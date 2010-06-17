Flying with Ryanair gets even pricier

Tut, tut. Ryanair’s at it again, adding more hidden costs to their supposed ‘low cost’ flights. Now you have to hand over even more hard-earned cash when you check your luggage in.

You can now take bigger bags weighing up to 20kg on to Ryanair flights. The catch? It’ll cost you £50 for a return flight (£30 for bags up to 15kg). I guess everything comes at a price.

And this is only if you’re checking in online. If you check in at the airport the prices rise to £70 for bags up to 15kg and £90 for up to 20kg (on return flights). That’s steep by anyone’s standards.

But it gets worse. Travel during the peak months of July and August and they’ll also hike the prices by up to a third. At that point you might as well hire a private helicopter.

Ryanair might claim to be incentivising us to travel light, but they’re actually just penalising families who can only go away on holiday during those months. And has Michael O’Leary ever tried taking a family of four on holiday without a suitcase or two?

With their reputation already low among passengers (they came second to bottom in our recent airline satisfaction survey), moves like this aren’t going to do them any favours.