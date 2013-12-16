/ Motoring, Travel & Leisure

Have you had a car hire nightmare?

Hiring a car on holiday should be stress free and easy, and for most of us it is. But all too often unexpected charges when we pick the car up or drop it off at the airport can turn this into a nightmare.

This happened to my sister-in-law last month. She returned her car in the same state that she’d hired it in, apart from a miniscule pockmark on the wing caused by the road surface which she explained to the hire company.

On returning home, she was faced with a £300 charge for the damage. After disputing this with her credit card company, she managed to get the money back. But it would’ve been much better if she hadn’t been charged in the first place.

Car hire scams and rip-offs

Whether they’re scams or not, car hire firms have plenty of ways to extract extra money from us once we’re at the point of picking up our hire car.

Which? members have told us about the unauthorised and unexplained payments in the hundreds of pounds appearing on their statements once they return home. We’ve also heard from people who’ve been forced to buy extra insurance or breakdown cover even though they’re already covered.

We’ve had stories sent to us about the fictional damage people have been unexpectedly charged for when the car was already covered in scratches when it was picked up.

We’ve seen 25% mark-ups in the price of fuel, when compared to the local price. And we all know about the expensive nightmare of the ‘pick it up full’ and ‘drop it off empty’ fuel policy.

Tell us about your car hire nightmares

We’ll be featuring car hire in the March edition of Which? Travel, so do tell us about the car hire nightmares you’ve had.

Have you been hit by dubious practices and money making rip offs by car hire companies? How have you avoided being scammed out of your money? And if you were faced with unauthorised charges, what did you do to get your money back?

Saibal De says:
17 December 2013

I had a hire car when mine was being repaired in the garage after someone reversed into me. The hire firm took a £70 deposit by cheque, which I have never stopped regretting as normally I pay by credit card. After return I discovered they had shaved off £25 for a fule surcharge alleging that I had returned the car with less fuel than I took delivery of it. Although I had the visual record of the fuel gauge before and after (I always take pictures on my phone in case of later disputes), they refused to engage with me and after almost 3 years I have been waiting for my money to be returned.

Stephen Baxter says:
21 December 2013

Fuel gauge readings are subjective. The company should have given you the opportunity to agree the reading before you left the premises. Your photographic evidence is useful.
You still have time to write a letter before action and if no payment after 2 weeks take it to the Small Claims court.
Good luck.

wavechange says:
21 December 2013

I don’t hire vehicles very often these days but have had success every time I have complained about a fuel fiddle. On one occasion I had not paid attention to the gauge readings but argued that on the basis of the refuelling charge, there must have been something wrong with the engine to use so much fuel.

Tackling the fuel fiddle could be a quick win for Which? because it is so easy to find evidence.

Anna L O says:
19 December 2013

I am registered disabled and was not well I hired a car when on holiday in Spain when I got to the airport a day latecas ivwas not well I was informed that I could not have the car I ordered as the contract had been cancelled by the company I hired it through I was a woman travelling on my own in a foriegn country and registered disabled and was left stranded when I got home I checked with the company I hired the car from and theybinformed me that they had not cancelled my car hire I will never use gold car again their customer service was disgusting
Has anyone any advise on how I can get this complaint taken seriously so it does not happen to anyone again

Peter says:
20 December 2013

Hertz Madeira. Prepaid hire and have annual excess insurance. Still had 1/2 hour sales pitch to which I said no to everything. Told promotion on petrol price on return at competitive price on fuel used. At last someone being sensible on petrol! On return with 3/4 full petrol tank charged for a full tank, for personal insurance and cleaning clean car. Complaints and 3 e-mails produced nothing. Cost more than the original hire fee.
DON’T USE HERTZ
CBR Kefalonia Excellent friendly service, no probs, and didn’t charge me for a dink on the back!

Janet Maughan says:
20 December 2013

Hertz, Belfast. Lousy experience with a defective vehicle that, once they had it back, they declared it was fine and billed us for the towing and for filling the tank. I’ve been reminding myself that HERTZ HURTS ever since, and haven’t used them again.

Nic Weeks says:
20 December 2013

What about the Great Motability car lease Rip-off? Nothing charitable about them! You can get better deals from the better dealers without the hassle when things go horribly wrong! I was left in Ukraine for almost 5 months without support and a great big bill. A week in Hungary before BMW stepped in to save me and two weeks of wasted time in Russia while they tried to fix a puncture. My trip of a lifetime almost took a lifetime with Motability! Can we have a full Which? examination of this awful outfit? An organisation who told me: We are not a Charity you know… we are just a Limited Company who works for one… And dam right too! I am sure they have helped thousands but do they have a dark side? Members! If you are disabled or a carer and have had a bad experience please be heard and write in to Which? please.

Peter Hogan says:
20 December 2013

I returned a car to Budget car hire at Belfast airport, where as soon as I parked the car a member of staff immediately pointed to a chip on the windscreen and said that I would have to sign a accident report form. I was taken aback and told him I thought that this was a scam because he did not check the rest of the car and I refused to sign any paperwork. Upon reaching home I searched the internet for any evidence of this being a scam, my very first hit described the exact same thing happening at Budget care hire in Vancouver airport and the guy who owned the Budget franchise also owned a windscreen replacement company. I wrote describing the above incident in full detail. After a number of emails between myself and Budget car hire company their interest in this incident was closed. Don’t let these bully boys force you into signing anything.

20 December 2013

My worst story of car hire is with Europcar in Spain.

I hired a car from the Europcar office at Madrid Airport in January 2012. There were many problems which I reported by email to Europcar within 24 hours of hire – adding a few more a few days later – but they did not answer my emails until after the car went off hire. Emails went back and forwards for two months until Europcar offered me 2 vouchers. I replied asked for the value of the vouchers and did not receive a reply. I have sent 7 reminders since and have not received just one reply. And yesterday, two years after the initial complaint and just days before the peak Christmas hiring period, I learned at the same Madrid office to collect a prepaid car that Europcar has blacklisted me!! (My next problem is how to get the prepaid sum back.)

So, Europcar make a mistake, the customer complains and Europcar then blacklists them. This is a new and innovative approach to customer care – one which I imagine is not sustainable in the long term!

20 December 2013

Do not focus just on the car hire companies – the car hire aggregators can be even more dishonest, deceitful and devious than the car hire companies.

It is they who introduced the idea of charging high prices for an obligatory full tank of fuel, adding excess cover that the customer does not need or scarring customers with ludicrously high excess figures, cancelling unprofitable contracts etc.

And, the best of course to last, they collect the customer’s fees up front and in full but pay the car hire companies 30+ days after the car goes off hire creating a nice and large cashflow upon which to earn interest for nothing.

20 December 2013

Flitting between London and Malaga regularly for anything between a few days and a few months I hire for a total of 5/6 months a year and every hire is a different experience ranging from OK to companies I would avoid at all costs.
This is what I have learnt and experienced
(1) There will be four desk positions but only one will be manned
(2) If there are two people or groups in front of you be prepared to be there for an hour
(3) If you protest at the pick up point you will be dealing with counter staff who are case hardened and depending on the individual across that counter the reaction will range from complete indifference through to being lucky in getting someone listening as they are practicing their English but the result will be the same. What they told you in the first place!
(4) Be prepared to get ripped off on a return empty hire. On my last hire I was resigned to getting charged 85 euros for a tank of fuel in a car that I knew would be pushed to hold 60 euros anyway.
(5) Be prepared for a hard sell on extra insurance. Even if you have your own excess insurance cover you will not be listened to as you are denying your new friend the opportunity of earning extra commission. If you succumb it will probably cost you more than your hire. My last frustrated counter hand wrote across my rental contract “no relax insurance” to make his point
(6) Another posture if you did not take their extra insurance, be prepared to be treated like a second class customer from here on in. This will be demonstrated by taking the key of the car he was about to give you back to the key pool and make out the selection is changed to a lesser car
(7) Of all the extras thrust upon you the extra insurance for tyres, glass and under body has evolved into a problem area for customers because car hirers are not going to change that, as it is profitable. But it leaves such a bat taste!
(8) Don’t expect anyone to be around when you take your car back. They have your credit card details and therefor the upper hand. After all, as a bonus for the car hire company you are going to be their banker for the next two months until you sort it out!

22 December 2013

I recommend Enterprise. I have hired from them several times both in the UK and North America.
If they get something wrong I find they will correct it if asked. My last hire was a Seat Leon with Sat Nav. The vehicle was clean, fuel efficient and very comfortable. I,ll get 10pc off my next hire because
I returned with more fuel than supplied at the beginning of the hire.

Dave says:
30 September 2015

I’ve currently as problem with Enterprise UK. At the end of the hire I foolishly told them I’d put air into one of the tyres and they later charged me for replacing the type. They say my walk by inspection at the start of the hire should have seen a fault with the tyre, even though it was entirely invisible to visual inspection (either at the start or end of hire) and barely noticeable when driving. It is possible the puncture happened during the hire, and the cost might not be much bigger than the inflated insurance (that we didn’t pay), but dealing with their staff has really raised my temper!

20 December 2013

I was astonished to find on 12 November 2013 that my credit card had 3 identical debits for over £35 each from Avis in Pisa. I had not been advised of these debits and have contested them as they relate to car Hire from Avis (2 to 8 June 2013) paid to BA along with airline tickets and hotel.

I have since found out that these are Avis’s administration charges for advising the Italian authorities of my name as it appears traffic offences had been committed. I have asked Avis for proof and have written twice to BA to complain and await their response. I have not heard from the Italian authorities and have been advised that it can take a year to process. “Manana” takes on a new meaning in Italy!

The car that Avis in Pisa provided was the worst car I have ever hired – minor dents and scratches but it was sound mechanically so we persevered.

I have nearly 50 years of driving experience many of them as a sales executive and have driven hire vehicles, own cars and vans in most countries of Europe and this FIASCO in Pisa is the first time I have had a problem. Both of my brothers in law experienced similar problems in 2012 in the Pisa area with the BA/Avis package.

Generally I find car hire business to be run by “Mafia” types who failed their dentistry exams so they try to “extract” as much dosh as possible from their helpless customers.

I found Wroclaw in Poland the cheapest place in Europe although the models are not the latest but Poland’s roads are now very busy unlike the Iberian peninsula.

Last September we took our Honda CRV on a Ferry from Portsmouth to Santander and drove to Lisbon, Seville, Malaga, Almeria, Barcelona, over the Pyrenees thru’ Paris and tunnel – No problems – after nearly 3K miles and nearly 3 months we no hidden charges or mysterious debits.

20 December 2013

I find many of the comments to be exaggerated and often due to people who don’t read the small-print. If they did and they searched around they would get far better service but I’m afraid many people are too lazy or too naive or just want premium service at rock-bottom prices. I have hired cars in Spain and Mallorca around 8-9 times now with different companies and my biggest gripe as often mentioned is having to pay for a full tank at collection and having to return it empty or lose out. With the best will in the world I am not going to drive 700+ km in a week in Mallorca and usually return a half-full tank. I won’t accept this any more and I’m now using Sixt and getting first class service but admittedly at slightly higher prices.

There is another common problem especially at Palma Airport where external radio aerials are often missing – and often removed by other drivers to replace their own. So it’s not always the rental company trying it on. What you must do is to check the car thoroughly and make sure any defects are noted on the documents or go and report it before you drive away.

There is another point which I have made before and that is that the hire charges are generally much lower than in the UK and it’s hardly surprising that you will be charged for extras to boost any profit. Taking out the renter’s insurance for windscreen and tyres makes huge sense as far as I’m concerned because I don’t want any hassle when I’m away on holiday.

Of course renting cars abroad can be stressful and you have to have your wits about you, but I do find that at least 50% of the blame lies with the person renting the car.

Mike Davies says:
21 December 2013

In September we booked a car in Majorca through Travel Republic. They used a car broker called Cartrawler.com who booked the car with a local company (OK Rent a Car). Having stood for two hours in the boiling sun we were told the car had been cancelled and no other car was available. I immediately called Travel Republic who said they would get back to me. Having heard nothing after an hour we went back to Palma airport on the shuttle bus (OK Rent a Car were off airport). No other rental company had a spare car so we had to pay 65 euros for a taxi to our hotel.

Three days later Travel republic phoned to say they did not know why our car had been cancelled, but they could arrange another car if we went back to the airport. Having lost half our holiday we decided it was not worth losing more time collecting another car, so we ended up without a car and had to get a taxi back to the airport at the end of our holiday. They never explained why are car booking had been cancelled.

Travel Republic refunded our car hire charge, and after two months our taxi fares, but despite our request to pay a reasonable sum for loss of enjoyment (having no car) this request was just ignored.

Moral of this story:

1. Never use Travel Republic
2. Never hire a car via Cartrawler.com

When I checked the latter, they had the worst review of any car broker (1* out of 5) and Travel Republic were still using them.

21 December 2013

I only use the major car hire companies like Enterprise , Hertz or Europcar.
You could write a letter before action and if no payment after 2 weeks
start a small claims case.

21 December 2013

We booked a hire car on the Isle of Man on the Easyjet website which is supplied by Europcar in April 2013 at Ronaldsway Airport. On collecting the car the first problem I encountered was when I was advised that the hire car was a 2 door car yet I firmly believe I had booked a minimum of 4 doors. As the booking form stated 2/4 I assumed that it was a ‘cover all’ type statement. How wrong I was, in the event the Hirecar Company (Europcar) only had 2 door cars available and I could not upgrade even if I wanted to! My wife and I are OAP’s and we have had back and leg surgery over the years and find it very difficult to get in and out of the back of a two door car. As there were three of us and our Son was the main driver this made for a most unsatisfactory Holiday in the Isle of Man in terms of the motoring.

The second problem was that I was required to pay an additional amount of £8 for petrol! This is unusual nowadays for the cars I have hired in Europe including with Europcar in England several times since May. Here you are asked to return the car full as it was when you collected it. The system on the Isle of Man seems to be that they put only £8 worth of petrol in the car and expect you to make your first port of call a garage for petrol – the £8 had not even moved the petrol gauge off empty. You are then asked to return the car empty! Now short of letting the car run out of petrol and pushing it into the return bay, how does one do that? Again, a most unsatisfactory situation.

It is now 8 months since the hire and I have been corresponding with Easyjet and Europcar over this time. Easyjet have abdicated their responsibilities and say we have to deal with Europcar. Europcar are so slow in replying and can not even be bothered to get my name right and called me Ms, so we are ‘getting nowhere fast’. The crux is that neither Company is prepared to take responsibility for not advising me that I would have this ludicrous petrol situation and would be charged the £8 on arrival. They have just effectively ignored the 2 or 4 door car situation – it is just down to our stupidity to have booked the wrong car! This needs to be rectified. Apart from the fact that the terms should be alerted to the hirer that you would be expected to pay for any petrol in the car on pick up, surely the booking site Easyjet should be responsible for their Associate Company giving a fair service and displaying the correct booking conditions at the time of booking.

21 December 2013

I agree this idea of returning a vehicle without fuel is nonsense.
It’s likely your contract is with Easyjet so perhaps seek compensation
from them.

wavechange says:
21 December 2013

Running out of fuel at can cause accidents, so it is foolish to encourage hirers to risk running out of fuel.

22 December 2013

Equally to supply a car with very little fuel is irresponsible – the car should be fuelled up ready
for customer use.

wavechange says:
22 December 2013

Absolutely. But fuel gauges are not very helpful. Mine will sometimes do 140 miles before the gauge moves off the full mark, and I have found some very inaccurate gauges on some hire cars. I expect a tank filled to the mark and to return it in that condition, irrespective of how full the tank is.

22 December 2013

Van hire can be even more problematic than car hire.
One needs to match up capacity with the load to be carried.
My nightmare was several years ago with a local company – they did not know
the load capacity of their vehicles even when challenged. I had to hire a professional
to transport some building materials after the hire company let me down badly.

I recommend Europcar who have supplied me a drop tail vehicle a number of times.
For a house removal this vehicle is excellent.

richard says:
24 December 2013

my daughter and her boyfriend hired a car from Sixt at Rome airport. All seemed ok on pickup and for the two weeks they had the car. On return the check in guy didn’t look for any dents but went straight to the passenger door and showed the key would not turn in the lock, he said somebody had tried to break in and broken the lock. My daughter and boyfriend had never used the key as remote locking worked fine. It was pretty obvious Sixt knew there was a problem with the lock before they returned the car but wanted to find somebody to pay for it. They charged £250 to her credit card, she is still arguing the case……

Donald says:
23 February 2014

The golden rule when collecting your car is to spend a good 5mns checking for minor scratches or chips in addition to any obvious damage that has not been recorded on the handover sheet, plus check that the fuel gauge is showing full. I find that when tell the staff that there is unrecorded damage they will often add it to the sheet and initial it without even inspecting.
On return, I have had ridiculously over zealous inspections by staff (particulary one by Europecar Geneva French sector) but fought that on the spot and won. The bigger players like Hertz and Avis tend to be more lax – usually just a quick walk round and a check on the fuel.
I have an annual excess policy which is very much cheaper than taking the excess waiver insurance offered by the car hirers. Even if you are just hiring once a year it is much cheaper to go online before you go and buy a one-off policy from a separate insurer for the duration of your rental. That way your are covered for all and any damage regardless of blame.

4 March 2014

Hello everyone on this thread and others who read it. I posted my initial comment on 21st December 2013, re being charged £8 by Europcar for the fuel put in the car and return it empty policy on the Isle of Man. It seems from the Which legal service that I may have a case but it would cost too much in time and money to take Europcar to court. This is the crutch these companies rely on! So after 9 months I have just received my fourth refusal to compensate me or do anything about changing their policies, from Euuopcar and easyJet and so these are the Ads (on a green Europcar background which does not transfer onto here) I am still receiving from easyJet re carhire from their partner Europcar:-

We’ll always have the best price – or we’ll refund double the difference

We’ll always provide your car at the airport and serve you 24/7 – even if your easyJet flight is unexpectedly delayed
We’ll never hit you with unexpected extra charges when you arrive

So how does that square with paying for a 3 door car (when we believed we had hired a 4/5 door but apparently due to unavailability we could not upgrade) plus the £8 surcharge at the car collection desk on the Isle of Man, when I could have hired a 5 door car from a smaller local company for less and without a fuel surcharge? They (easyJet and Europcar) will not budge.

We use both companies frequently, 4 or 5 times a year, for various trips but it seems that it does not mean anything to them to preserve good customer relations – it appears that there are plenty more people to literally be taken for a ride!!? We will now aim to take our business elsewhere whenever possible!

Any suggestions on where else I can expose these advertising tricks?

26 February 2014

A new post for you: https://conversation.which.co.uk/transport-travel/car-hire-holiday-problems/

Here we expose the top three tricks of the car hire trade to avoid – and thanks to you for bringing some of these to our attention!

10 September 2014

I recently booked a hired car through Holiday Autos, with Alamo to be picked up at Orlando with a family of 5. When I got to the Rental desk of Alamo I was told that the car was for 4 people. I showed the voucher from holiday autos and said it clearly states for 5 people ….they said the category is for 4 people, but accept the voucher says 5 but there is nothing they can do. Either I pay a supplement of several hundred dollars for a 5 seater , or else they cannot offer me the car. I tired to ring holiday autos but could not get through, and Alamo said they could not make international phone calls. They said I would have to take it up with Holiday autos. I reluctantly paid the extra amount, as I had no choice and then once at the hotel rang Holida autos in the uk to make them aware and open a complalint. I was told by Holiday Autos, thanks for letting them know, and they had opened a complaint and when I return to the uk to progress and let them know the full details. I did and now couple of weeks I have been told that there is nothing they can do…as looking at the agreement , I had signed at the desk for the car and decided to pay for an upgrade ….totally forgetting the fact that there was no choice but to accept car …..so beware that using a car broker just adds another layer in any dispute …..and each side and blame the other,!!

23 September 2014

Europcar 2-day rental from Bristol Airport, September 2014

Europcar has charged me for pre-existing trivial damage. The damage report charging me £203.75 (including a £27 admin fee) was prepared 40 minutes before I returned the car!

Note also the lack of recorded starting mileage, and the fact that the Assessors and Valuers company which supplied the premature damage report has the same legal and postal address as Europcar Group UK Ltd.

I have also reported this to the UK police. Here is my report to that website:

Europcar Rental no. 138058177

Charge of £203.75 has been made (but not yet taken from my debit card) for trivial paintwork damage to hired car at Bristol Airport, 18 September.

Supposedly an independent damage report was prepared and printed out some 40 minutes before I returned the car. (see documentary evidence below). This report is from ‘Provincial Assessors’ of Leicester; but this company has the same legal and postal address as Europcar Group UK Ltd.

1. Alleged damage

Four minor paint chips, for repair of which I am being charged, were already there when I picked up the car. Unfortunately I assumed that the recorded minor pre-existing damage (recorded in French) referred to these chip marks; in fact it refers to a wheel. Nevertheless, the description of the location of this wheel damage on the rental sheet is inconsistent because it only makes sense if the car were a left-hand drive.

2. Nature of the disputed damage

Europcar description of disputed new damage is completely inaccurate, referring to a 5 cm bumper scratch, but the 4 separate small paint chips lie in a line (zone 12 in Europcar rental contract diagram, not zone 13; photo available]. Damage description is therefore inaccurate.

4. Timings

Damage report date/time 18 September 2014 – 10:38.
Car refilled at Congresbury, 7 miles from airport (debit card proof) – 11:05.
Arrival airport hire (approx.) – 11:20
Invoice time – 11:37.
Mobile phone photo (with date/time) of car when I left the hire office – 11:39.

Therefore the damage report for which Europcar is charging me £203.75 was evidently prepared and printed off while I was between Weston-Super-Mare and Congresbury – 40 minutes before agent could possibly have seen the car on its return.

[This comment has been edited by mods to align with the Which? Conversation guidelines]

23 September 2014

This rings true in respect of Europcar. I had an experience with them in the French sector at Geneva airport a couple of years ago. On returning the car their man approached from the rear of the car, produced a cigarette lighter and dived on his back under the front bumper (parked against the wall) where he showed me some damage to the skirt that could only be seen from that position. I had a very serious discussion with the chap at the desk some 30 minutes later which resulted in his deciding to do nothing. I have never been back to Europcar.

30 January 2015

It looks like that it is a kind of business model for Europcar.
I booked and paid a car over a car booking agent.

And as I arrived the nightmare began.
I get the message I am blacklisted. Well I never had a rental car with Europcar UK before.
First I am new in the country and came here for a huge project.

Well I ask why and told them, that the car is paid so they have no reason not to give it back.

They told me then someone with my name and a UK license is blacklisted. Well fine I have no Uk license. their answer was I am a criminal and could have 2 licenses. Of course someone who is less than a week in the country.

So i ask why I am blacklisted and now the answer where I was laughing. “You are not this person therefore we are not allowed to tell you the reason because of data protection.”
To clarify they tell me I am not that person.
So I stated well then I can get the car. “No youa re blacklisted.”

Now I am confused. I will not get the reason because I am not the blacklisted person but I do not get the car because I am blacklisted. Am I the only person that sees here a logical error?

Ok so I took out the big card. If we discuss about data protection, let us use the data protection. So I put in writing to them and they faxed it to their head office. That I think the datas are wrong and must be deleted or blocked.
Why doing this? Well companies are only allowed to use correct datas and must delete or correct the datas. they have to prove that their datas are right. Until then they are not allowed to use them. If they violate this they will be finde.
Okay from the moment they have the statement they have to follow it. Now the funny thing. They was after thsi mail unavailable but notr willingly to fullfill the contract.
I have not get the money back from them till today. So for me they are only criminals.

And the blacklist are illegal since March 2014 in the EU.

So maybe someone has an idea how to get really deleted the datas. I can say for someone who gets never a fine and never had any debts or such things is this not a good experience in a country.

in the end I must cancel the weekend trip to the Alps. Who is paying for this damage and whcih butt should I kick personally to get satisfaction.

1 August 2016

Another Europcar horror story: – while returning the car to Malaga Airport, the lady at the desk suggested I was responsible for damage to the key lock of the vehicle which would cost Euro 120 to fix there. Otherwise she would refer the matter ‘higher up’ and the amount may be more. I could not admit liability to the terms of my excess insurance and therefore they then proceeded to charge my credit card with £184.80 worth of additional charges. It looks like a case of a new revenue raising opportunity for them.

30 September 2014

It is all too easy to neglect an inspection of your hire car when you collect it, ready and keen to start your holiday. As a matter of routine, I have always taken a camera phone video tour of the outside of the car and then the inside. Taken a close-up picture of any damage showing and note all of it in a notebook. I have been known to return to the desk and insist that small damage I have discovered but which wasn’t noted by the rental agent, is then marked on the rental agreement. Filling up at the nearest filling station with receipted proof of bought fuel and a complete video tour of the car inside and out before I get the car checked in. I always insist that a member of staff check the car in front of me before I officially return it. All of this performance is a nuisance but unfortunately essential. Twice long ago, I had damage pointed out to me as my doing but production of the video and still picture, with of course the camera date stamp, blew that out of the water! All of the people who have had difficulty with car hire companies in Europe should pepper their MEP with emails. Let all of them know the rip-offs and frankly, extortion being perpetrated on customers needing to leave on time to catch a flight. If this is done by everyone with a complaint, the extent of this scandal will become clear to our MEPs who should be fighting our corner for us. I now always use a family-run car hire company and have none of this trouble and only a pleasant experience at the start and finish of my holiday. I count myself very lucky when I read of everyone’s troubles.

30 September 2014

I agree that this type of inspection is often necessary to ensure that one is not charged for damage that existed before the rental.
I would like to see automatic inspection equipment developed for the bodywork to avoid missed defects and provide clear documentation of all defects.

8 October 2014

I have been renting cars very often all over Europe and USA but I have never had the following problem.
I have rented a car using Vueling airliner website, the usual process, after you book your flight there is an option to book a car. I secured a booking with Goldcar Rentals, superb deal and I added the extra insurances online. When I managed to get to Goldcar Rentals desk nearly 3 hours after my flight, as I had to take the shuttle on the peripheries of the airport (Barcelona) and wait for the long queue, I was told that I had to take an extra insurances at a cost of 150 Euros plus a full tank of petrol at cost of 92 Euros, I could not return the tank full, I would be refunded for the petrol left in the tank. I refused to pay for the extra insurance as I already paid for it online and I wanted to return the tank of petrol in full, I agreed to block 850 euros in case of damages. The salesman did not like it and refused me to rent the car. I was left stranded in the middle of nowhere, I had to take a taxi to my final destination at a cost of 150 Euro, I am still happy that I did not give in, but my question will my record be tainted in the future for renting cars?,

9 March 2015

I picked up a car at 10 pm at lyon airport in france; first no drawing on the contract showing the damages, instead a vague list featuring almost all parts of the car: “left front fender, rear left door, rear right door, rear bumper, rear left fender, trunk: scratches; all hub cap: damaged”; then the car was parked at the far end of the parking with no light, I could not see any damage; the next morning after a quick turn around, I could not see much either, just small scratches I would not notice on my own car; the only one I noticed was a small scratch on the front wheel passage, which I mapped to the “left front fender”; then when I returned the car (parked one week indoor at a ski resort), the guy said the scratch on the wheel passage was not in this system, and that it is on the front bumper, not on the fender… I was in a hurry to catch my plane, so I did not think to ask him to show me where was the fender scratch and where were all the other scratch I could not find… he billed me 210 euro for the damage, vs 150 euro for the car rental… and I am pretty sure they did not do any repair, I have asked for a repair bill but they never replied… so upset with avis/budget

0
29 August 2015

I rented a car from northampton europcar in the uk, they took a preauthorised £200 payment as deposit for the vehicle.

Once i’d driven the car to work i’d noticed damage that i hadn’t seen in their dimly lit carpark which i immediately called their customer service and the branch operative about to report, it was a small dent wheres someone had oppened a door against the driver side door.

When i returned the car the man i returned it to answered my “how much will the dent cost me?”

His reply was don’t worry about it,probably not much. This was a relief and i thought nothing more of it.

I then find out that in the next few days they remove £200 from my account and then £165.68 right after.

Firstly how have they taken all that money when id only pre authorised an amount of £200 and also when your told don’t worry about it it won’t cost much how has the dent cost me £365.68 when it’s only around 30mm in size and they say its fine in their policy if there’s a dent of 20mm or smaller. that extra 10-15mm of dent isn’t worth £365.68 surely.

Does anyone have any advise for this situation?

Thanks

29 August 2015

These many cases illustrate that it would be better for
Consumers to take a deposit FROM hire companies to
be returned if they deliver on their promises.

We have seen this type of process evolve on Ebay where
Sellers really do stick to their promises.

Let’s rewrite the terms and conditions!

11 September 2015

I also need to vent my frustration given my recent car hire experience in Menorca.

I booked through an aggregator (AtlasChoice) who found me a deal with Europcar which sounded too good to be true. It was, as I got an email the day before we travelled to say the selected car/tariff was not available but they’d found me a slightly worse deal with OK Cars. I didn’t have much choice at that point so accepted.

When we arrived at Menorca, we discovered that OK Cars was not in fact based at the airport like we’d be led to believe, we would have to find the ‘meeting point’ in the airport carpark and wait for half an hour with our young child for a minibus to transfer us their depot a few miles away.

At the depot, there were 10 families in front of us in the queue with 3 staff processing the paperwork without a hint of urgency. It took 2 hours for us to get the keys, longer than the flight!
After 2 hours you’ll sign anything. They told us about their full-empty policy and charged us 87 euros for a full tank (which was in fact 9/10ths full but I was too exhausted to argue by then). Menorca is 30 miles across and even though we drove every day there was no way we would use a whole tank of petrol in one week with a fuel efficient car. We gave it back with half a tank and told we would get a refund at some point for the value of fuel but they would keep the tax. Still waiting!

Finally, when we checked the car back in they immediately noticed that the aerial antenna was missing. I hadn’t notice if there was an antenna when I was checking the car for scratches (who would!?) so I had no choice by to pay 50 euros for a new one. We may have just been unlucky but I have never lost the antenna on a car and I am convinced that it was either not there when we checked the car out or it had been deliberately removed during the vacation. I tried to argue that, if it had fallen off while we were driving then it must have been faulty and therefore not my fault, but then the guy mysteriously forgot how to speak English and just pointed to the £750 excess figure to suggest that we either pay for a new aerial now or pay the excess.

25 September 2015

I hired a car from Europcar in Bergerac a few years ago I was asked to sign for the return of the vehicle at the conclusion of the hire. I found after my return that I had been charged 300 euros for a couple of scratches which did not exist when the car was returned and which were not brought to my attention at the time, the agent had written a few letters on the paper and she advised me that this was to signify the car had been returned full of fuel and in good order.
Contacted their MD who was abrasive and unhelpful, will never use Europcar again as In my perception I was the victim of sharp practice.

6 November 2015

Solmar car hire, San Javier, Murcia, Spain. 10 Oct 2015 7pm

Returned car.
Girl checks digs against her list
Some paint found scratched off the small inside rear door, not on list!
I had to pay £175 for it or not get to the airport by their courtesy car

The car was a Peugeot Partner and the scratched paint was way too high for my shopping bag to affect (mid rib) inside on the smaller rear van door that I never opened. Of course it wasn’t my damage, but it “is not on the list”

Remarkable how fast the girl went to that door, but never checked internally any of the four side doors!

She couldn’t look me in the eye and was clearly uncomfortable with running this scam I reckon she’s forced to perform.

I asked the girl why the other damage on the car hadn’t been repaired. She couldn’t tell me, but i’d speculate that all the digs have been paid for by clients (possibly more than once!) Nice little earner eh!

I have sent a claim to insurance4carhire wjth whom I hold annual excess cover. Nothing heard for three weeks so I lodged a disputed transaction with visa. I wait!

13 June 2016

Further to my report above about Solmar, San Javier I would add that insurance4carhire paid the amount for the damage in full just after 3 weeks passed.

Nationwide Visa rejected my claim because I had signed a docket for the damage deposit so “there was no fraud”.

Since writing originally I have spoken to others who were caught by Solmar (I know many who fly to San Javier). The trick now is that they use a large mirror on stick to check under front and rear valance at return, but punters are not offered it to check when they collect the car! So if you want to chance it with Solmar, insist on borrowing the (secret) mirror before driving the car away.

Really, you need to check inch by inch with this lot. Take time and make time / date photos of ALL. They are almost as bad as Dickmanns now, but they don’t take the deposit from your card (yet), just block the amount.

12 June 2016

Iam at the moment having trouble with Enterprise car rental in Hatfield UK. Took the car back to them, not having any problems of accidents. Once inside the office, the manager quickly took the keys from me and told me to wait in the office, about 20 seconds later, came in and told me to follow her outside, whereupon she told me the car had front bumper damage, it looked s though the car fad been driven over a kerb and has scrapped the underneath, you couldn’t see any damage unless you bent down to have a look! I told her that I did not do that, but she really didn’t listen, but the funny thing is she went straight to the front of the car like she knew the damage was already there. I have read a lots of blogs on line regarding people being ripped off paying for damage to a car they didn’t do, the car never gets repaired, also the car hire companies try this scam on with other customers using the same car and. The same damage! Won’t be getting a penny out of me, will see them in court.

13 June 2016

Thanks for highlighting this scam.

Thinking about it could you advise the registration and model an dates here. My reasoning is that there is a faint chance that some reader has had the same exact experience.

As I loathe dishonesty with a passion I would also offer it as a story to your local media. First however book a small ad in the local asking for people who have hired that vehicle from Enterprise and had damage costs to contact you or even post here. There is a chance the media will be proud of ferreting out a story.

It does not prove anything if no one responds; but if two or three customers do I think we can safely nail Enterprise. Arguably the establishing of a database of customers being charged for unknown damage might be a fruitful exercise.

Just to relate that Sixt charged my wife £120 for a TfL fine which when I checked they only paid £60 because of the prompt payment reduction. Tsk. No apology with the £60 refund back to me when I queried the £120 requested.

13 June 2016

This board has been running for way over two years and has attracted very few reports.
I’m minded to conclude that it is not an arena that will result in any changes to the malpractices of car hire firms in Spain.

I have been hiring at San Javier and Alicante since 2003, at least six times each year and despite so many reviews on several boards the scams and dishonesty has become worse and the agents continue to promote the same rogue suppliers since that time.

The test of supplier or agent integrity is revealed in full when things do not go right and I remain convinced both can continue to trade without sanction.

What steps has Which taken?
I have seen absolutely no progress and the scams and deceit continues exponentially

13 June 2016

Have you looked at the other Conversations about car rentals abroad, Davarn?

Which? has been active in various unsatisfactory aspects of the trade. Put “car hire abroad” in the Search box on the Home page and a number of relevant Conversations come up including “Together we can end rip-off car hire charges” [14/06/2014] about the work Which? has been doing in collaboration with the Spanish consumer group OCU in association with MEP’s.

13 June 2016

Yes John, of course, but the scammers endure and become ever more devious. It seems not all hire firms are members of the body that claims “will” comply decent practices so that angle failed miserably.

I don’t think Which? have investigated Dickmanns or Solmar yet!

The scams are not restricted to small firms either. A good friend (accountant) has worked for three of the large international hire firms and the same scams are also perpetrated by them – mostly after return (discovered when valeting) charges for old damage!

My solution is to buy a Spanish car next trip and park it at the airport (around 250 euros a year)

13 June 2016

You’re right – it’s impossible even for big organisations like Which? to keep abreast of it let alone get ahead of the game.

13 June 2016

You have a point davarn.

My gripe is that it hard to know if Which? advice is current as it is undated :
which.co.uk/consumer-rights/advice/how-to-complain-about-your-car-hire-company

It refers to 2012 and therefore seems out-of-date compared to this more recent posting from a useful site:

” A campaign aimed at giving UK consumers the tools to be well-prepared when hiring cars elsewhere in the EU is being promoted by consumer advice organisation UK European Consumer Centre.
Complaints to the UKECC about car hire in the EU have continued to rise over the past year, and UK consumers are being urged to follow the UK ECC’s advice when hiring a vehicle and to do everything they can to ‘know before they go’.
Last year (2015), car hire complaints went up by almost 7% over 2014. This was against a backdrop of an overall rise of complaints by UK consumers to the UKECC of 2%.
Andy Allen, UK European Consumer Centre (UK ECC) director, said that it’s good to see that the rate of increase of car hire complaints has started to drop (complaints about car hire the previous year (2014) rose by just over 23%). But he added that it’s disappointing that the figure is still rising at all.
In a bid to help consumers, the UK ECC has also joined together with partner consumer protection organisations this Spring (2016) to run a consumer awareness campaign on car rental, in advance of the main holiday season when people often decide to rent a car.
This follows work by the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities (led by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority – CMA) with the top five car rental companies operating in the EU – Avis-Budget, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz and Sixt – pledged to better align current car rental practices with consumer legislation, set out by EU rules on consumer rights, unfair commercial practices and unfair terms.”

ukecc.net/news/news.cfm/newsid/3106http://www.ukecc.net/news/news.cfm/newsid/65

13 June 2016

I had another search this time within Which? rather than using Google and that provides seven articles. However it also links to these guides which do seem more up-to-date :
which.co.uk/reviews/car-hire/article/guides

Looks like the search engine favours the consumer rights site of Which?.

16 June 2016

A few weeks ago I hired a car for four days from Glasgow Airport and took out excess insurance on the Internet when I booked it, which I understood to be up to £1000. I had absolutely no problem with the car – no bumps or impacts of any kind. When I returned the car to Eurocar they said that the front left corner was scuffed and that it was my fault. In addition, the excess insurance that I took out covered damage IN EXCESS of £1000 and I was therefore liable. They told me I would probably pay a rough figure of £170. I told them I would dispute this or that I had caused any damage to the vehicle. Yesterday, they sent me a bill for almost £600 which they claimed was the cost of paintwork plus labour. I am completely shocked by this and feel that frankly I have been scammed. They have my credit card details.

16 June 2016

Margaret

Ask them for a photo (dated would be better) of the damage that includes the reg plate of the car.
Also a copy ot the itemised quote for the repairs, then if they still insist on payment you’ll want to see the itemised invoice for the repair so you can check with the repairer that car is the one they worked on.

I have seen photos of damage sent to various regular hirer friends that clearly are not of the car they hired!

When you returned the car did you get the condition as hired paperwork signed off by them?

18 June 2016

I can understand that you charge extra for the hire of a satnav device (although $70 a week is overpriced). However if I want to hire a luxury car like a Cadillac or a Mercedes (my own car is Mercedes S Class) which has satnav fitted as standard equipment, I am astonished to be told in response to my enquiry that – on these luxury cars – Alamo DISABLES the satnav, only to re-connect it on payment of the extra fee! If this iniquitous practice is not discriminating against the customer I do not know what is.
If this really is the case, I shall not be hiring from Alamo.

22 June 2016

I hire a car from Enterprsie Poiters Gare, and was later charged for a minor scratch which I disputed. It was initially a nightmare because they withheld 850 euro on my card. Fortunately I had annual excess car hire who came through, and my visa bank disputed the payment which gave me some leverage. Lesson is make sure ALL scratches are recorded and make they sign off the “satisfactory returned” sheet.

22 June 2016

The following is copy from a friend who used Goldcar at Murcia airport:

“Just a warning to those using Goldcar. I did not get my return sheet signed when handing back the vehicle, just handed the keys over and got on the plane. I wasn’t asked to accompany the desk clerk to check the car!
They took E200 from my credit card three days later. its taken me 3 weeks to pin down GC for an explanantion and all they send me are 2 pictures of scratches. Not time or date stamped. I returned the car at night time, the pictures were taken in daylight. Could have been any day, any other similar marque car.
I am fighting it, I know the car was not damaged, it was immaculate and was the same when I returned it.

My mistake for trusting there would be no spurious charges”

18 August 2016

Discussed with Avis car hire, parents have been charged In excess of £1000! Any one help on this?

5 September 2016

Booked a car from Solmar Barcelona Airport Spain.(we travel abroad and hire cars at least 3-4 times a year) car rental from Barcelona Airport 24/08/2016 for 8 days, paid the rental price via ‘Do You Spain’
Arrived on time at Barcelona airport and followed poor directions to bus stop (where there is no indication that it is for Solmar) to meet our transfer bus which Solmar said would be ‘waiting’ for us. What a joke !
WE waited one hour and twenty five minutes for transfer bus to arrive in 30+ degrees heat, we watched other rental companies (i.e. Gold car) transfer buses come and go (3 x for one company !)
When the driver finally came after 5 phone calls to Do you Spain, we and another French family asked him where had he been, he insisted he had been at the pick up 35 minutes previously, this was total rubbish !
Transferred to car pick up reception area and one man initially serving a very frustrated business man who Solmar said was not the person who booked the car and hence he was denied a vehicle. The very cocky and rude reception man finally turned to us and started to process our rental, at the same time the French couple where having difficulties with their rental with another rude man who could not find their rental agreement on his computer and was insisting they have a different car and probably pay again!
We where then told that we have to pay another 144 Euro for THEIR insurance and 25 Euro to have them fill the the tank plus pay up front for a full tank of fuel and then a 1500 Euro block on our credit card (even though it says in all their literature and the sign in their office for the type of car we were trying to hire was 1000 Euro) Which we refused, We phoned DO YOU Spain whilst in the office and explained the situation and Do you Spain confirmed the 1000 Euro block etc and i even handed my phone to the reception man, who was insisting that it is now 1500. I walked behind his desk and pointed out the sign behind him, at this point he said he was cancelling the booking!!! that was it !
Three separate customers in the office and all three having problems !! I rang DO you Spain again and explained that Solmar are now not going to rent us a car and was apologized professedly and promised refund of initial monies paid (now 5/09/2016 and no refund as yet)
To recap car hire was advertised at 87 pounds, what you have to actually pay is
87 pounds Sterling Car hire
140 Euros Their Insurance or 144 Euro for better insurance
25 Euros to have the tank refilled
50+ for fuel (can have refund on each quarter of a tank that remains (so they say))
1500 block on your credit card

So this company is not cheap at all, hidden costs which you feel you have to accept as you are so far from the airport you have to accept.
We did not, and were left stranded with children in 30+ degree heat in a foreign country, this is diabolical behavior by this RIP OFF company.
We managed to get a lift from another kind shuttle driver (NOT SOLMAR) back to the airport and went to SIXT car rental and for the total of 140 Euro we had a car within 10 minutes, and only 280 Euro block on credit card and can use external insurance. The difference between the companies is light and dark.
BE WARNED, DO NOT USE SOLMAR YOU WILL REGRET IT.
They were happy to strand a family with children !!!!
Go elsewhere, anywhere, read the reviews, Why DO You Spain is associated with this RIP OFF firm is a mystery, they will be getting a letter of complaint as well about this company they are advertising.
I have video footage of all the people complaining and having problems in SOLMAR offices which i will post when we have checked the legal implications.

2 November 2016

I’ve recently recieved a bill for £500 from a hire car company, the bill states that its to cover damage on the outside of the vehicle, which i am 100% certain i didn’t cause. I had to leave the keys to the vehicle under my bin as i wasn’t in on the day they wanted to collect, but they failed to leave or post a damage report, and said that they won’t provide any photo’s prior to the claim as they don’t take them. Any thoughts?

2 November 2016

Typical trick many firms pull when you can’t get the car checked and signed off as no further damage on return.
Please name the firm so others can avoiud them.

If you had bought annual excess cover (£39 a year) claim on that and get repaid.

18 November 2016

Sixt car rental Belfast international airport, absolute nightmare, reservation messed up delays rude unhelpful staff the worst rental experience of my life,KEEP AWAY

4 June 2017

Well. I think we were had by staff in Malaga Airport. After a 2 hour wait, my wife because the electronic system was up the creek my wife who was the named driver went to the ‘premium’ queue and pointed out me in a wheelchair and two small kids. Things began to move. The estate car we had booked and paid for was unavailable so in theory we were ‘upgraded’ to an Audi – on arrival to the car park the key we had been given opened what i think was a Vauxhall Corsa parked where we were told to go.

So we went to the office in the car park and after another long wait we were offered the keys to a VW Touran 7 seater. Not being fluent in spanish it appears she had now also accidentally agreed to pay for the fuel in the tank in full thinking she was agreeing to return the car with a full tank. On return to England and checking paperwork it also appears we have paid for the upgrade!

It was dark, it was getting late we were all very tired, thirsty and hungry (best part of 4 hours after landing at Malaga now) and in all the fluster we did not scan every inch of the car for damage but on inspection it looked o.k. On return, the receiver within 20 seconds had found the most minor of scratches on the front bumper (like he almost knew where it was going to be) that was obviously old damage but we had no way to prove it – at least we had bought insurance back in the UK that I hope will cover the Euro 255 charge for damage that I will bet never gets repaired, as it is barely noticeable.

On return to the UK we received photo’s by e-mail – He had taken a photo of the fuel gauge – which must have been with the engine power off to make it look empty – it was off the bottom of the red line! (We had just filled the tank to the brim). Incompetent at best, criminally corrupt at worst. We will no doubt have little recourse with Avis as we have little proof of the whole thing, but next time will pay more with Hertz or anyone else to avoid this company.

