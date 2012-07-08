Guaranteed holiday sunshine – but at what cost?

As predictions of a summer wash-out continue to perforate our ear drums, many Brits are seizing the opportunity to head for warmer climes. But would you pay a premium for guaranteed sunshine?

Our obsession with the great British weather is a long-established affair. And while we may joke about our fascination with all things meteorological, I for one am a strong believer that even the smallest rays of sunshine can have a positive impact on your mood and the enjoyment of your holiday.

Guaranteed sunshine driving bookings

It was no real surprise for me when I read that tour operators and flight search engines have seen a spike in holiday searches during some of our wettest weeks.

Flight comparison site Cheapflights reported a 30% increase in searches for hot destinations during rainy periods, and some tour operators have seen a surge in last-minute bookings.

However, what really caught my eye was the emphasis on the increase in demand for flights and holidays to destinations with ‘guaranteed sunshine’. Thinking back to my own holiday experiences it’s made think about my own decision to pay a premium in a bid to ensure my chances of a sunshine-filled week.

Sunshine at a cost

As we move into the hotter summer months in European holiday destinations you’d be pretty unlucky to be hit by bad weather – if anything some may find it too hot. However, head outside of these historically sunnier periods, either in search of cheaper off-peak deals or fewer crowds and the weather can become somewhat unpredictable.

I took a gamble in mid-October last year, hoping to get some late-season sunshine in Turkey for a discount price. In previous years the weather had remained pretty good during the same period, but this year it was all change – cue five days of continuous rain and flooding, coupled with every holidaymakers’ favourite comment from the locals of ‘it’s never usually like this at this time of year’!

This experience led me to make a different booking decision this year, opting for a July holiday (still outside of the peak school holiday period) at an additional cost of £100 compared with the identical holiday in October. For me this felt like a price worth paying.

But maybe you don’t? How important is the weather to your holiday and how much extra would you be prepared to pay to increase your chances of sunshine?