Hundreds of you have complained about luggage issues via our campaign. Gatwick passengers were subject to delays at the baggage carousels last weekend, and the case may be the same this weekend…

Last weekend, passengers of four airlines faced long delays waiting for their luggage to appear on the carousel. Many were advised to go home without their luggage after some passengers waited five hours to be reunited with their bag.

We had a look at the Twittersphere to see how the Gatwick baggage delays have added hassles to your holidays.

Matthew was just happy to be reunited with his bag as British Airways arranged for it to be sent to his home address:

@British_Airways many thanks for delivering our luggage to our door from London Gatwick, following a delay in one your flights #topservice — Matthew Patterson (@Patt_man215) July 24, 2014

Melanie was less than impressed:

@mercy65 Hi Melanie, The team behind the ‘Global Baggage Solutions’ at the airport will be able to advise you on this. ^A — Thomson Cares (@ThomsonCares) July 27, 2014

And Edielen was down-right angry:

Its happening again,where is my baggage #gatwick airport been here waiting and nobody can give me an answer!!this is a joke — Edielen Almeida (@Edielen1) July 27, 2014

There are murmurings of similar delays expected this weekend, and an Abta spokeswoman said it was a good idea to keep essentials close to hand:

‘We hope people can pass through Gatwick smoothly this weekend. But if people are concerned, it would be a good idea for them to put essential items in their carry-on bags.’

Gatwick confirmed it isn’t expecting delays but has taken some precautionary measures:

(3/4) We’re not expecting baggage delivery issues this weekend, but robust contingency plans in place & 60 extra staff to support Swissport. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) August 1, 2014

Our Which? Consumer Rights site has a step-by-step guide about what to do if the airline had lost or damaged your bag. But, unfortunately you don’t have many rights if you have faced long delays waiting for your bags.

Have you faced severe delays waiting for your luggage? Do you think we should have more rights when it comes to luggage delays?