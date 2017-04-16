Quizmaster and community member, Ian, challenges you to the Which? Conversation Great Easter Quiz…

With a mere 252 shopping days to Christmas, we thought you all deserved a special Easter quiz to help stave off the chocolate-induced sleepiness. Ten quick questions with the answers revealed in the comments below. Have fun and a wonderful Easter!

1. We all enjoy our Easter eggs, but how long ago was the tradition of painting eggs first thought to have started?

A) 60,000 years ago

B) 2,000 years ago

C) 1,000 years ago

D) 300 years ago

2. How did bunnies become a feature of Easter?

A) They’re warm and cuddly

B) People used to eat rabbit on Easter Sunday

C) They’re a marketing ploy

D) Their rapid reproduction

3. Seven years ago, we taste tested chocolates (oh, the things our researchers have to do…) and two years later we tested them again. Interestingly, the same unselfish slave to duty oversaw the research. What was his name?

A) Patrick Steen

B) Martin Christy

C) James Bond

D) Joseph Cadbury

4. In 2007, the makers of which chocolate bars promised to stop targeting advertising at children under 12?

A) Bounty and Milk Tray

B) Rolo and Milky Bar

C) Mars and Snickers

D) Amul Chocolate

5. Easter is a time we associate with newborn lambs – which we eventually eat. But in 2014, when we looked at takeaways in London and Birmingham, what percentage of lamb takeaway meals contained no lamb at all?

A) 2%

B) 5%

C) 8%

D) 20%

6. What effect does the smell of chocolate have on us?

A) It makes us hyperactive

B) It makes us sleepy

C) It makes us dream

D) It makes us aggressive

7. In many places the rabbit is closely associated with Easter, but one country uses the cuckoo. Which is it?

A) Germany

B) Romania

C) Russia

D) Switzerland

8. Easter eggs in computing are inside jokes that appear when certain key combinations are pressed. Started by the Atari company, they spread to most computers and even to high-precision electrical equipment. What piece of equipment played an Asteroids game called Rocks?

A) An Epson Laser printer

B) A Brookhaven National PET scanner

C) The Jodrell Bank radio telescope

D) An HP 54622D oscilloscope

9. What company’s limited-edition Easter eggs were priced at £8,832.50 on Amazon this week?

A) Cadbury’s

B) Nestle’s

C) Thorntons’

D) Mars’



10. What connects the year 1722 and a miro manga erua?

A) Christmas Island

B) Easter Island

C) Mauritania

D) The Czech Republic

This quiz was complied by Which? Conversation community member, Ian. All views expressed here are Ian’s own, and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.