The Which? Conversation Great Easter Quiz

Easter
Quizmaster and community member, Ian, challenges you to the Which? Conversation Great Easter Quiz…

With a mere 252 shopping days to Christmas, we thought you all deserved a special Easter quiz to help stave off the chocolate-induced sleepiness. Ten quick questions with the answers revealed in the comments below. Have fun and a wonderful Easter!

1. We all enjoy our Easter eggs, but how long ago was the tradition of painting eggs first thought to have started?

A) 60,000 years ago
B) 2,000 years ago
C) 1,000 years ago
D) 300 years ago

2. How did bunnies become a feature of Easter?

A) They’re warm and cuddly
B) People used to eat rabbit on Easter Sunday
C) They’re a marketing ploy
D) Their rapid reproduction

3. Seven years ago, we taste tested chocolates (oh, the things our researchers have to do…) and two years later we tested them again. Interestingly, the same unselfish slave to duty oversaw the research. What was his name?

A) Patrick Steen
B) Martin Christy
C) James Bond
D) Joseph Cadbury

4. In 2007, the makers of which chocolate bars promised to stop targeting advertising at children under 12?

A) Bounty and Milk Tray
B) Rolo and Milky Bar
C) Mars and Snickers
D) Amul Chocolate

5. Easter is a time we associate with newborn lambs – which we eventually eat. But in 2014, when we looked at takeaways in London and Birmingham, what percentage of lamb takeaway meals contained no lamb at all?

A) 2%
B) 5%
C) 8%
D) 20%

6. What effect does the smell of chocolate have on us?

A) It makes us hyperactive
B) It makes us sleepy
C) It makes us dream
D) It makes us aggressive

7. In many places the rabbit is closely associated with Easter, but one country uses the cuckoo. Which is it?

A) Germany
B) Romania
C) Russia
D) Switzerland

8. Easter eggs in computing are inside jokes that appear when certain key combinations are pressed. Started by the Atari company, they spread to most computers and even to high-precision electrical equipment. What piece of equipment played an Asteroids game called Rocks?

A) An Epson Laser printer
B) A Brookhaven National PET scanner
C) The Jodrell Bank radio telescope
D) An HP 54622D oscilloscope

9. What company’s limited-edition Easter eggs were priced at £8,832.50 on Amazon this week?

A) Cadbury’s
B) Nestle’s
C) Thorntons’
D) Mars’

10. What connects the year 1722 and a miro manga erua?

A) Christmas Island
B) Easter Island
C) Mauritania
D) The Czech Republic

This quiz was complied by Which? Conversation community member, Ian. All views expressed here are Ian’s own, and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.

Comments
Sophie Gilbert says:
16 April 2017

1c, 2b, 3a, 4c, 5d, 6a, 7c, 8d, 9b, 10b

Ammused by the caveat, “All views expressed here are Ian’s own, and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.”

Best wishes, everyone.

John Ward says:
16 April 2017

Sophie and I agree on only 4 out of 10 so the answers will be intereastering.

The question I should like an answer to is which bird’s egg was the inspiration for the modern chocolate Easter egg?

I suppose they’ll be going “cheep” tomorrow.

Ian says:
17 April 2017

It’s actually answered if you get Q1 right 🙂

If it helps Sophie got three right.

Ian says:
17 April 2017

I’ve tried to make the quiz an Easter egg hunt; knowing everyone now Googles answers I tried to make them a little more difficult to find, even by that method. All the answers are on the web – somewhere, but I had to put it together in a very short time as Dean approached me at five to twelve on Thursday to compile an Easter Quiz, which I had to knock it together by 1600, before Lauren and gang all sloped off for a long weekend. I know four hours might seem like a long time to do it, but when you have to make sure of each answer and then cross-check to ensure the questions are very precise it does take rather a long time. I just hope everyone enjoys doing it.

wavechange says:
17 April 2017

If we are allowed to use Google then I’ll have a go this evening. I know the answer to question 8 without looking it up. Thanks for making us think, Ian.

John Ward says:
17 April 2017

I didn’t occur to me to look up the answers on the internet! I shan’t revisit the quiz so I’ll stick with my first answers and see how I do. It wouldn’t have been my specialist subject but you never know what you know until you’re tested.

Lauren Deitz says:
18 April 2017

It was an impressive turnaround, Ian! Thanks for pulling it all together 🙂

wavechange says:
18 April 2017

I could not be bothered to look up the answers so here are my guesses.5

1d
2b
3a
4c
5d
6c
7a
8d
9c
10b

Thanks Ian.

Lauren Deitz says:
18 April 2017

And the answers to Ian’s Easter quiz are…

1 – A
60,000 years ago dwellers of South Africa’s Richtersveld coastal desert used to use painted Ostrich shells as water flasks. (http://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/egg-cetera-6-hunting-for-the-worlds-oldest-decorated-eggs)

2 – A
A Primarily because of their relation to the Hare, which was widely considered to be hermaphrodite and able to reproduce asexually. http://www.jstor.org/stable/2869713?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents

3 – B
Martin Christy, editor of http://www.seventypercent.com/ (worth checking for vacancies )

4 – C
Mars and Snickers http://www.which.co.uk/news/2007/02/chocolate-bar-maker-to-stop-adverts-for-under-12s-108472/

5 – D
20% of takeaways contained either no lamb whatsoever or couldn’t even be identified. http://www.which.co.uk/news/2014/04/food-fraud-whats-in-your-takeaway-362886/

6 – B
It acts as a mild sedative: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg15220612-600-science-one-sniff-and-youre-in-chocolate-heaven/

7 – D
Switzerland Chicago: Encyclopaedia Britannica, 2013.

8 – D
An HP 54622D oscilloscope http://www.eeggs.com/items/34063.html

9 – A
Cadbury’s, https://www.amazon.co.uk/Cadbury-White-Mini-Easter-Limited/dp/B00IOWF6RS

10 – B
Easter Island https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Easter_Island#Statues

wavechange says:
18 April 2017

4 out of 10 for me. 🙁 That’s why I avoid pub quizzes.

John Ward says:
18 April 2017

I only got three right. I think I saved a lot of time though.

0
Lauren Deitz says:
18 April 2017

It was a tough quiz though!

0
Ian says:
18 April 2017

It was. I thought it ought to be as most would simply Google the answers. And we’re both Only Connect enthusiasts…

John Ward says:
18 April 2017

Q.1. :: It seemed too much of a coincidence that the words “Ostrich” and “Easter” appear to have a common source [“Ostersonntag” being the German for Easter day] but it appears there is no etymological link.

0
John Ward says:
18 April 2017

Not an Eggheads fan then, Ian?

0
Ian says:
19 April 2017

🙂 Not actually seen it, John; SWMBO watches more quiz shows than I, but we both watch Only Connect and University Challenge (our youngest was on a winning team, once :-). Used to watch Mastermind, too, but for some reason that lost its appeal.

0
John Ward says:
19 April 2017

No, I haven’t seen Eggheads either. I was just trying to extend the Easter meme.

I stopped watching Mastermind for the same reasons as you I expect – I didn’t like the contestants! My appreciation of University Challenge increased after some drunken students on the tube one night thought I looked like Bamber Gascoigne [there was a slight resemblance but quite an age difference so I wasn’t flattered; perhaps they had been watching early repeats] and kept asking me ‘starters for ten’ until they got off. Unfortunately I didn’t have my gonk with me.

0
wavechange says:
19 April 2017

University Challenge helped my appreciate the value of being taught Greek mythology at school.

0
Beryl says:
19 April 2017

QI is my all time favourite. A weekly potpourri of pure genius, eccentricity, vulgarity and humour all wrapped up in one hilarious show 🙂 Long may it continue.

Ian says:
19 April 2017

The intellects behind the questions on QI have their own show, now. They also competed (and lost) in Only Connect. But then – OC is arguably the hardest quiz show on TV.

University Challenge definitely has a strong Arts bias.

0
Sophie Gilbert says:
18 April 2017

3/10, you can tell I guessed. It was fun, thanks!

0
