chance to vent about holiday nightmares. You might just help launch a new campaign…

It doesn’t take much to put a dampener on your holiday. When my sister and I went away last year, we found the news that the swimming pool was closed devastating.

With the benefit of hindsight, I can now concede that a closed swimming pool is not, as it felt at the time, the end of the world.

Holiday nightmares

More severe holiday horror stories, however, aren’t hard to come by. One friend told me how he spent all night camped out at the airport only to find out his flight was cancelled. Another arrived at her destination only to discover the 5* luxury hotel she was sold looked more like her old school – the food tasted no better.

Previous posts here on Which? Convo have revealed stories of weary travellers being picked up from the airport by the tour operator only to be told that their hotels are fully booked and that they’ll have to stay in a different hotel. One traveller, B, was even moved to another city:

‘I once booked a 4* hotel in Paphos, Cyprus with Thomas Cook. This was a deal for ANY 4* hotel. ‘On arrival in Paphos we were escorted to coaches and divided between two coaches. We were then informed we were not staying in Paphos but we were going to a hotel in Limassol… some 50kms away. One lady sat down on the tarmac and wept.’

Help us with your stories

Holidays are precious, so we want to give you the chance to vent about when things go wrong. Your views could even help us kick start a new Which? campaign…

Have you ever arrived at a hotel to find that it wasn’t what you expected? Have you ever been told that your booking would have to change? Have you ever had terrible customer service? Or do you have another holiday nightmare you’d like to share with us?