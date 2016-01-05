The New Year is in full swing, and so are our resolutions (hopefully). But what if we could submit a wish list of resolutions that we’d like companies to commit to?

Today marks the Twelfth Night or the last day of Christmas, and so traditionally we should pack away our decorations and make the transition into the New Year.

Many of you might have made resolutions for the year, and some of you may have already made a start on yours – good work, keep it up 🙂

Being back in the office post-Christmas comes with a standard conversation:

‘Hello, happy New Year!…How was your Christmas break? Did you do anything nice for New Year’s Eve?…make resolutions yet?’

Which got us thinking…we all make resolutions to help us achieve our own personal goals. But looking back at our 2015 investigations we’ve found some pretty big issues which we think companies and manufacturers could resolve in 2016.

1. Airlines to pay up for flight delays

Last year we found that some airlines weren’t fulfilling their responsibilities for flight delay compensation, leaving millions of pounds going unclaimed. We want this to stop. If you’ve been delayed then you can use our flight delay tool to start your claim process.

2. Ticket resale websites to clean up their act

Despite the new Consumer Rights Act coming into force last year, we found key booking information missing from a number of ticket resale websites, which is a breach of the new Consumer Rights Act. We think all relevant information needs to be provided so that you can make an informed decision when buying tickets.

3. IFAs to be clearer about their fees

Last year, our money team revealed that it’s almost impossible to find out on financial advice firms’ websites how much you should expect to pay for financial help. Of the 500 websites checked, more than two thirds gave no indication as to what you’d pay for their services. We think financial firms need to be more transparent about their fees.

4. A guarantee on guarantee claims

We’re told by manufacturers that their washing machines and other appliances should last for years. So why not offer a warranty to match the claim?

A manufacturer might say that its washing machines should last seven to eight years, with consumers replacing it within five to six. But often the standard warranty covers you for only one year.

5. Longer term support for your tech

We want manufacturers to ensure that all services, software, and apps remain available for a reasonable lifespan for the products you buy. When buying a smart TV, you’d expect the apps you’ve been sold on to remain available. But updates to smart TVs (which you can’t avoid) often remove apps such as iPlayer and YouTube. And it would seem that it’s happening across all kinds of tech products, last year we were inundated with similar stories from peeved consumers.

A tall order?

Well there’s our little wish list for the year, you can see a few more on our online news story. Wouldn’t it be grand if these were all resolved?

So over to you then, do you agree with our wish list? What would you like to add?