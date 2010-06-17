/ Travel & Leisure

Flying with Ryanair gets even pricier

5
Woman sitting on luggage
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe Hannah Jolliffe Guest Author
Comments 5

Tut, tut. Ryanair’s at it again, adding more hidden costs to their supposed ‘low cost’ flights. Now you have to hand over even more hard-earned cash when you check your luggage in.

You can now take bigger bags weighing up to 20kg on to Ryanair flights. The catch? It’ll cost you £50 for a return flight (£30 for bags up to 15kg). I guess everything comes at a price.

And this is only if you’re checking in online. If you check in at the airport the prices rise to £70 for bags up to 15kg and £90 for up to 20kg (on return flights). That’s steep by anyone’s standards.

But it gets worse. Travel during the peak months of July and August and they’ll also hike the prices by up to a third. At that point you might as well hire a private helicopter.

Ryanair might claim to be incentivising us to travel light, but they’re actually just penalising families who can only go away on holiday during those months. And has Michael O’Leary ever tried taking a family of four on holiday without a suitcase or two?

With their reputation already low among passengers (they came second to bottom in our recent airline satisfaction survey), moves like this aren’t going to do them any favours.

Comments
5
Guest
BirminghamLiz says:
1 July 2010

In most cases people can choose to fly with a different airline. The only reason that Ryanair get away with this ridiculous pricing is becuase people continue to fly with them.

Yes their service is terrible, you get no leg room and you’re constantly bombarded by air hostesses trying to get you to buy stuff (I particularly hate the scratch cards) but actually the prices are often comparitively cheap, particularly if you’re just going for away for a weekend.

We have a free market in the UK and Ryanair can choose their own pricing structure – the advantage of this is that if service proivders continually disapoint people can go elsewhere. No one is forced into flying with Ryanair. If consumers thought they were charging too much they’d be out of business.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Richard Dilks
Guest
Richard says:
1 July 2010

True, people aren’t forced to fly with them, but on lots of routes they have an effective monopoly. It’s only fair to say they created a lot of those routes in the first place.

I don’t mind too much – I take a guerrilla approach. I don’t mean I rent a costume; I mean I just take it as read I have to watch the tick boxes on the website like a hawk and then grin and bear the experience when flying because it gets me where I need to go.

But what mystifies me is how Ryanair think this is good business? Surely all these steps must put people off when there is a choice of routes? Or would even put them off destinations only served by Ryanair?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Dutchyboy says:
1 July 2010

Good old Ryanair, at least they’re reliably bad. Whatever next, charging for toilets, making passengers stand all the way?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Deniz says:
14 July 2010

The problem I find with the low-cost airlines charging passengers to check in luggage is that most people then just try and bring the largest hand-luggage onto the plane with them! I recently used Ryanair and as it was a short trip we didn't check any luggage in. The rest of the plane also seemed not to check in any lugguge so all the overhead lockers were packed with the largest "hand-lugguge" people could get away with! There was no room left for us to put our bag in (luckly we only had a small rucksack each!) The thing I worry about is the weight issue? The planes are so tiny and with all that luggage in the cabin is it safe??!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Peter Jesson says:
23 July 2010

They 'assume' you will carry 10kgs of hand baggage per person and this is part of the Weight & Balance calculations – and the aircraft are not 'tiny. The Boeing 737-800 seats 189 passengers in all-economy configuration as used by Ryanair. One day they may be permitted to cram an additional 3 people into each of the lavatories (at extra cost) but this has not yet been approved by the CAA.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions