Music festivals are one of the highlights of the summer. Sure, you expect to spend more than you planned and even get overcharged for food and drink, but what happens if you’re totally fleeced?

The festival season is officially upon us. The likes of Glastonbury, the Isle of Wight and Reading are Meccas for music lovers… but they are also hot spots for criminals.

Pickpockets and opportunist thieves are also drawn to these events, seeking to take advantage of the rich pickings in empty camp sites. They’re easy access to the pockets of those who’ve had one too many and the rest of us who are just a little relaxed or hyped up and enjoying ourselves.

Don’t let thefts ruin your festival fun

It’s estimated that around £190,000 worth of possessions were stolen at festivals last year. The chances are that this summer will offer similar opportunities to criminals bent on making a quick fortune at the expense of music lovers.

Wallets, purses, mobiles, MP3 players and even tents are all likely to be targeted by the light fingered. Stopping people from pursuing these crimes is one thing, and let’s face it, pretty hard to do – no one wants to spend their time rocking along to their favourite band with one hand on their valuables! But at the very least there is a way to enhance damage limitation.

Home insurance could soften the blow

It may come as a surprise, but making sure you have adequate home insurance is key. Decent contents insurance policies will cover you for loss of personal possessions and cash when you are away from your home, so it’s worth checking that you have adequate cover before attending your chosen venue.

No one wants to fall victim to theft, and clearing up the mess of crime, with all the phone calls and correspondence it invariably entails does feel like rubbing salt in the wound. But I know that I’d prefer this option to having no recourse and being left tentless and penniless, figuring out how much a weekend away has really cost me.