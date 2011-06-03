/ Money, Travel & Leisure

Fleeced at a festival? Home insurance could save you

Crowd at a festival
Music festivals are one of the highlights of the summer. Sure, you expect to spend more than you planned and even get overcharged for food and drink, but what happens if you’re totally fleeced?

The festival season is officially upon us. The likes of Glastonbury, the Isle of Wight and Reading are Meccas for music lovers… but they are also hot spots for criminals.

Pickpockets and opportunist thieves are also drawn to these events, seeking to take advantage of the rich pickings in empty camp sites. They’re easy access to the pockets of those who’ve had one too many and the rest of us who are just a little relaxed or hyped up and enjoying ourselves.

Don’t let thefts ruin your festival fun

It’s estimated that around £190,000 worth of possessions were stolen at festivals last year. The chances are that this summer will offer similar opportunities to criminals bent on making a quick fortune at the expense of music lovers.

Wallets, purses, mobiles, MP3 players and even tents are all likely to be targeted by the light fingered. Stopping people from pursuing these crimes is one thing, and let’s face it, pretty hard to do – no one wants to spend their time rocking along to their favourite band with one hand on their valuables! But at the very least there is a way to enhance damage limitation.

Home insurance could soften the blow

It may come as a surprise, but making sure you have adequate home insurance is key. Decent contents insurance policies will cover you for loss of personal possessions and cash when you are away from your home, so it’s worth checking that you have adequate cover before attending your chosen venue.

No one wants to fall victim to theft, and clearing up the mess of crime, with all the phone calls and correspondence it invariably entails does feel like rubbing salt in the wound. But I know that I’d prefer this option to having no recourse and being left tentless and penniless, figuring out how much a weekend away has really cost me.

Guest
Chris Nation says:
6 July 2011

What’s so special about fesivals? You could be dipped at Lords, Brands Hatch or on your local high street. I bet there are even dips at Wimbledon and Henley.

A correspondent living in Spain tells how he was dipped of his wallet at the GP in Valencia last week. He pursued the dips, demanded that they hand his wallet back – and they did! Nothing missing!

Dips will always take the easy targets. Many people seem oblivious to the opportunities they present. Shoulder bags over one shoulder, slung behind the arm, unfastened – it shouts “Help Yourself!”

In heavily crowded situations one must take active steps to protect one’s stuff. I have a #2 wallet which I use in that sort of setting. It has only as much cash as the day demands, no plastic – or old plastic, even old reward cards and the like, just for looks. Phones and compact cameras are so small these days that there is no excuse for not securing them in a fastenable pocket. If someone insists on attending an event in a ****-tube and hot pants, they are going to have difficulty. That’s the risk they run. They should consider which option is the better – what they want to wear or what they want not to be filched.

I see that my use of the word for a common form of women’s clothing has been censored. Let’s try broob-tube.

